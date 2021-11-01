Best boot sock

If you’re gearing up for wintry weather or wear boots to work to keep your feet safe and supported, the right pair of boot socks will provide the comfort you need.

Which boot sock is best?

Good socks are nonnegotiable for a functional wardrobe, providing invaluable comfort and keeping you safe from the elements, bacteria and blisters, as well as keeping your arches and high-impact foot locations compressed.

Whether you’re pairing your boot socks with riding boots, wearing them to work under steel-toe boots or heading out for a day hike, the right pair of boot socks fits your lifestyle and keeps you comfortable and supported. For dryness, cushioning and durability, the Dickies Men’s Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack can’t be beat.

What to know before you buy boot socks

Cut and height

Boot socks are available in every cut you can imagine. Choose a cut based on the boots with which you plan to pair them.

If you’re wearing work boots, you’ll want boot socks with an ankle-high cut to prevent rubbing or blistering. If you’re wearing bootees, you might choose thick boot socks which are cut below the ankle. And if you’re wearing riding boots, knee-high boot socks create a stylish look.

Size

Boot socks are available in a range of sizes. Pick the size that’s closest to your shoe size. Socks typically come in a gender label and numerical size — for example, women’s 6 or men’s 12.

Some women choose to purchase men’s sizes because they find them more comfortable, especially those who wear wide shoe sizes.

Color

Boot socks are available in neutral colors like black and brown, which are ideal for use in a professional setting or for matching with your favorite fall outfit. You can also find boot socks in bright colors like green, blue and red, and in bold patterns and colors to fit your aesthetic.

Material

Merino wool is affordable, feels soft and absorbs bacteria to prevent odors. This makes merino wool a good choice for wearing under work boots or on hikes. It’s also less itchy than other wool.

is affordable, feels soft and absorbs bacteria to prevent odors. This makes merino wool a good choice for wearing under work boots or on hikes. It’s also less itchy than other wool. Polyester, nylon synthetic blends are ideal for resisting moisture. Polyester boot socks are typically blended with wool for warmth and cushioning, and they dry more quickly than boot socks made from other materials. Pick a synthetic blend over wool for wearing under work boots or hiking boots in warmer months.

are ideal for resisting moisture. Polyester boot socks are typically blended with wool for warmth and cushioning, and they dry more quickly than boot socks made from other materials. Pick a synthetic blend over wool for wearing under work boots or hiking boots in warmer months. Silk socks are ideal for use as a liner under boots, but they won’t provide the same level of durability and protection as wool because they’re lightweight.

What to look for in a quality boot sock

Seam construction

Avoid boot socks with bulky, stiff seams, as these will rub against your skin and lead to irritation and blisters. Boot socks with flat seams or seamless toe technology prevent irritation.

Cushioning

Boot socks designed specifically for use under work boots or as hiking socks will include additional padding to support your heel and the ball of your foot, which receive high impact during physical activity and benefit from additional support. Too much padding can feel restrictive, so opt for boot socks which receive good reviews for movability and cushioning.

How much you can expect to spend on boot socks

There’s a wide range of boot socks on the market, and many are relatively inexpensive. Expect to pay $5-$45 for boot socks. At the low end, you’ll find inexpensive materials and cheap construction, but many people find these socks adequate. More expensive socks feel softer, last longer and are made from better-quality materials.

Boot sock FAQ

How long do boot socks last?

A. How long your boot socks will last comes down to the quality of the construction and materials of the socks, as well as how often you wear the socks. Boot socks worn every day for a full season will likely need to be replaced every four months.

How should boot socks fit?

A. Boot socks that are too tight will be difficult to put on and cut off blood flow, whereas socks that are too loose will gather at the base of your foot and feel uncomfortable. Look for a fit that’s tight enough to hug your skin and the shape of your foot, but not so tight that it feels like you can’t freely move your foot.

How can you make sure the socks you buy are good for the planet?

A. In order to buy socks that don’t leave microplastics in the environment, look for socks manufactured by companies that use environmentally friendly materials like recycled synthetic materials and fair-trade or local wool.

What do you need to consider when purchasing boot socks for work boots?

A. Your feet keep you supported through long days of work. If you don’t buy boot socks that keep your feet safe, warm and dry, you’ll feel the consequences. It’s important to select moisture-wicking and ventilating work boot socks. Also look for extra padding to prevent soreness and hot spots. Lastly, prioritize durability in work boot socks as they tend to wear down quicker than socks worn for other occasions.

What’s the best boot sock to buy?

Top boot sock

Dickies Men’s Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack

What you need to know: These are the ideal socks for staying comfortable, dry and supported during hours of hard work.

What you’ll love: These socks work as hard as you do to keep you ventilated and comfortable. The reinforced stitching on each sock’s heel and toe prevents ripping, and the compression technology prevents swelling and soreness when you’re on your feet all day.

What you should consider: These socks tend to shed and break down over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boot sock for the money

Carhartt Womens All-season Boot Socks 4-Pair Pack

What you need to know: Fashionable and on-trend socks, they are made from a synthetic blend with good durability and easy care. These boot socks each feature arch support, full cushioning and a ribbed cuff with stretch comfort top

What you’ll love: Supportive, comfortable and attractive ribbing make these socks a fall classic. A comfortable stretch top prevents digging or welts.

What you should consider: These socks run big, so you should order down to prevent bagginess.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moisture Control Crew Sock 4-Pack, Multipack

What you need to know: These polyester and cotton blend socks have excellent arch support and are ideal for hiking.

What you’ll love: The soft cotton, moisture wicking and breathability of these socks make them ideal for day hikes. They’re also easy to clean — simply throw them in the washer.

What you should consider: These are not as durable as some other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.