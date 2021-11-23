Best booty band

Booty bands are portable pieces of exercise equipment that can effectively shape and tone, prevent injury and strengthen muscles.

Which booty band is best?

According to Health.gov, adults should add muscle-strengthening activities to their workout routine at least two days every week. In recent years, booty bands have become one of the most popular strength-training devices for the glutes, hips and leg muscles. On top of their strengthening benefits, these cost-effective bands can improve range of motion and prevent injuries.

Our pick for the top band is the GoFit Pro Power Loops. This set of three bands comes with light, medium and heavy strength resistance levels. Buyers also receive a detailed training manual, which is ideal for beginners.

What to know before you buy a booty band

Level of resistance

Booty resistance bands are great tools for toning and strength training. However, if you’re new to this piece of equipment, you may be unsure as to which resistance strength is most appropriate for your fitness level. Most commonly, booty resistance bands are generically labeled as light, medium and heavy.

Individuals who’ve never used booty bands should purchase a range of resistances. Although this may sound like an extra investment, most beginner’s kits come with all three levels.

Colors

Although not critical to the functioning of the product, booty bands come in a wide array of colors. People who like coordinating their workout attire can take their look a step further when selecting their favorite booty band color(s).

Material

Booty bands are most commonly made with latex or cotton. The material type you select ultimately comes down to your needs and preferences. Those who have a latex allergy should steer clear of all booty bands made with the material. In terms of quality, both are nonslip and equally durable.

What to look for in a quality booty band

Multipacks

When in search of the best booty bands, top brands offer multipacks instead of singles. This is important for both novice and seasoned booty band users.

Those who are new to booty bands can best learn what sizes and strengths work well for them with a multipack. Once an individual has gained experience using the bands, they can tailor each workout using the correct resistance level. Additionally, multipacks are affordable and often come with other helpful goodies.

Extra accessories

On top of already being inexpensive, booty band sets frequently come with extra accessories. Nearly all include a storage bag, which is helpful for taking your bands to the gym or on vacation. Select brands offer package deals, where booty bands can be purchased alongside yoga mats, fitness wristbands and slimmer belts.

Instructional guides/tutorials

Despite looking easy to use, booty bands often confound new users. Having an instructional guide or access to tutorials is essential for individuals using the bands for the first time. Top brands either offer physical instructions/booklets or provide links to online tutorial videos.

Durable

While latex bands may look as thin as a balloon, they are far more durable. Quality booty bands can easily withstand repeated use. Each resistance level is put through rigorous testing to ensure that breakage does not occur.

How much you can expect to spend on a booty band

Multipacks of quality booty bands cost $7-$20.

Booty band FAQ

Can beginners use booty bands?

A. Yes. No matter your experience or fitness level, anyone can learn how to use booty bands. The key is ensuring that you learn proper form (either from an instructional booklet or video tutorial), and that you don’t use too strong of a band.

What are the benefits of booty bands?

A. The biggest benefit is strength building. Through various techniques, you can effectively strengthen your hips, glutes and leg muscles. Individuals who use booty bands regularly can prevent injury, increase hip mobility and improve their weight-lifting form.

What are the best booty bands to buy?

Top booty band

GoFit Pro Power Loops

What you need to know: This set includes three resistance sizes and is accompanied by a training manual and GoFit branded carrying bag.

What you’ll love: Each of the three booty bands in this set (light, medium and heavy strength) are made with latex. This set is ideal for novice booty band users, as it comes with a laminated training manual that shows how to properly use the bands. It also comes with a well-made traveling bag.

What you should consider: The latex scent can be somewhat strong for select individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top booty band for the money

GYMB Nonslip Resistance Bands

What you need to know: Priced at just under $15, this booty band kit includes lifetime access to more than 80 workout videos.

What you’ll love: Buyers of this band receive pink (light resistance), green (medium resistance) and purple (strong resistance) booty bands. The bands are made from cotton and feature an inner rubber grip. They do not pinch the skin and are incredibly comfortable to use. Each kit comes with access to video tutorials as well as a mesh storage bag.

What you should consider: Rare instances of excessive stretching have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Renoj Resistance Bands – Set of Five

What you need to know: Ultra thick and durable, all five of the Renoj resistance bands are made to endure years of workouts.

What you’ll love: Individuals seeking a greater range of weights should consider purchasing this set of five bands. Sizes range from extra light (5-10 pounds) to extra heavy (up to 40 pounds). Each set is priced under $13 and is available in three color selections. The bands are made from natural latex.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the bands being stronger than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

