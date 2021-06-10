What are the best rollerblades for men?

Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or you’d like to up your game in the skatepark, rollerblading is a fun way to get your sweat on while strengthening your core, posture, heart and muscles. It’s also an active way to get around town on a budget. With the bonus of burning 360 calories an hour, rollerblading is a surefire way to stay fit without heading to the gym.

Thanks to the variety and versatility of rollerblades, you’ll easily be able to find a pair that cater to your experience level and your environment.

What to consider when choosing rollerblades for men

For adventurous types who want something on top of cycling, hiking or kayaking, rollerblading is another recreational form of exercise that makes sweating fun. Like a good shoe, comfort and size are key, and there are other factors to consider when picking a pair of rollerblades for men.

Experience level

Are you a beginner, or are you a pro? The type of rollerblade you need depends primarily on your experience.

Number of wheels

When it comes to speed and ease, beginners should find rollerblades with four wheels, as they give you more balance and stability, while more experienced bladers should opt for three, as they tend to be faster and easier to maneuver.

Wheel diameter

The bigger the wheel, the harder it is to handle, but the faster your speed. The smaller the wheel, the easier it is to maneuver, but you need to put in a bit more effort to go faster.

The best rollerblades for men

Rollerblade Men’s Zetrablade Inline Skates

If you’re a beginner, Zetrablade inline skates are a great choice. The pair features a soft boot, a Bio Dynamic upper shell and a cuff buckle closure, all to keep you stable as you find your footing. Plus, the padding gives you a snug fit to keep you comfortable throughout your entire ride. Thanks to its 80-millimeter wheels, you’ll be racing down the streets with speed and ease in no time.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro XT Inline Skates

Ideal for beginners and intermediate skaters, the Bladerunner provides a trifecta of comfort, control and stability. The supportive shell is designed to give extra foot support and balance, all while giving a snug and comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Rollerblade Men’s Macroblade 100 3WD Inline Skate

If you’d like to up your performance, Macroblade inline skates are a great option, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Thanks to the increased support in its design, you can go faster and have more stability while training and perfecting your strides. Its breathable padding provides comfort in the skates’ tongue and ankle, giving you an athletic-style shoe that stays dry and odor-free.

Sold by Amazon

LIKU Professional Inline Skates

Not only is the cushion in LIKU inline skates comfortable and breathable, it’s also removable, making it easy to clean and dry between uses. While the shoe shell is highly durable, the front and rear also have ventilation holes to keep your feet feeling dry and comfortable. The shell is made with non-rusting aluminum and absorbs the shock for each and every bump you hit, giving you a smooth and easy ride.

Sold by Amazon

Epic Skates Engage 3-Wheel Inline Speed Skates

For those with a bit more experience, unisex Epic Skates are a top pick. Built for performance, the larger wheels on this pair keep you stable on your feet while you pick up ample speed. With these skates, you get comfort and support without having to sacrifice speed. However, when compared to more novice-level rollerblades, these blades have no brakes/brake pads and may need a bit of time to break in.

Sold by Amazon

K2 Skate F.I.T. 80 Boa

When it comes to the best rollerblades for men, try these K2 rollerblades. They’re great inline skates for all lifestyles and skills. They come with a boa closure, in which you can tighten your skates with the turn of a dial, and 80-millimeter wheels to help you pick up speed and even try out tricks. The sleek design makes them less bulky and reduces weight compared to other pairs, which makes them easier to control.

Sold by Amazon

