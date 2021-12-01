Best stair stepper

If you are looking for affordable, compact and effective cardio equipment, the stair stepper is an excellent choice. It can also be used to build endurance and lower body strength.

Which stair stepper is best?

If you are looking to burn calories, improve stamina or build some lower body strength, the stair stepper is a great choice of exercise equipment. It doesn’t take a lot of space, it’s easy to use and it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some of the best products come with a foldable design, a sturdy base, and a wide range of resistance levels.

The Xiser Mini Stairmaster is one of the top choices, due to its ultra-portable design and smooth operation.

What to know before you buy a stair stepper

Type

You can buy manual or electric models for a stair stepper. The manual models are generally cheaper but can be equally effective. They come with hydraulic pistons for movement, and electric models use a motor that does allow for smoother movement. If you want extra stability, you can buy a stepper that comes with handlebars. Some models also offer detachable handles to offer more versatility in use.

Size

If you are navigating a small space, you need to make sure the dimensions of the stepper will comfortably fit. There is a variety of foldable or ultra-portable steppers on the market. The models that come without handlebars are going to be the most compact.

Going for a compact stepper might be a tradeoff with the sturdiness of the machine. If maximum weight capacity is essential, you might want to go with a larger-sized model. The price of larger-sized steppers might also be significantly more.

Construction

For heavy-duty use, you might want to consider machines made from thick steel tubes. You can consider getting one of the commercial models, as they are constructed using more durable parts. A rubber base will help provide extra stability and can help protect the floor. Keep in mind that the heavier construction will reduce the portability of the product, so you need to decide on how you plan to use the machine to narrow down your search.

What to look for in a quality stair stepper

Adjustable resistance

High-quality stair steppers are going to offer a wide range of resistance levels. This allows users more flexibility in how they want to use the machine. Using a higher level of resistance can also help build strength in the lower body, while low resistance levels are ideal for cardio or to cool down after an intense workout.

Ergonomic design

Another feature of a high-quality stepper is that they are designed to be ergonomically correct. This means they will allow for a natural movement of the body, making sure the chances of any injury to the joints or muscles are minimized. The ability to adjust the paddles and handles will allow users of different heights and weights to comfortably use the machine. Self-leveling pads are the best for smooth and stable movement.

Display

Generally, large displays such as those found on treadmills or exercise bikes, are only available in high-end models. Most affordable models are going to have a basic display showing distance, time, calories and other basic information. Some models offer built-in workout programs that can be selected using the display.

How much can you expect to spend on a stair stepper?

You should expect to spend $180-$450 for a good-quality stepper. Some high-end products with advanced features are going to cost more than $1,000.

Stair stepper FAQ

What is the difference between climbing actual stairs and using a stair stepper?

The stepper is designed to mimic the movement of climbing the stairs, so you will be using the same muscle groups for both activities. An advantage of the stepper is that you change the resistance to increase the intensity of the workout. Another advantage is that a stepper has a no-impact movement making it easy on the joints.

How many calories are burnt using a stair stepper?

The amount of calories for any exercise depends on the weight of the user and the intensity of the exercise. For a 175 pound person, you can expect a 30 minute stair stepper workout to burn around 250 calories. Increasing the resistance or speed of the movement will burn more calories.

What muscles can be targeted when using a stair stepper?

Steppers are primarily used as cardio equipment to burn calories, but they also work out the muscle in the lower body which includes the glutes, calves, hamstrings and quadriceps. Models that come with handles might allow you to work out the arms and back muscles.

What’s the best stair stepper to buy?

Top stair stepper

Xiser Commercial Mini Stairmaster

What you need to know: The mini-stepper by Xiser offers ultimate portability.

What you’ll love: The cast iron grade alloy offers a sturdy base that withstands 400 pounds. It can be easily disassembled and assembled for storage or travel, and it uses silicone fluid to provide an extremely quiet and smooth operation.

What you should consider: This made-in-USA product is more expensive than comparable steppers on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stair stepper for the money

Relife Rebuilt Your Life Folding Stepper

What you need to know: Featuring a foldable design and abrasion-resistant cables, this stepper offers great value for money with its unbeatable price.

What you’ll love: This stepper comes with five levels of resistance, a triangular design for maximum stability and high-density foam on the handles for maximum comfort.

What you should consider: With its cheap price, this machine might not be the most durable or sturdy stepper on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aolier Vertical Climber 2-in-1

What you need to know: The 2-in-1 design of this stepper allows it to be also used as an exercise bike.

What you’ll love: A multi-function LCD monitor displays time, calories burnt, distance and other workout metrics. The pedal is designed to be non-slip offering extra stability. There are five levels for height adjustment.

What you should consider: The initial assembly of this product can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.