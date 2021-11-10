Best under-desk treadmill

An under-desk treadmill lets you burn calories while you work, as opposed to sitting all day.

Which under-desk treadmill is best?

Finding time to exercise is often a challenge. Gym memberships can be costly, and working the extra travel into your busy schedule can be impractical. It’s a good thing under-desk treadmills let you stay on the move even while working.

The Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill lets you maximize your time because you can walk for miles while staying at your desk. It fits easily under most furniture, is available in multiple colors and is great for those looking to burn some extra calories.

What to consider before you buy an under-desk treadmill

Traditional vs. under-desk treadmills

Traditional treadmills are bulky machines designed for everything from easy walks to incline sprints. Prioritizing workout flexibility over portability or discretion, they are best suited for home or professional gyms. Under-desk treadmills are smaller, quieter and lighter than traditional models. Typically not built for hardcore workouts, they are meant to let you walk and burn calories while working.

Your health goals and expectations

An under-desk treadmill is an excellent way to fit calorie-burning cardio into your daily routine without a gym membership or time set aside for working out. If your goal is to maintain fitness and prevent the cramping, aches and poor posture that can come with working behind a desk for hours, an under-desk treadmill could be the solution for you. However, for those looking to prepare for distance runs or in search of a serious, strenuous workout, an under-desk treadmill may prove underwhelming.

Space considerations

An under-desk treadmill requires you to have enough space underneath and in front of your workspace for comfortable use. Because you will be walking, standing desks are ideal for use with these machines.

What to look for in a quality under-desk treadmill

Size and weight

A major advantage of under-desk treadmills compared to traditional machines is their smaller size and weight. Select the lightest, smallest treadmill you are comfortable with to make sure it is easy to place where you prefer.

Wheels and portability

Situations requiring you to sit at your desk or remain stationary are inevitable. Choose a treadmill with wheels so you can move it out of the way with minimal hassle when not needed.

Storage

Under-desk treadmills have low profiles that make them easy to slide under beds, couches or other furniture while not in use. If you prefer to keep your machine out of sight when you’re not using it, look for a model with the lowest profile you can find to make it easy to stow.

Quiet operation

Your under-desk treadmill should be quiet so as to not interrupt your work. Select a model that will let you engage in phone calls and meetings without disruption.

Control options

You can control some treadmills via buttons on a foldable rail or directly on the machine. Others include a remote control for easy operation. Some combine the options to let you determine the best manner in which to control your machine.

Connectivity

From app integration to Bluetooth compatibility, some under-desk treadmills connect to your other devices to allow for music or fitness tracking. This can be useful for those interested in charting their progress or just keeping track of how many miles they walk.

How much you can expect to spend on an under-desk treadmill

Under-desk treadmills can be purchased for $300-$400, with very few models deviating from this price range.

Under-desk treadmill FAQ

Will an under-desk treadmill get me in shape?

A. Including an under-desk treadmill in a lifestyle of exercise and healthy eating habits will keep you moving and burning calories, but an under-desk treadmill alone will not provide the results of a full-body workout or traditional treadmill.

Do under-desk treadmills allow incline?

A. Typically, no. Under-desk models are designed for flat, even walking. Walking on an incline requires a traditional treadmill.

Are under-desk treadmills dangerous?

A. Any piece of gym equipment can post a risk if not used properly. While under-desk treadmills aren’t as fast or powerful as traditional models, you should still be cautious while walking. Some users get dizzy after using them for extended periods.

Under-desk treadmill tips

Keep pets and kids safe. Always be aware of your surroundings while using your treadmill. Small children and curious pets could be injured by quickly moving belts, or cause you to lose your balance and fall.

Stay hydrated. You don't need to run a marathon to become dehydrated. Keep a bottle of water at your desk to stay refreshed.

You don’t need to run a marathon to become dehydrated. Keep a bottle of water at your desk to stay refreshed. Don’t forget your diet. It’s OK to add an extra snack or two because you’re burning more calories at your desk, as long as you choose healthy foods like vegetables and yogurt. It’s a combination of diet and exercise that will yield fitness results.

What’s the best under-desk treadmill to buy?

Top under-desk treadmill

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

What you need to know: Available in a variety of colors, this treadmill is lightweight and features a built-in speaker.

What you’ll love: With its built-in Bluetooth speaker, you can enjoy your music while you work. Great for small apartments and offices. Features a simple remote control.

What you should consider: There are no controls on the treadmill itself, so you must depend on its remote control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top under-desk treadmill for the money

Ancheer 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

What you need to know: This treadmill features a clear display and a remote control you can wear like a wristwatch.

What you’ll love: It operates quietly and provides padding under your feet to prevent joint irritation. Its small size makes it easy to store and move.

What you should consider: Color options are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urevo 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

What you need to know: This light, versatile treadmill is easy to move and features a large, bright display.

What you’ll love: It features a foldable design that makes it easy to slide under your desk. It has a wide belt and powerful motor, letting you walk comfortably throughout the day.

What you should consider: Some users report that remotes used for TVs or other nearby devices interact with this treadmill and may cause you to accidentally change settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

