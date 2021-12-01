Best youth football gloves

Which youth football gloves are best?

Football is a physically demanding sport and if you’re not prepared, running plays, running routes and other assignments can be difficult. For youth football athletes, football gloves are the way to go, as they help with grip and keep players’ hands protected. Youth football gloves provide your child with the extra grip needed to catch that ball and make a play for their team. If you’re looking for machine washable and sticky gloves, the Cutters Game Day No-Slip Football Gloves is the top choice.

What to know before you buy youth football gloves

Size

If you get a glove that’s too big, the glove will be loose, reducing the grip and secureness of the gloves. Too-tight gloves can result in restricted movement, limited flexibility and the gloves ripping when in use. Children continue to grow, so your football player could grow out the gloves quickly.

To measure hands for youth football gloves, use a tape measure on the dominant hand, measuring from the bottom of the palm to the tip of the middle finger. The distance you get in inches is the size. For youth sizes, a small size is 6.25 inches, a medium is 6.25-6.5 inches and a large is 6.5-6.75 inches.

Football position

If your child is playing youth flag football, it’s fine to go with football gloves of the child’s choosing, since there is no tackling and offensive or defensive lineman involved. However, if they are playing tackle football or having positional practices, it’s best to know what gloves are available for different positions. While receiver gloves are the most commonly used in football, there are gloves designated for linemen. The lineman gloves offer extra padding and support in the fabric to make it less likely the gloves will rip.

Lineman gloves, however, may have less grip on the palm than receiver gloves and are heavier. Players tend to find receiver gloves more comfortable and lighter. If your child is a running back, wide receiver or defensive back, receiver gloves are better options. If your kid is a defensive lineman or offensive lineman, then lineman gloves are more suitable.

Those who are linebackers and tight ends have more flexibility on what type they can use. If someone is a tight end, who doesn’t block much and mainly is out running routes, or a linebacker who’s mostly out in coverage, receiver gloves are more suitable.

What to look for in quality youth football gloves

Padding

Youth football gloves vary in padding depending on the model. Some have padding on the back, helping protect the hand from contact. If you prefer more padding, choose a glove with more padding, but know that the glove will be slightly heavier. With modern football glove designs, the weight associated with the padding on a glove is barely noticeable, but some players are adamant about having the lightest gloves possible.

Sticky palm surface

Most youth football gloves have a sticky surface on the palm to assist with holding the ball.

Wrist/cuff support

Many football gloves come with adjustable wrist/cuff straps. Some people prefer to have the straps tight on their hands, while some play with the straps detached as a fashion statement. Adjustable cuffs on gloves are protective and one of the most fashionable features of the gloves.

How much you can expect to spend on youth football gloves

Youth football gloves cost about $20-$40. Gloves in the $20-$30 range have basic features and provide optimal stickiness. Gloves in the $30-$40 range have features such as longer wrist straps and machine-wash capability.

Youth football gloves FAQ

What size are youth football gloves?

A. Youth sizes range from small to large. A youth small is 6.25 inches, a medium is 6.25-6.5 inches and a large is 6.5-6.75 inches. If you have a child who has large hands that can’t fit youth gloves, you’ll likely have to get adult-sized gloves. A small adult size ranges from 7-7.25 inches, mediums are 7.25-7.5 inches and a large is 7.5-7.75 inches.

Can youth football gloves be used for baseball?

A. There are baseball players who prefer to use football gloves when playing because football gloves may help with grip on the bat. However, there are baseball gloves specifically designed for play and ones that suit various positions of the sport. So it’s best to go with baseball gloves because they are better designed for the sport.

What are the best youth football gloves to buy?

Top youth football gloves

Cutters Game Day No-Slip Football Gloves

What you need to know: Cutters is widely considered the stickiest football gloves on the market and offers unique designs to match.

What you’ll love: It is machine washable and doesn’t lose its stickiness. The breathable back piece makes airflow easy throughout the gloves.

What you should consider: Durability can be a factor for those who are very active with their hands in the sport.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top youth football gloves for the money

Nike Vapor Jet 5.0 Youth Football Gloves

What you need to know: Nike football gloves can be pricey, but these gloves offer a cool design and come at a great price.

What you’ll love: The adjustable wrist pieces are stylish yet make the wrists more secure. These are one of the lightest gloves on the market.

What you should consider: There is limited padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Boys’ Combat V Football Gloves

What you need to know: For those who are lineman or play very physically, these gloves offer some of the best protection.

What you’ll love: The exterior padding uses a unique design meant to keep your hands flexible yet protected. The large power wrist straps are optional but can be great for additional wrist support.

What you should consider: It is heavier than most football gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.