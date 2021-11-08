Best Burton snowboard jacket for women

If your jacket doesn’t have hand-warming pockets, consider bringing along your own hand warmers. You’ll be much more comfortable for several extra hours.

Which Burton snowboard jackets for women are best?

If you’re going to hit the slopes any time of year, you’re going to need the right outer layer. It should be comfortable, warm, breathable and waterproof. Fortunately, Burton’s snowboarding jackets are well suited to the job. They’re perfectly climate controlled and offer the softest comfort. They’re well insulated and fit just right to keep you protected from the elements.

But how do you know what Burton snowboarding jacket is right for you? It all depends on the features and the level of protection you want. All of your needs will be met with the Burton Jet Set Jacket.

What to know before you buy a Burton snowboard jacket for women

Where you’re riding

If you’re going to be regularly using chairlifts to get you up the mountain or somewhere the temperature drops low, you should look for a jacket with a lot of insulation and pockets to keep your hands warm. If you tend to run hot and get sweaty while shredding, you’ll likely benefit from a jacket that’s moisture-wicking and can help you regulate your body temperature. Some Burton jackets feature their Living Lining, which provides climate control to the layer. When you’re warm, the pores expand to release your body heat and contract again when you get cold.

Your size

Buying the right size snowboarding jacket is important not only to your warmth but your protection. If it’s too big and baggy, it can get caught, but if it’s too tight, it can greatly restrict your movement. If you like to layer, make sure to get one that’s a little roomier so you can fit them all comfortably underneath. It helps to know your measurements and check the size chart before you buy.

Your gear

If you’re going for style as well as function, you may want to look for a jacket that matches the rest of your gear, such as your snowboard boots. Fortunately, Burton jackets come in many patterns and colors, so this should be relatively easy. Your gear should also be of the same caliber and weight as your new jacket; otherwise, you may end up freezing in one part of your body and sweating in another.

What to look for in quality Burton snowboard jackets for women

Waterproofing

The last thing you want when you’re on the slopes is for snow and rain to get inside of your jacket. It’ll ruin your trapped body heat and make you incredibly uncomfortable. That’s why it’s important to get a jacket with the right waterproofing specs. The downside to waterproofing is it makes your jacket less breathable, so finding the right balance is paramount to your comfort. Burton’s jackets have two-layer Dryride fabric. They recommend looking at waterproof specs between 16,000-20,000 mm and breathability specs between 10,000-15,000 grams.

Protection

One feature that sets snowboarding jackets apart is the powder skirt. This keeps snow from getting under your jacket and freezing you out. This may not be necessary if you don’t fall often or you only board mildly. If you want a powder skirt but want versatility for off the mountain, you may consider one that’s detachable. Tapered seams are also important for keeping the elements out.

Pockets and hoods

Most Burton jackets have multiple pockets to help your important items stay organized and dry. Ones with hand-warming pockets are a great bonus for comfort. While pockets are a given, you’ll have to decide if you want a hood, no hood or one that is detachable. If you wear a helmet, no hood or a removable one will be best for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a Burton snowboard jacket for women

Burton women’s snowboarding jackets cost between $200-$500, depending on the level of protection and the size you choose.

Burton snowboard jacket for women FAQ

What’s the best type of closure for a snowboarding jacket?

A. The best snowboarding jackets have a zipper closure as well as Velcro to keep them tight and secure from wind and snow.

Should snowboarding jackets fit tightly or loosely?

A. Snowboarding jackets don’t have to fit incredibly tightly, but they shouldn’t be so baggy that they get in the way and impair your movement.

What are the best Burton snowboard jackets for women to buy?

Top Burton snowboard jacket for women

Burton Jet Set Jacket

What you need to know: This is a slim-fitting and breathable jacket that will keep out the elements without impeding movement.

What you’ll love: This jacket features Dryride two-layer fabric and Living LIning insulation. It’s lightweight and soft with mesh-lined sleeves for extra breathability. It comes with a removable waist gaiter, glove loops and several pockets.

What you should consider: This jacket runs a little bit small. Some customers experienced the zipper breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Burton snowboard jacket for women for the money

Burton Women’s Keelan Jacket

What you need to know: This model is a comfortable and stylish ergonomic snowboarding jacket.

What you’ll love: This jacket has Burton’s Dryride two-layer fabric and Living Lining. The contoured hood is compatible with helmets and is completely adjustable. It has handwarmer pockets and a water-repellent waist gaiter and stretchy hand gaiters with thumbholes.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced issues with the zipper getting stuck often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burton Women’s Prowess Jacket

What you need to know: As a climate-controlled jacket, this version is perfect for on and off the slopes.

What you’ll love: This outer layer features an attached contour hood and a removable waist gaiter for versatility. The Living Lining has Thermolite to regulate your temperature. It has fully tapered seams that will keep out all types of weather.

What you should consider: The jacket runs big and isn’t slim fitting. Not all of the colors are accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

