If you ever break your Carhartt boot laces, simply call the company’s customer service line (1-800-833-3118) so Carhartt can send out a replacement pair.

Which Carhartt boots are best?

If you need to protect your feet for any reason, boots become an essential part of your wardrobe. Not only will the best pair protect your toes from impacts and other hazards, but they will also keep your feet warm and comfortable, and provide support so you can stand all day long.

Carhartt is a company that places a great deal of emphasis on hard work and quality. The company’s Rugged Flex Safety Toe Work Boot is a top-rated, durable work boot that is also surprisingly comfortable. This article takes a look at what features you can expect to find in the best Carhartt boots.

What to know before you buy Carhartt boots

Carhartt is a family business

Carhartt was founded in 1889 by Hamilton Carhartt. The company has been owned and operated by the same bloodline for over 130 years.

Carhartt uses quality materials

The majority of Carhartt boots are manufactured using high-quality, oiled leather that makes the boots tough but yielding and comfortable. Besides leather, for breathability, some of Carhartt’s work sneakers and casual boots may contain nylon and Lycra. To reduce the weight of the boot, the sole of a Carhartt boot is often made out of polyurethane and stitched in place for durability. Alternatively, a rubber sole may be attached using an adhesive.

Trademark features in a Carhartt boot

Since Carhartt boots are manufactured for active individuals, many models are completely waterproof and feature a layer of Thinsulate or Lighfire fabric for warmth, so you won’t ever need to wear an extra pair of socks again. Additionally, the Carhartt boots may feature a moisture-wicking inner lining that helps keep your feet dry. Lastly, the footbeds of Carhartt are cushioned to provide long-lasting support and comfort so you can work all day.

What to look for in quality Carhartt boots

Protection

The most important reason for purchasing work boots is for protection. The best Carhartt boots for work offer protection from the cold, protection from water and no-slip traction. Additionally, they may be puncture-resistant, have a steel toe or a non-metallic safety toe and offer secondary protection against incidental contact with electric circuits.

Size

Size can be tricky with Carhartt boots. While they are manufactured to have a true-to-size fit, depending on the boot you purchase, this might not be the case. Some fit perfectly right out of the box while others run a half size large or a half size small. Once you have settled on the boot you want, give the customer reviews a quick scan to try and gauge how the Carhartt boot you are interested in will fit.

Height

Carhartt boots come in a variety of heights. The height is measured from the heel to the top of the rear shaft of the boot. Most Carhartt boots run between 6-11 inches in height. The taller the boot is, the more support you will have, while the shorter the boot is, the more flexibility you will have.

Breathability

Carhartt boots have a tendency to get toasty, which can be a good thing on cold days. However, when the weather is warm, for comfort, you’ll appreciate a boot that uses breathable material.

Fast-drying

Along with being breathable, for warmer weather, you will want to purchase a pair of Carhartt boots that have FastDry technology. This means the boots have moisture-wicking capabilities so your feet will dry quickly if they sweat.

How much you can expect to spend on Carhartt boots

At the low-end of the price scale, a six-inch, steel-toe Carhartt boot goes for $100. At the top end, you can find 10- and 11-inch weatherproof boots that cost up to $200.

Carhartt boots FAQ

How do I care for my Carhartt boots?

A. Each pair of Carhartt boots comes with a product tag that includes specific care instructions. For best care practices, follow all instructions on that tag.

What do I use to treat my Carhartt boots?

A. Carhartt boots are pretreated. The manufacturer doesn’t recommend treating the boots any further.

What happens if I damage my Carhartt boots?

A. Wear and tear happens, especially to work boots. If you ever need a zipper replaced or a small hole patched, Carhartt has a repair program to help you out. To get started, simply contact Carhartt to discuss if the damage is something the company can fix. Alternatively, the company will send out a swatch of material, a replacement zipper, buttons or snaps free of charge. However, the manufacturer notes that quantities are limited.

What’s the best Carhartt boots to buy?

Top Carhartt boots

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex Safety Toe Work Boot

What you need to know: This is a rugged eight-inch boot that offers plenty of support and warmth.

What you’ll love: These lightweight boots are made of 100% leather and feature a non-metallic safety toe. They are waterproof and have a foam insole to help reduce foot fatigue.

What you should consider: Some users feel these boots do too good of a job of keeping your feet warm, making it possible to sweat in winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Carhartt boots for the money

Carhartt Men’s 6-Inch Composite Toe Boot

What you need to know: For individuals looking for the best Carhartt boots for the money, these boots are a solid option.

What you’ll love: These boots are available in three colors: brown, dark brown and black. The rubber sole and non-metallic safety toe help protect against electrical hazards while the FastDry lining wicks away sweat.

What you should consider: Heavy duty users noted these boots can develop a squeak over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Carhartt Men’s 11-Inch Waterproof Safety Toe Wellington

What you need to know: If you prefer a tall boot, this 11-inch, 100% leather offering should satisfy you.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and comfortable, these boots will accommodate individuals with wide calves. There are no laces on these boots and they feature added heel support to enhance stability. The outsole is oil-, slip- and chemical-resistant.

What you should consider: For best fit, many users had to go up a half size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

