Which camping rug is best?

Even if you camp or RV to get away from it all, there’s nothing like the finishing touch that feels like home. A camping rug can really tie an outdoor space together and provide an extra level of comfort to make your experience cozier.

Sand Mine Reversible Mats are durable options that come in a variety of colors to customize your outdoor living area. Lightweight and easy to care for, they are a great option for campers and RVers alike.

What to know before you buy a camping rug

Natural vs. synthetic

An outdoor area rug is a small bit of comfort that you can have anywhere you go. The material you choose is largely a matter of preference, but each has its own pros and cons.

Natural camping rugs are made of bamboo, jute or sisal.

Bamboo and sea grass rugs are easy to care for but not as durable.

rugs are easy to care for but not as durable. Coco coir is heavy, making it ideal for smaller areas.

is heavy, making it ideal for smaller areas. Jute is fire-resistant but can harbor mold and mildew.

is fire-resistant but can harbor mold and mildew. Sisal is strong and durable but can stain easily.

Synthetic rugs made from polypropylene, nylon, acrylic or polyester don’t have the natural beauty of natural fiber rugs, but they do hold up well to the rigors of camping. They are also lightweight and easy to keep clean.

Some synthetic fabric rugs may hold stains, though, and you should be careful with them around fire.

Size and weight

The size you select depends on your intended purpose. If you are looking for something to wipe your feet on before entering your tent or RV, a doormat-size camping rug (or something slightly larger) works just fine. However, if you’re interested in really defining a space outside and creating a separate room, look for a larger area rug.

The weight of your rug matters if you like to pack light. Natural fiber rugs tend to be heavier and take up more space. And the larger the rug, the heavier it will be.

Color

If you prefer a festive campsite, you’ll most likely want a brightly colored or patterned rug. However, some campers prefer to keep their color palette more natural so as to blend in with their surroundings.

What to look for in a quality camping rug

Waterproof

A waterproof rug may be treated, or it may be made of waterproof materials. If the camping rug you select is treated with a waterproofing spray, you may need to re-treat it as the spray wears off.

Natural rugs that are waterproof allow water to soak through without being absorbed. Bamboo and sea grass are good options if you’ll be camping in wet weather.

Quick-drying

Quick-drying rugs are made of breathable materials that easily shed moisture. These may need to be hung on a fence in the sun for faster drying, but a quick-drying rug is less likely to develop mold or mildew.

Easy care

You probably want to spend most of your time outdoors camping, not cleaning. Look for camping rugs that don’t require fussy cleaning products or dramatic cleaning rituals.

Antimicrobial

Mold and mildew don’t have to be inevitable, even when it rains. Some rugs have a special treatment that keeps these (and other microbes) from forming.

Reversible

Get more bang for your buck when you select a reversible camping rug. If you do, make sure to regularly rotate it for even wear.

Edged

Sealed edges keep your outdoor rug looking tidy. Some of these use a strip of fabric for edging, but others may also have a woven edge that makes it even stronger.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping rug

From simple doormat-sized rugs to elaborate and fancy natural fiber options, expect to spend $15-$500.

Camping rug FAQ

How do you care for an outdoor rug?

A. The best camping rugs require only a shake and a quick hosing off to shed most of their dirt and grime. There may be more specific care instructions depending on the type of rug you have, though. Be sure to check with the manufacturer’s care instructions to make sure you won’t need to get more involved than that.

Are camping rugs heavy enough to withstand wind?

A. If you are camping and expecting severe weather, it’s always best to roll up your rugs and secure any outdoor furnishings. If a light breeze is on the horizon, simply weigh your rug down with heavier furniture or tables to keep it secure.

What’s the best camping rug to buy?

Top camping rug

Sand Mine Reversible Mats

What you need to know: This reversible rug is durable and works in both indoor and outdoor settings.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four sizes and five colors. It has heat-treated edging to resist fraying, and it’s soft and comfortable on bare feet. It’s easy to clean and comes with a carrying bag. It has a UV coating to protect against fading. It’s waterproof.

What you should consider: The carrying bag is not durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camping rug for the money

Plus Haven Store Coco Coir Door Mat

What you need to know: It’s best when you want a durable mat for the front of your tent or the base of your RV steps.

What you’ll love: It’s a natural material that resists dirt and easily repels water. At 17 inches by 30 inches, it’s the perfect size for catching dirt right outside the door. It requires very little maintenance beyond shaking, and it is durable.

What you should consider: Some users reported shedding beyond what the manufacturer says is normal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug

What you need to know: It’s an environmentally friendly option that is large, lightweight and easy to care for.

What you’ll love: It’s made out of 100% recycled straws. The generous size of 6 feet by 9 feet really defines a space. It’s easy to roll up and comes with elastic bands to secure it and a carrying bag. It has GoodWeave certification, which verifies that it’s made without using child labor.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t feel it was durable enough for rigorous outdoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

