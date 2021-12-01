Although single-pin bow sights are great for fine adjustments, aiming with fixed pin sights is going to be faster if you’re looking at a moving target.

Which bow sights are best?

Whether you like to hunt in the great outdoors or participate in indoor archery competitions, a subpar bow sight can quickly turn a well-aimed shot into a missed opportunity. A bow sight won’t work miracles if you’re inexperienced, but it can give you a more precise view of your target.

The best bow sight for you will depend on your experience level and the type of archery you do, but the CBE Engage Bow Sight is the top pick for all-around versatility and durable construction.

What to know before you buy a bow sight

Types of bow sights

Fixed pin sights: When experienced archers imagine an archery sight, they often picture the fixed pin sight. These common sights use a series of 3-5 multicolored pins that the archer can use to gauge the distance of their target visually. For example, one pin may be fixed for a target 20 yards away while the others are fixed for 30 and 50 yards. These sights are usually versatile, durable and very easy to install. Despite the name, the pins can typically be adjusted and removed as needed.

Adjustable pin sights: Also known as single pin sights, this type of bow sight has one pin that you can finely adjust to hit nearly any yard range imaginable. Instead of estimating distance as you would with a fixed pin sight, you can precisely adjust the single pin to an exact distance. For example, instead of setting your sights somewhere between 25 and 30 yards, you can set the pin to exactly 27 yards.

Pendulum sights: When shooting from above, like in a treestand or on top of a hill, gauging distance can be difficult. This is when pendulum sights are recommended. These devices use a weighted part that automatically adjusts the pin for elevation so you know that you're getting the shot you want.

Open ring sights: These sights are usually attached to recurve bows to hit static objects at a short distance. They consist of a simple ring that you can look through to aim at your target. These sights are affordable, reliable and quick to install, making them a great choice for beginner recurve archers.

Archery style

There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to selecting perfect archery sights. The best thing to consider first is the type of shooting you plan to do to keep things simple. Are you a bowhunter that waits in a treestand for deer to pass? Then you will probably want pendulum sights because they adjust for elevation. Are you a static target shooter that uses a recurve bow? Then simple open ring sights might be best for you. If you’re new to archery and curious about all shooting styles, then focus on finding fixed pin sights with a ton of versatility.

What to look for in quality bow sights

Laser sights

This high-tech feature will shoot a beam of red light onto your target, making it easier to see in a low-light environment. Many traditionalists will avoid laser sights, but they can do wonders for precision if you’re hunting at nighttime.

Bubble level

Just like the level in your toolbox, this feature is often built into bow sights to ensure that the archer is holding their bow completely straight since holding a bow at a crooked angle could harm accuracy.

Windage adjustments

These horizontal knobs or screws allow the user to adjust their sights for windy conditions. Look for this feature if you plan to use your bow for competitive marksmanship, particularly if you live in a windy area.

How much you can expect to spend on bow sights

The cost of bow sights can vary widely depending on their complexity and any high-tech features. Most archers can expect to spend around $20-$100 on the low end and $100-$500 for quality sights with all the bells and whistles.

Bow sights FAQ

Do I have to use bow sights?

A. Not at all. Many traditionalists choose to forego bow sights altogether, an activity known as barebow archery.

Are bow sights universal?

A. Bow sights are mostly universal, particularly if you’re using a compound bow. That said, some bow sights are meant for use on recurve bows only.

What are the best bow sights to buy?

Top bow sight

CBE Engage Bow Sight

What you need to know: These high-end bow sights are extremely adjustable, ensuring accuracy in all conditions.

What you’ll love: Constructed from lightweight yet durable aluminum, these sights let you finely adjust for windage, elevation and distance with the simple turn of a knob. Left-handed or right-handed people can also use it.

What you should consider: These sights are quite expensive, putting them out of reach for many archers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bow sight for the money

Trophy Ridge Mist Sight

What you need to know: These affordable bow sights feature three pins and an accent ring for low visibility.

What you’ll love: These starter sights are simple yet reliable, with a triple-fixed pin design for various distances. There’s also an integrated bubble level, so you know if you’re holding the bow straight.

What you should consider: These archery sights are constructed from plastic, making their durability questionable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CBE Tactic Bow Sight

What you need to know: This mid-tier model is a solid choice for intermediate archers ready for something sturdier.

What you’ll love: The triple blade-style pin design makes the pins easier to see in darkness, and it’s reversible for left-handed archers. You can finely adjust elevation and windage settings without the use of tools.

What you should consider: Some users were disappointed that the bow sight didn’t come with a built-in light or a solid aluminum construction as it was advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews.

