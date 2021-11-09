Best golf ball for seniors

Golf players are allowed to choose their favorite model and brand of golf ball for seniors, as long as the ball conforms to the traditional rules of the golf game.

Which golf balls for seniors are best?

Golf players are allowed to choose their favorite model and brand of golf ball for seniors, as long as the ball conforms to the traditional rules of the golf game. Most golf balls look fairly similar, but different models of golf balls for seniors have slight variances in their construction. The Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls are a worthy choice of golf ball for seniors.

What to know before you buy golf balls for seniors

Consider the size of the golf ball

A golf ball for seniors needs to have a diameter of 1.68 inches or more. That being said, you should look for the right sized golf ball for you and your needs.

Think about the weight of the golf ball

A golf ball for seniors needs to weigh no more than 1.62 ounces, but you need to choose the right weight of golf ball for your particular situation.

Learn about the different types of golf balls

One-layer golf balls for seniors are simple golf balls composed of a solid block of material and don’t provide the control or distance of multi-layer golf balls. Two-layer golf balls for seniors have covers with solid cores of material on the interior.

Three-layer golf balls for seniors are composed of a rubber core, a layer of liquid rubber and a cover with plastic-like material. Four-layer golf balls for seniors have rubber cores and a thin exterior layer. Five-layer golf balls are for advanced senior golf players and are the most pricey golf balls.

What to look for in quality golf balls for seniors

Shape

All regulation golf balls for seniors come in a spherical shape. There are no other shapes for traditional golf balls for seniors.

Dimples

The dimples on a golf ball for seniors need to be symmetrically arranged. Dimples first appeared on a golf ball for seniors in the early 20th century.

Color

There are no specific regulations about the color for a golf ball for seniors, so you can choose whichever color you like best. Most golf balls for seniors are white, but you can also find pink, yellow, orange and other colors.

How much you can expect to spend on golf balls for seniors

Golf balls for seniors range in price from about $1-$5 per golf ball. The most affordable golf balls for seniors cost about 40 cents to $1 for each ball, while midrange golf balls for seniors go for $10-$25 per dozen balls. High-end golf balls for seniors cost about $20-$40 per dozen balls, and tour-level golf balls for seniors vary in price from about $35-$60.

Golf balls for seniors FAQ

What do golfers mean when they talk about the feel of a golf ball for seniors?

A. Advanced senior golfers like to feel like they can control the flight of the golf ball from the face of the golf balls and will look for golf balls with that particular quality, which usually involves being able to spin the golf ball for approach shots.

The feel of a golf ball can also relate to the amount of compression that a golf ball has off the face of a golf club. A golf ball that compresses easily has a higher feel level than a hard golf ball that doesn’t feel like it compresses.

What does compression refer to in a golf ball for seniors?

A. If you have ever watched a slow-motion video of a golf ball or a baseball being struck, you have probably seen the way that the golf ball squashed against the golf club. You wouldn’t necessarily think that golf balls compress, since they’re so hard, but they do.

Most advanced senior golf players feel like they have improved control over the flight of the golf ball if the ball compresses more. Golf balls have compression ratings from manufacturers, which range from less than 65 to more than 100.

Why do golf balls for seniors have dimples?

A. The dimples, or small indentations, on the surface of your golf ball impact the performance of the ball. The dimples can actually reduce drag and create lift in the air surrounding the golf ball so that a dimpled golf ball will travel straighter and farther than a smooth golf ball would travel. The dimples also give the golf player increased control over the flight of the ball.

What are the best golf balls for seniors to buy?

Top golf balls for seniors

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

What you need to know: These professionally constructed golf balls for seniors from Titleist are the customer favorite for serious golfers.

What you’ll love: These Titleist golf balls for seniors offer impressive distance and control and consistent performance. The golf balls also feature a multi-component construction with urethane that provides a controlled spin.

What you should consider: There are occasionally some faulty or refurbished golf balls, according to consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf balls for seniors for the money

TaylorMade Distance Plus Golf Balls

What you need to know: These inexpensive golf balls for seniors from TaylorMade won’t break the bank or short you on distance.

What you’ll love: These budget-friendly golf balls are ideal for those who want to add distance to their golf drives. The golf balls come in a couple of different colors, including a yellow and a standard white.

What you should consider: The two-piece design of these golf balls might not work for those used to softer balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls

What you need to know: These low-compression golf balls for seniors from Callaway are a fairly soft option.

What you’ll love: These soft golf balls come in four different bright color options and are praised for their spin, distance and low compression. Golf players like how simple it is to find these brightly colored golf balls during the game.

What you should consider: Players who want golf balls with higher compression probably won’t like these golf balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

