Best Wilson baseball glove

Wilson baseball gloves can be expensive, but you don’t need to break the bank for one if you’re a recreational or intermediate-level player. If you play a few times a month, a midrange quality glove should suffice for adult leagues.

Which Wilson baseball gloves are best?

Wilson is known for all kinds of sports equipment, but it makes some of the best baseball gear. Whether you play in the infield or outfield, you need to be equipped with a glove that allows you to safely and effectively field fly balls and blazing-fast line drives.

Wilson offers plenty of terrific fielding gloves, like the Wilson 11.5-Inch 1786 A2000 Series Glove. Players love it for its innovative spin control technology and premium leather construction.

What to know before you buy a Wilson baseball glove

Position

The position you play on defense is a critical consideration when choosing a baseball glove, as it determines how you’ll benefit from specific glove designs. It’s primarily based on the type of hits you’re most likely to encounter throughout a game.

For example, outfielder gloves are usually larger than infielder gloves and have deeper pockets, making them efficient at catching fly balls. Infielder gloves have shallow pockets and open webbing, which are better for fielding ground balls and throwing to other infielders.

Size

A baseball glove will always be much larger than your actual hand because of the web and padding, but you should wear a glove that’s the right size. Your glove size depends on your position, but most adult players wear gloves ranging 11-13 inches.

Your performance may lessen if you wear a glove that’s too big, as a larger glove may knock off your hand-eye coordination. A glove that’s too small reduces your “catching zone,” so there’s a greater chance of catching the ball dead in the palm of your glove, which can hurt.

Material

The best baseball gloves are 100% leather, but some are made with a synthetic leather blend material. All-leather gloves are generally more expensive than synthetic gloves, but they’re much more durable and offer better performance, making them the preferred choice among experienced players.

What to look for in a quality Wilson baseball glove

Webbing

The webbing is the part of the glove between the thumb and the rest of the glove and is used to catch and secure the baseball. Depending on your position and personal preference, you can opt for either open or closed webbing.

Open webbing allows for quicker ball movement to your throwing hand and makes it easier to catch fly balls. Closed webbing is ideal for players like catchers and pitchers who often catch fast throws from teammates.

Pocket

Baseball gloves can have either shallow or deep pockets, which is essentially the glove’s palm area. Outfielders usually prefer gloves with deep pockets since they’re more effective at securing line drives and fly balls. In contrast, infielders prefer shallow-pocket gloves for the same reason they might like gloves with closed webbing.

Break-in time

You won’t really know how easy it is to break in a baseball glove until you use it, but there is one significant indicator you can consider before making your purchase to judge a glove’s break-in time. Gloves with a rolled or layered dual-welting leather construction in the fingers and palm area are durable and don’t take as long to break in as other gloves.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wilson baseball glove

Wilson baseball gloves for beginners can cost as low as $50, but if you want a quality glove with premium design features, they can cost $100-$300.

Wilson baseball glove FAQ

Is it necessary to break in a glove before using it in a game?

A. Gloves break in with repeated use, so in essence, it’s best to use it as much as possible, even for games. However, it won’t deliver its full potential until it’s fully broken in.

Are pitcher gloves different from other infielder gloves?

A. No. However, while other players may use gloves with open webbing, pitchers should use gloves with closed webbing to conceal their hand formation as they grip the ball before throwing a pitch.

What are the best Wilson baseball gloves to buy?

Top Wilson baseball glove

Wilson 11.5-Inch 1786 A2000 Series Glove

What you need to know: This is the perfect glove for players who want as little spin as possible as soon as the ball makes contact with the inside of the glove.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its innovative spin control technology, which features a dimpled pattern in the pocket and web, this glove almost entirely reduces ball spin upon contact. It’s made using premium quality materials, including American Steerhide, for a superior feel and optimal durability.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side, and several customers report that it takes longer than other gloves to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Wilson baseball glove for the money

Wilson A360 Baseball Glove

What you need to know: It’s the best glove Wilson has to offer at such a low price point, but it’s high quality and gets the job done on defense.

What you’ll love: It’s an excellent glove for beginners or even intermediate players as it features a two-piece closed weave web. It has a comfortable fit and is easy to adjust, thanks to the Velcro wrist closure. You can choose from five sizes of this glove.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a fur lining, so if you’re looking for extra padding, it’s best to explore other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wilson A2000 SuperSkin Baseball Glove Series

What you need to know: It’s an expensive, elite-performance first baseman glove designed for serious players looking for extra durability.

What you’ll love: This is a large glove with a robust but lightweight design that’s perfect for first basemen, and it’s quick to break in. It incorporates a blend of Pro Stock leather and artificial SuperSkin and features dual welting.

What you should consider: Some players found it too stiff, even after breaking it in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

