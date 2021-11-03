Adidas snowboard boots vs. Burton snowboard boots

If you want a custom feel on your snowboard boots, get easily adjustable laces on both the upper and bottom parts of the boot.

Should you buy Adidas snowboard boots or Burton snowboard boots?

Having the proper snowboard boots is essential to a successful trip down the mountain. Many avid snowboarders get overwhelmed at all the name brands available on the market. Two well-known brands are Adidas and Burton. So should you buy Adidas snowboard boots or Burton snowboard boots?

Burton makes some of the best snowboard boots. Its Photon Boa boots make it easy to ride comfortably while exerting less energy around turns and movement. They have a bit of a stiffer flex, but they are made of recyclable materials for a more eco-friendly shoe.

If you are having trouble finding the best snowboard boots, this breakdown is for you.

Best freestyle snowboard boots

Adidas Samba ADV

Style meets form and function with the Adidas Samba ADV snowboard boots. They combine the traditional style of Adidas shoes with the comfort and warmth of its best snowboard boots. The Samba ADV has a textile upper portion with a Continental rubber outsole to keep feet dry.

Like many Adidas snowboard boots, this model comes with a traditional boot lacing system. It may take some time, but it allows you to make as many adjustments as necessary to find the perfect fit. They also feature a molded foam liner for added comfort.

Sold by Adidas

Burton Ion

Whether you want to freestyle, run powder laps or tackle the jumps, the Burton Ion has everything you need in a boot. It features excellent support for all-terrain snowboarding with a mid-stiff flex.

Comfort is paramount in these snowboard boots. They feature Speed Zone lacing that allows you to adjust the upper and lower zones separately. They also feature a low-profile EST-optimized sole for a solid and comfortable feel.

Sold by Backcountry

Best all-mountain boots

Burton Ruler BOA

Those who want a solid option for an all-mountain boot should purchase the Burton Ruler BOA. This boot features a snug fit between the boot and hi-back to help lower rider fatigue. They have a medium-flex PowerUp tongue that creates a comfortable fit without requiring re-adjustments.

You can easily adjust the lacing with the Ruler BOA snowboard boots from Burton. These implement its Coiler technology with two different lace zones. Each one can be adjusted independently of the other with the twist of a dial.

Your feet will stay warm and dry thanks to the snow-proof internal gusset that seals in the lower part of the boot. For easy heel hold, entry and exit, take advantage of the Lock-Up cuff that laces across the forefoot and ankle.

Sold by Backcountry

Adidas Tactical Lexicon ADV

Riders who want a great all-mountain boot should consider adding the Adidas Tactical Lexicon ADV to their shortlist. These boots have a medium flex that makes them ideal for all types of terrain.

They offer premium comfort with Gold Level Ultralon Heat-Moldable foam liner and a boost foam midsole. Together, these two components should keep your feet warm and dry throughout even the most frigid temperatures.

The Tactical Lexicon ADV has a traditional lacing system. While it may take a bit longer to lace up, it allows for customization so you can ride in comfort. These boots also have a 3D molded tongue to prevent loose ankles or slippage.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Response 3MC ADV

The Adidas Response 3MC ADV offers an extremely responsive boot for anywhere on the mountain. One of the perks of going with the Response 3MC is the ability to adjust to a more personalized fit with a double lacing system. This system allows you to control both the upper and lower parts independently.

Your feet will stay dry and warm with this system. Inside is a heat-moldable Ultralon foam liner combined with the Continental rubber outsole to keep snow out.

Sold by Adidas

Best overall snowboard boots

Burton Moto BOA

If you are searching for the best overall boots, you can’t go wrong with the Burton Moto BOA option. This affordable pair of snowboard boots are perfect for any terrain you may encounter. The Moto BOA boots from Burton are designed to keep you comfortable and warm all winter.

One of the best features of the BOA boots is the lacing. These boots feature the BOA Coiler lacing system, which makes it simple to make adjustments on the go. They also feature a soft flex tongue to make the comfort adjustments you need. They have an extra layer of cushioning underfoot.

These snowboard boots feature internal J-bars to help support your ankles as you make your way down the slopes.

Sold by Backcountry

Burton Photon Boa

Some riders prefer speed and comfort to all other attributes on a pair of snowboard boots. If you don’t mind a stiffer flex, you may want Burton Photon Boa boots as your next pair. They are a bit more expensive than the Burton Ruler BOAs, but they have more advanced features.

Comfort is everything in these boots, which is why they feature the Imprint 3 liner. They still have the same heat-moldability and warmth you have come to expect from Burton products. They make turns a little bit easier with features including GripLITE backstays, Vibram Ecostep outsoles for better traction. and reduced weight.

The Photon Boas are made of up to 30 percent recycled material, making them an eco-friendly option.

Sold by Backcountry

So which brand is best?

The best snowboard boots for you may depend on your application. While some are better for freestyle riders, others are better suited to all-mountain terrain. If you aren’t sure how you like to ride the most, you may want to consider opting for an excellent all-around pair like the Burton Moto BOA or the Burton Photon Boa.

Consider which features are the most important to you before you start shopping for your next pair of snowboard boots.

