Best Mizuno volleyball shoe

Which Mizuno volleyball shoe is best?

When it comes to volleyball, Mizuno is known for producing high-quality, game-ready footwear. Worn by beginners and professionals, Mizuno volleyball shoes are a reputable choice for volleyball footwear that will keep you comfortable and confident on the court. The top choice is the Mizuno Women’s Wave Luminous 2 Volleyball Shoes if you are looking for high-quality Mizuno volleyball shoes.

What to know before you buy Mizuno volleyball shoes

Outsole

Since volleyball is typically played on smooth, wooden courts, it’s crucial to choose a pair of shoes that offer a high-traction grip. Most Mizuno volleyball shoes use a gum rubber sole, which offers a more tacky feel than traditional rubber shoe soles. The tacky feel of the gum rubber sole allows for the optimal grip on volleyball courts. Opt for a pair of shoes with a grooved or ribbed pattern along the outsole for added traction.

Cushioning

While playing, volleyball players frequently have to make quick turns, stops and sudden starts. These movements can be highly taxing on the body and put a lot of stress on players’ feet. To help curb discomfort or potential injury, most Mizuno volleyball shoes use a thick, cushioned midsole. This added cushioning helps to cradle players’ feet and absorb the shock of players’ movements. For some added comfort, try adding a memory foam or gel insole to your new shoes.

Stability

Since volleyball requires fast-paced movements and quick game-time decisions, it’s essential to find a pair of shoes that will move with you while keeping you stable on the court. While this ultimately comes down to your preference, you can ensure some stability by choosing a pair of shoes that offers balanced weight distribution, a cushioned midsole and a high-traction outsole. Choosing a pair of volleyball shoes that offer increased stability is sure to help you play confidently and feel secure on the court.

What to look for in a quality Mizuno volleyball shoe

Weight

Most Mizuno volleyball shoes utilize synthetic fabrics such as nylon or mesh in the shoe’s upper part. These materials are ideal for volleyball because they are lightweight and flexible enough to adapt to the quick movements of players. These materials also offer improved airflow, making the shoes more breathable and comfortable.

Ankle support

Traditionally, most volleyball shoes are cut at or right below the ankle, but some options feature a high ankle cut. These high ankle-cut shoes provide furthered ankle support and stability on the court. If you are prone to injuries or prefer a more supportive shoe, you may find it worthwhile to invest in a pair of Mizuno volleyball shoes that offer a high-cut ankle.

How much you can expect to spend on Mizuno volleyball shoes

You can expect to spend $50-$150 on a pair of Mizuno volleyball shoes. Typically, shoes that feature a lightweight construction or a high-ankle cut tend to be the most expensive.

Mizuno volleyball shoe FAQ

What is the best way to quickly break in new Mizuno volleyball shoes?

A. The best way to break your new shoes in is to start playing in them ASAP. If you want to break your shoes in before wearing them on the court, try wearing them around the house.

How should Mizuno volleyball shoes fit?

A. Since volleyball requires constant quick movements on the court, it’s important to find a pair of flexible shoes to move with you while also keeping you stable. To ensure the best fit, try using the thumb rule when trying on your new shoes. If you have a thumb width or less between the tip of the shoes and your toes, then you have a good fit.

What’s the best Mizuno volleyball shoe to buy?

Top Mizuno volleyball shoe

Mizuno Women’s Wave Luminous 2 Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: Supportive and lightweight, these volleyball shoes are the optimal choice for any athlete.

What you’ll love: The soft knit and mesh upper provides study support with increased breathability. These shoes keep you comfortable during intense play with a supportive insole and shock-absorbing midsole plate. The high-traction gum-rubber sole provides a solid floor grip for quick gameplay movements.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that these shoes run a bit narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Mizuno volleyball shoes for the money

Mizuno Women’s Cyclone Speed 3 Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: These affordable volleyball shoes are the perfect option for anyone looking to up their game without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Constructed using synthetic fabric and mesh, these shoes offer a lightweight feel with a supportive construction. The cushioned midsole keeps you comfortable, while the flat sole provides on-court stability. For increased traction on the court, these shoes have a flexible grooved gum-rubber outsole.

What you should consider: Consumers have reported that these shoes run a tad small. It is suggested you order a half-size up when purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Mizuno Women’s Wave Lighting Z6 Mid Volleyball Shoes

What you need to know: Designed with support in mind, these shoes are ideal for players who need a bit more stability and ankle support on the court.

What you’ll love: These high-cut shoes provide incredible ankle support, making them ideal for players prone to injuries who prefer extra stability. The lightweight synthetic leather and mesh upper offer a lightweight and breathable feel. The unique rounded heel and flexible upper allows for quick game-time movements. The cushioned midsole provides whole foot support and shock absorption. With a unique grooved outsole, these shoes offer a high-traction grip on the court.

What you should consider: The high ankle cut of these shoes may be uncomfortable for players who prefer to wear high socks or ankle braces during game-time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

