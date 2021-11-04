Field handball was first introduced as an outdoor Olympic sport in 1936. The Olympics switched to an indoor version in 1972.

Which handball is best?

Handball is a well-loved activity that has been enjoyed by many people for generations, including at the Olympics. People have been playing it since it originated in Scandinavia and Germany in the 19th century. Handball is an activity that involves the entire body, so you can get a full-body workout. It also helps with hand-eye coordination. However, you might not have much fun if you’re playing with a low-quality ball. If you’re looking for a professional-grade handball, the Usha Red Label Handball is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a handball

Player safety

Always be aware of the hazards of playing handball before you start a game. Even though handballs tend to have a hollow core, a ball being thrown or bouncing off a wall at full speed can hurt if you don’t catch it and it hits you. Keep your face protected and out of the ball’s way as possible, so there’s less of a risk of the ball hitting you in the eye or mouth.

To prevent these kinds of injuries, you should make sure you have all the right safety equipment. The most important type of equipment you should have is goggles to protect your eyes. Handball can also be rough on your joints, so it’s also a good idea to get ankle supports, shoulder supports, knee pads and wrist supports. Handball can also get pretty intense when you’re reaching for the ball, so it’s a good idea to get an arm sleeve to protect your arm from floor burns. Otherwise, you could get injured when you dive for the ball. Handball also requires you to use your fingers a lot, so keep some finger tape on hand to tape up your fingers if you injure them. This will help keep them stabilized in case of a sprain or protected if blistered.

Bounce

Handballs can have a high bounce to them, so it’s something to keep in mind if you’ve never used one. They’re built to bounce off hard surfaces such as a wall, so they will bounce off a surface a lot farther than common balls such as basketball and footballs.

Types of handball games

The common environments to play handball in are one-wall and four-wall courts. Either court allows you to play one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three, or four-by-four. It’s recommended to have a maximum of four players on each team so that the courts don’t become too crowded and to reduce the chance of injury. Four-wall settings can be a lot more difficult to play in because the ball has more walls to bounce off, and it will require you to focus. If you’re a beginner, it may be best to start in a one-wall setting first, so you can strengthen your hand-eye coordination before playing with four walls.

What to look for in a quality handball

This section should detail the primary features available in different models of this product, both fundamental features and optional features (upgrades). On average, expect to have three to six features. If there are a few key players that are synonymous with the product type (e.g. with smartphones, there is Apple and Android) — cover their key points of differentiation.

Packs

Similar to tennis balls, handballs are easy to lose because they’re small and can easily bounce into an unreachable area. Buying your handballs in packs helps you have extra balls in case you lose one and need extra for yourself or friends. Packs are also useful if you want to use the handballs for different activities such as racquetball.

Hollow rubber

The best handballs have a hollow rubber inside. This gives them a strong enough bounce without being so hard that they will damage your hands when engaging with the ball. Some balls may have a solid inside with materials such as foam, and those can be useful, but they’re more suitable for playing catch. Even though many people don’t use gloves when playing handball, you should use handball gloves when playing to reduce the impact on your hands.

Pressurized sealing

It’s best to have your handballs come in pressurized cans, that way air can’t escape out of the packaging. Pressurized packaging keeps the ball looking new, as it keeps the outer rubber material from drying out.

How much you can expect to spend on handballs

Handballs range from $5-$20. You can find a one-pack for $5-$10, especially if there’s a specific color or design you’re looking for. For larger packs containing 15 handballs or more, you’ll most likely pay about $15-$20.

Handballs FAQ

What is handball called in America?

A. Handball is commonly called wallball or simply handball in America. Many people call the sport wallball because gameplay consists of using a wall.

Where is handball most popular?

A. Handball is most popular in Europe, but for decades the sport has gained traction in other continents such as Asia, North America, and South America.

What’s the best handball to buy?

Top handball

Usha Red Label Handball

What you need to know: One of the most trusted brands in official tournaments, this handball is soft but still has a quality bounce to it.

What you’ll love: These high-quality handballs are endorsed by the United States Handball Association, which allows you to use them in professional play.

What you should consider: Only one ball comes in a can, so if you don’t have any backup balls, you’re out of luck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top handball for the money

Sky Bounce Handballs

What you need to know: With 12 balls in a pack, this handball set comes in a convenient polyester bag, so you can carry them easily on the road.

What you’ll love: The high-quality, hollow rubber material provides a good bounce that is great for handball, racquetball, and other related activities. The quality is great for the price.

What you should consider: They’re less suitable for professional tournaments, so if you’re looking to play professionally, you should probably pick another set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JA-RU Pinky Ball (Pack of 6)

What you need to know: The inner foam material makes this ball won’t be hard on contact, but still hard enough to have a great bounce.

What you’ll love: These balls have a great texture and many like to use them for massaging certain parts of the body such as the foot or back. They’re also suitable for kids.

What you should consider: These balls are not recommended for dogs, as dogs can tear up these balls fairly easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.