Shoes are the perfect way to spice up any outfit. Little girls can feel sophisticated with the variety of dress shoes available. Heels are a perfect option for dressier occasions while ballerina flats provide ultimate comfort, especially when worn for long periods of time.

Which girls’ dress shoes are best?

Shoes are designed in a multitude of fabrics and styles, making them perfect for any occasion. They’re a great accessory to complete any look and overall, they are a great choice because they’re versatile. Ballerina flats pair well with dresses, skirts and jeans. Additionally, they’re super comfortable and a good choice when having to stand for long periods of time. Heels are a great way to make your little one feel all grown up. They add flair to any outfit, and the heel type is typically round or square. If you’re looking for a dress shoe that provides extra ankle support, heeled booties are a great option and are suitable for all seasons. Whichever girls dress shoe you purchase, keep in mind features like material, heel height and embellishments.

Best girls dress shoe

With a multitude of styles to choose from like flats, wedges, ankle booties and heels, your little one deserves to have a stylish pair of dress shoes she can wear to different occasions.

Best heeled girls dress shoe

Nina Seeley Mary-Jane Dress Shoe

Designed in bone pearl and black patent, these shiny closed-toe heels are perfect for first communions, concerts, weddings and more. Due to the buckle closure and mid-heel height, they’re a great option if you’re looking for a sophisticated style. Additionally, they’re easy to walk in because of the non-slip sole at the bottom.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Nine West Big Girls Mia Dress Shoe

Every girl needs a nude dress shoe in her closet. Sold at a fantastic price, this dress shoe features a criss-cross strap, adding flair to any look. The buckle closure makes it easy to take on and off, while the cushioned footbed provides comfort for all-day use and standing for extended periods of time.

Sold by Macy’s and Kohl’s

Josmo Classic II Girls’ Mary Jane Dress Shoe

Sold in black or white patent, these dress shoes have a classic design with a twist. The funky block heel and padded footbed supports feet. The flower buckle adds flair in addition to the faux leather material.

Sold by Kohl’s

Rachel Shoes Kennedy Girls’ High Heel Sandals

These sandals are perfect for summer and the cut-out design is flirtatious. Sold in camel, white and blush colors, they are sure to match any outfit. Additionally, the zipper closure makes them easy to slip on and off while the 1.5-inch heel will accentuate your little one’s legs.

Sold by Kohl’s

Nina Noemy-T Big Girls Fashion Dress Heel Shoe

While on the luxurious side, these heeled shoes are sure to make your little one feel like a sophisticated princess. The adjustable t-strap and glitter bow add flair and the metal buckle makes them easy to slip on and off. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort for all occasions.

Sold by Macy’s

Best ballet flat girls dress shoe

Nina Girls’ or Little Girls’ Nataly Dress Shoe

This elegant flat pairs well with jeans or dresses. The pearl and rhinestone strap is elastic, making it easy to slip on and off. They are also easy to clean, and the rubber sole provides extra cushion, making it great for walking long distances.

Sold by Macy’s

Nina Esther Big Girls Ballet Dress Shoe

For girls who love everything sparkled, these ballet flats are perfect. Available in four colors and made of polyurethane, they are easy to clean. It also features an elastic topline to provide comfort and makes it easy to slip on and off. The non-slip outsole makes them easy to walk in any weather.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Rachel Shoes Millie Girls’ Mary Jane Flats

These vibrant and shiny Mary Jane flats add a pop of color to any outfit and closet. The glitter strap and rhinestone buckle create a luxurious feel. The block heel and padded footbed ensures they’re easy to walk in.

Sold by Kohl’s

Jessica Simpson Little Girls Ballerina Flats

These ballerina flats are a great choice if you’re looking for a unique but stylish shoe. Designed in blush or black, they provide extreme comfort. The faux fur material makes this shoe versatile for any event. Overall, the design is specifically made for easy wear.

Sold by Macy’s

Nina Toddler, Little & Big Girls Marissa Ballet Flats

The rose-gold distressed color makes these ballerina flats retro and stylish. The criss-cross elastic strap is eccentric and provides extra ankle support. Additionally, the memory foam insole creates comfort and the zipper feature makes them easy to take on and off.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Best boot girls dress shoe

SO ALexxa Ankle Boots

Sold in taupe, gray, cognac, black and rose gold, these booties are perfect for fall but can easily be worn year-round. The bow accents add style while the faux-suede material and almond toe create an edgier look. The zipper feature ensures they are easy to slip on and off. Additionally, the foam footbed adds comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

SO Ariaa Girls’ Ankle Boots

Black boots are an essential item in any closet. The stud and criss-cross accents create an edgy look, pairing nicely with jeans, leggings and leather jackets. They are easy to take on and off due to the back zipper closure. The memory foam footbed provides extra cushion and comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

Olivia Miller Hazel Girls’ Tall Boots

These tall boots will add sass to any outfit due to their sleek silhouette. Designed of smooth polyester fabric, the round toe and chunky block heel pair great with skinny jeans. The zipper and tie feature also adds to the overall chic look. Even in rain, snow, sleet or hail, the rubber outsole makes them non-slip and easy to walk in.

Sold by Kohl’s

Nautica Little Girls Gablee Ankle Bootie

Sold at a great price, these booties are extremely stylish and perfect for fall. The blush color is sweet while the glitter band adds a little finesse. Made of polyurethane and nylex, it’s easy to spot clean. Additionally, the logo zipper attribute makes these booties easy to slip on and off.

Sold by Macy’s

Jessica Simpson Girls Low Boots with Studs and Heels

On the higher price range, these boots easily dress up any outfit. The microsuede design is specifically to provide comfort and is meant to easily be worn for all ages. The heel feature isn’t too high, making them easy to walk in while adding style.

Sold by Macy’s

