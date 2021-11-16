Best leather ski gloves

If you find that your hands are getting cold and don’t like the feeling of hand warmers, try purchasing a thin pair of liners to wear under the larger glove.

Which leather ski gloves are best?

Whether you’re looking for a pair of ski gloves to use in harsh environments daily or a pair of stylish gloves to sport on the mountain, a good pair of leather ski gloves are up to the task. Leather is the preferred glove material by mountaineers and ski patrollers worldwide because it offers unmatched durability, comfort and practicality. Leather ski gloves aren’t prone to tearing and don’t stiffen with ice in cold conditions like synthetic options will. If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line pair of leather ski gloves that can do it all and more, check out the Hestra Fall Line Leather Glove.

What to know before you buy a pair of leather ski gloves

Insulation level

Consider how warm you want your ski gloves to be before purchasing a pair of leather ski gloves. If you prefer to ski in spring conditions and your hands tend to get hot, opt for a lighter pair with portions of fabric for increased ventilation. If your hands tend to get cold, you may want to get a pair of insulated gloves that include liners.

Cuff style

There are two broad categories of ski glove cuffs, those that go over your jacket or gauntlet cuffs and those that go under your jacket, also known as short cuffs. If you’re often skiing in deep snow or just want the best protection, opt for a pair of gauntlet gloves. On the other hand, if you frequently take your gloves off, don’t ski in deep snow often or want to avoid bulk, choose short cuffed leather gloves.

What to look for in a quality pair of leather ski gloves

Additional storage and accessories

High-quality leather ski gloves will come with a small pocket on the backside for things like hand warmers or a microfiber cloth for cleaning your goggles. Additionally, be on the lookout for handy accessories like a textured path on the index feature for de-icing your lenses or extra wrist straps so you can take your gloves off without worrying about losing them.

Waterproofing

Although leather isn’t known for its natural waterproof properties, high-quality leather ski gloves will come with waterproof coatings or gore-tex membranes. These extra layers of protection do more than keep your fingers warm and dry; waterproofing measures keep the leather from becoming damp and soggy throughout the day.

Touch Screen compatibility

When it comes to ski gloves of any material, touch screen compatibility is a sought-after luxury. This is especially true for leather gloves. However, high-quality options will include at least one or two touch screen capable fingers. If you can’t find a pair with complete touch screen capability, opt for a pair with touch screen technology on both index fingers.

How much you can expect to spend on leather ski gloves

Good quality entry-level ski gloves cost around $25, while high-end models can cost more than $140.

Leather ski gloves FAQ

Will my leather ski gloves expand over time?

A. While most leather products naturally stretch and wear in with time, leather ski gloves won’t stretch out any more than regular gloves. Although your leather gloves may visually wear after a few seasons, the leather itself shouldn’t be stretched because your hands shouldn’t press against the interior that strongly.

How should I maintain my new leather ski gloves?

A. Leather ski gloves are surprisingly easy to maintain. If your gloves are made from goatskin or cowhide leather, we recommend using a leather balm designed for ski gloves and improving their waterproofing. If your gloves are made from pigskin or an alternative type of leather, use leather oil.

What’s the best pair of leather ski gloves to buy?

Top leather ski gloves

Hestra Fall Line Leather Glove

What you need to know: Made from durable cowhide leather and insulated with thick foam, this rugged leather glove from Hestra is perfect for mountain explorers and groomer fanatics alike.

What you’ll love: Unlike most leather gloves, the Fall Line leather gloves from Hestra are as waterproof as they come. They’re also loaded with extra leather reinforcements on frequent contact points such as the palms, fingertips and thumb-index crux. The foam insulation is warm and protects your fingers from stray branches and other errant obstacles. These gloves come in a variety of colors so that you can match them to any ski outfit.

What you should consider: The padding on the backside of this glove may make it a bit too large for some riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top leather ski gloves for the money

Kinco 1927KW Premium Leather Ski Glove

What you need to know: For generations, Kincos Premium Leather glove has been a ski industry favorite thanks to the premium performance it delivers at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: These simple gloves have everything you need to do anything from taking warm-up runs on the slopes to building your own jumps in the backcountry. These work-style gloves keep your fingers warm in the harshest environments with a durable pigskin construction of the palm and an elastic knit wrist. Plus, the Kinco premium pigskin gloves have synthetic insulation in addition to thick leather.

What you should consider: These gloves don’t have any built-in waterproofing and require regular applications of leather conditioners.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Worth checking out

Burton Gondy Gore-Tex and Leather Glove

What you need to know: The Burton Gondy gloves are ideal for anyone looking to combine the latest technology with the classic look and high performance of leather.

What you’ll love: One of the standout features of the Gondy glove from Burton is the touchscreen compatibility on the thumbs and index fingers. The built-in technology doesn’t stop there either. The Gondy glove features Burton’s unique low-profile thermacore insulation as well as a gore-tex membrane for optimum waterproofing and breathability.

What you should consider: The hook and loop velcro cuff may not maintain its stickiness after multiple seasons of exposure to the elements.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

