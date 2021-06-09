The best rollerblades for women

The best pair of rollerblades for women

Next time you feel the need for some exercise and fresh air, try strapping on a pair of rollerblades. You may think rollerblading, also known as inline skating, is a thing of the past, but it’s remained popular for well over 20 years.

Not only does rollerblading make for a fun way to get around, but there are also exciting health benefits to this outdoor activity. From increasing core strength and posture to strengthening your heart and muscles, rollerblading can help you burn up to 360 calories an hour, all without stepping into a gym. Read on for how to pick the best pair of rollerblades for women.

What to look for when picking a pair of rollerblades for women

Size

The beauty of rollerblades is that they’re made for anyone and anywhere: from beginners to experts, from the road to the skate park.

The most important thing to keep in mind when buying a pair of rollerblades is size. Just like shoes, if they’re even slightly off, you may get blisters, or worse, you may feel pain every time you skate.

Experience level

Be honest with yourself regarding your experience level. The right rollerblades differ depending on your level of experience.

Number of wheels

Rollerblades with four wheels are easier to maneuver and best for beginners, compared to those with three wheels, which are better for intermediate riders looking to gain speed.

Wheel diameter

Based on your experience and what you want to do, wheel diameter plays a huge part in speed, maneuverability and turns. The smaller the wheel, the easier to handle, but the bigger the wheel, the faster your speed.

Best rollerblades for women

Rollerblade Zetrablade Women’s Inline Skates

When you’re first starting out, comfort is key. Rollerblade Women’s Zetrablade Skates are the perfect entry-level skate. Thanks to its soft design, the boot of the skate fits comfortably and provides easy strides. Plus, the strap and laces provide exceptional security, stability and ankle support for any unexpected sharp turns or rocky roads. They come with a heel brake that makes stopping a breeze. Known for their smooth ride (thanks to 80-millimeter wheels) you’ll be racing down the streets in no time.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Caroma Inline Skates Adult Outdoor

For just under $50, this pair is great for anyone who’s wanting to get familiar with rollerblading. These skates feature adjustable sizing and have a padded liner that provides optimal comfort. They’re super lightweight, ensuring beginners can easily find their footing, and light up for a fun night at the rink.

Sold by Amazon

LIKU Black Professional Inline Skates

For those with intermediate experience, the LIKU Black Professional Inline Skates is a solid option. This sleek-looking pair of blades come with a removable lining, a durable shoe shell, high-quality bearings and a triple-secure closing safety buckle. It’s great for all foot sizes and users appreciate the excellent fit, comfort and maneuverability.

Sold by Amazon

PAPAISON Adjustable Inline Skates

Add some color while you cruise, even at night. Papaison adjustable inline skates feature a plush and padded liner designed to cradle the feet and prevent fatigue, so you can blade as long as you want in comfort and style. The four illuminating wheels automatically light up when you start to skate, no batteries needed.

Sold by Amazon

Epic Skates Engage 3-Wheel Inline Speed Skates

For those with a bit more rollerblading experience under their belt, these unisex Epic rollerblades are a good buy if you’re looking for speed and durability. They’re supportive and flexible, though you may need a bit of time to break them in. They don’t have brakes.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Courtney Love writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.