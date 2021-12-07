Best walking shoes for women

Walking shoes for women provide shock absorption and support to protect your feet, reduce fatigue and maintain proper alignment, especially when you’re walking on harder surfaces like sidewalks.

Which walking shoes for women are best?

Some women’s shoes are better for walking than others. Walking shoes for women provide shock absorption and support to protect your feet, reduce fatigue and maintain proper alignment, especially when you’re walking on harder surfaces like sidewalks. In reviewing the options, it’s clear that the Sketchers Go Walk 3 Slip-Ons are first-class walking shoes for women.

What to know before you buy a pair of walking shoes for women

Consider the walking shoe sizing

Most walking shoes for women come in full and half sizes 5 through 12, but some select brands, like Ryka, Puma and New Balance, provide extended sizes and wide widths. And some brands, like Easy Spirit, provide narrow widths.

Some styles of walking shoes will fit you better than others. For example, some walking shoes have overly spacious heels, wide toe boxes or narrow cuts. That’s why you should try on a few pairs before making your purchase and make sure to wear the custom insoles or socks you typically wear to find the best fit.

Laced vs. slip-on walking shoes for women

You can divide walking shoes for women into two different categories, including slip-on and laced walking shoes. Laced walking shoes might give you a better fit, since they’re adjustable, but some people find them too difficult to untie and tie. Slip-on walking shoes are simple to put on and take off, but they don’t have adjustable features like hook-and-loop closures and laces.

Removable vs. attached insoles

Walking shoes for women either have attached or removable insoles. Removable insoles allow people to add their own orthotics or cushioned insoles. Some walking shoes have attached insoles, including memory-foam or contoured footbeds.

What to look for in a quality pair of walking shoes for women

Materials

The most common materials for walking shoes include synthetic materials like Spandex, neoprene, nylon, polyester and mesh, as well as natural materials like leather.

Comfort features

Many walking shoes for women come with comfort features, like elastic details, seamless linings, memory-foam footbeds and padded tongues and heel collars.

Support features

These walking shoes also include supportive features that offer proper foot alignment when you stand or walk. Some shoes have responsive cushioning in the mid-sole, while others have contoured footbeds that provide targeted support at the heel, arch and ball of the foot.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of walking shoes for women

Walking shoes for women vary in price from about $30-$200. The most inexpensive shoes cost about $60 or less, while midrange styles range in price from about $70-$130 and high-end walking shoes go for about $130-$200.

Walking shoes for women FAQ

How long do walking shoes for women typically last?

A. The lifespan of walking shoes is based on how regularly you wear them, as well as the kinds of ground that you walk on. If you wear them on a daily basis, they will probably wear out within a couple of years, but if you only wear them from time to time, they might last about three years.

Concrete and sidewalks tend to lead to premature wear and tear and shred your outsoles, so you might need to buy new walking shoes sooner if you walk on this kind of surface.

What are the top colors for walking shoes for women?

A. The color of your walking shoes is a personal preference, but some people like solid colors that can easily coordinate with athletic apparel and outfits. The most common colors for walking shoes are gray, tan, white and black.

Other people like bright designs and colors that improve visibility for fellow pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Bright colors and designs are perfect for people that tend to walk around in low light.

Do any walking shoes for women feature reflective details?

A. Many pairs of walking shoes come with reflective details like designs and logos. But you can affordably upgrade a pair of walking shoes that don’t come with reflective details with some clip-on shoe lights or reflective shoelaces.

What’s the best walking shoes for women to buy?

Top walking shoes for women

Sketchers Go Walk 3 Slip-Ons

What you need to know: These customer favorites are a high-quality option for aching feet.

What you’ll love: They have a multi-direction sole that prevents any slips and skids, particularly on concrete and tile floors. The insoles of the shoes are made with goga mat, which decreases the impact when you’re standing and walking.

What you should consider: These shoes are fairly narrow in the toes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top walking shoes for women for the money

Slow Man Slip-On Walking Shoes

What you need to know: These cozy walking shoes are extremely comfortable and simple to slip on for when you’re on the go.

What you’ll love: These have no-skid soles, which make them an incredible option for nurses, restaurant employees, teachers and other people who work on their feet. The shoes don’t have any laces, which makes them simple to pull off and put on.

What you should consider: These shoes run large and stretch over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

New Balance Women’s Walking Shoe

What you need to know: This pair of walking shoes has a highly cushioned sole that offers additional support.

What you’ll love: These are responsive and lightweight and work well for runs and walks to decrease the impact on your joints and ankles. The shoes’ durable outsoles keep them comfortable on a number of different terrains.

What you should consider: This pair of walking shoes lacks arch support and needs some breaking in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

