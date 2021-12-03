Best slow-pitch softball bats

You should purchase multiple softball bats if you or your child play softball regularly. They wear out over time, which can impact effectiveness.

Which slow-pitch softball bat is best?

It can be hard to locate the right slow-pitch softball bat for recreational and competitive slow-pitch softball games. They also tend to be fairly expensive. And when you need to find a slow-pitch softball bat that fits your swing, the Easton Rebel Slow-Pitch Softball Bat is a stellar option.

What to know before you buy a slow-pitch softball bat

Two-piece vs. one piece

A two-piece softball bat uses different materials in the handle and the barrel. These two separate parts are fused together to make one cohesive bat. Two-piece softball bats tend to vibrate less in your hands, and the flex of the bat offers more control when you swing and hit the ball.

A one-piece softball bat has just one piece of material. One-piece softball bats are stiffer, and they don’t flex at all during contact or during the swing. These bats help you generate more power.

Buy multiple bats if you play often

You should purchase multiple softball bats if you or your child play softball regularly. They wear out over time, which can impact effectiveness. And most children outgrow a youth softball bat within about one to two years. Purchase two or more to ensure you extend the lifespan of your bats.

Take care of your softball bat

While all softball bats eventually wear out, you can take some steps to extend their lifespan. For example, reducing the number of swings you take during batting practice will give the bat more lifespan. Also, only strike a ball with the bat and avoid using dimpled balls, as these can cause more damage. Lastly, resist the temptation to use your bat to knock the dirt off your cleats.

What to look for in a quality slow-pitch softball bat

Material

Slow-pitch softball bats come in a few different materials. Composite softball bats consist of several layers, mainly carbon fiber. On the other hand, alloy softball bats have two or more separate materials, one of which is typically aluminum.

Length and weight

Slow-pitch softball bats are usually about 34-inches long and weigh 26-30 ounces. If you want a little more control in your swing, you should choose a 26-ounce softball bat, also known as a -8 drop weight. If you want more power in your swing, you should buy a 30-ounce softball bat, also known as a -4 drop weight.

Drop weight

The drop weight refers to the negative number printed on the softball bat. This negative number refers to the bat’s length in inches, minus the bat’s weight in ounces. Older players will benefit from lighter drop weight to give them more speed. Younger players that weigh less will want a heavier drop weight to give their swing more power. Try a few drop weights to see which best fits your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a slow-pitch softball bat

Slow-pitch softball bats vary in price from about $40-$300, depending on the bat’s brand, materials, quality and features.

Slow-pitch softball bat FAQ

What do stamped logos mean on softball bats?

A. Any top-quality, regulation softball bat needs to have the organizational logos stamped onto it. These logos show that the softball bat meets the rules and specifications required for ball play. For example, the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) stamps their logo onto softball bats they approve for gameplay. Most leagues require you to use a softball bat with a particular logo stamped onto it.

How do you break in a slow-pitch softball bat?

A. It depends on the bat. Alloy metal softball bats don’t usually need a break-in period. But if you have a softball bat made of composite material, it won’t reach its peak performance until you’ve used the bat several times. Every kind of composite softball bat is slightly different, but the break-in period is usually about 100 ball strikes. The manufacturer will let you know the particular break-in requirements for your bat.

Which softball bat diameter should I choose?

A. According to the rules of most softball leagues, the bat barrel needs to be 2.25 inches in diameter or smaller for it to be legal. Some baseball bats have bigger diameters, but almost all softball leagues consider them illegal.

What’s the best slow-pitch softball bat to buy?

Top slow-pitch softball bat

Easton Rebel Slow-Pitch Softball Bat

What you need to know: Adults playing in competitive and recreational slow-pitch softball games will love this slow-pitch softball bat from Easton Rebel.

What you’ll love: This slow-pitch softball bat features an extra-thin handle with an all-sports grip, as well as a sturdy design that offers ample power. The bat is also perfect for fast swing speeds.

What you should consider: This softball bat can be a little long to handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top slow-pitch softball bat for the money

Easton Hammer Slow-Pitch Softball Bat

What you need to know: This solid, simple slow-pitch softball bat is perfect for a competitive softball game.

What you’ll love: This Easton Hammer slow-pitch softball bat utilizes a military-grade aluminum alloy design for faster swing speeds. The bat also comes with an extra-thin handle and cushioned comfort.

What you should consider: Some users found it dented easily, especially with regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miken 2021 Slow-Pitch Softball Bat

What you need to know: This slow-pitch softball bat from Miken features a 14-inch barrel to optimize your hitting distance and bat speed.

What you’ll love: It has an increased flex due to the bat’s 14-inch barrel, composite fibers and F2P Barrel Flex Technology.

What you should consider: Many customers complain that the end cap of the softball bat comes off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

