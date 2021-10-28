Best baseball batting gloves

The first pair of batting gloves used by a professional baseball player were actually golf gloves worn by Bobby Thomson during the Giants’ spring training in 1949.

What to know before you buy baseball batting gloves

Materials

Batting gloves are typically made from synthetic material or leather. There are pros and cons to both types.

Synthetic gloves are more flexible, which makes them feel more comfortable. They are also easier to clean. Synthetic batting gloves are less durable than leather, so you may need to replace them more often.

Leather gloves have a better grip and tend to last longer. Batters often choose this type for extra control when holding a bat.

There are also batting gloves that combine the best of both materials, with a leather palm and synthetic fingers.

Size

Wearing the right size batting gloves can make a big difference when you are at home plate. Batting gloves that are too big may slide around on your hands, while ones that are too small will restrict your ability to grip the bat.

Each manufacturer generally has their own sizing chart, but there are some general guidelines for fit. Measure your hand from the base of your palm to the tip of your middle finger. This helps determine the correct size you need.

Cleaning and care

As a rule, you should never soak your dirty batting gloves, regardless of the material from which they are made. Synthetic gloves are often machine-washable. Leather gloves can be cleaned with a special leather cleaner. Both types of gloves can be wiped down with a mix of water and a few drops of dish soap. Always hang the batting gloves to air dry.

What to look for in quality baseball batting gloves

Articulated fingers

The most flexible batting gloves feature an articulated thumb and fingers. Articulated thumbs and fingers keep the glove material from bunching under the batter’s knuckles. Some batting gloves only have articulated thumbs, so be sure to purchase the style that is most comfortable for you.

Tacky grip

A batting glove provides the batter with the ability to grip the bat with extra control and power. Leather batting gloves offer the best grip and should be slightly tacky. If leather gloves are too expensive, consider batting gloves with a leather palm and synthetic fingers.

Protection

Most batting gloves have additional padding in the palm to help protect against the stinging effect of hitting a ball. Some have plastic protectors on the back of the glove that provide an extra barrier in case a pitch goes awry and hits the batter’s hand.

Wrist closure

Batting gloves have different types of wrist closures. The most common is an adjustable hook-and-loop design that allows you to control the tightness. Other styles have a tapered design with a compression flare that feels similar to having your wrists wrapped with athletic tape. Another style leaves the wrist end open so your hand has maximum freedom and flexibility.

How much you can expect to spend on baseball batting gloves

Batting gloves range in price from $10-$120, with synthetic gloves without many features generally costing $10-$30. Combination synthetic-leather gloves with features like articulated fingers cost $30-$70, while the best batting gloves are fully leather and run from $70-$120.

Baseball batting gloves FAQ

Are batting gloves helpful for aluminum bats?

A. Even if an aluminum bat has a built-in grip, batting gloves can help protect against the stinging effect of a ball reverberating against the aluminum bat.

Do batting gloves come in multiple colors?

A. Most batting glove manufacturers have multiple colors and designs to choose from. Black, white and gray are popular standard colors. The choice really comes down to personal preference or your team’s colors.

What are the best baseball batting gloves to buy?

Top baseball batting gloves

Under Armour Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves have 4-way stretch and wicks sweat away from the skin for supreme comfort.

What you’ll love: Made with goatskin leather, the palm is extra durable and comfortable. Embossed synthetic overlays make the grip strong and flexible. Finger perforations provide ventilation.

What you should consider: Users had concerns about the torn seams after minimal use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baseball batting gloves for the money

Mizuno Youth Vintage Pro Batting Gloves

What you need to know: These batting gloves are thin for comfort and give the hitter a natural-feeling grip.

What you’ll love: The design is the same as gloves worn by top Major League Baseball players. The gloves have a sensor-point palm for enhanced grip and air mesh for breathability. The gloves flex with the batter’s hands for extra control.

What you should consider: Some users had issues finding the right size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Franklin Sports Shok-Sorb Neo Batting Gloves

What you need to know: Perfect for all-around use, these are produced by the manufacturer of Major League Baseball’s official batting gloves.

What you’ll love: The patented Shok-Sorb technology reduces palm-stinging, while providing a strong grip in every weather condition. Comfortable and non-restrictive, these gloves offer a floating thumb for increased flexibility.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the seams tearing prematurely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

