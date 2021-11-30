Best Danner work boots

Charles Danner originally set up his manufacturing company in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Hearing about the Pacific Northwest’s logging boom, he moved his company to Portland, Oregon, where Danner boots are still made.

Which Danner work boots are best?

You might know Danner as a hiking boot, but originally they made boots for loggers during the Great Depression, and their pedigree in making high-quality work boots stretches to the modern worker. No matter what you do, if you need a boot to protect and support your feet on the job, the Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Work Boot is the way to go.

What to know before you buy Danner work boots

Cost

Danner boots have always been on the costly side. In 1936, they sold for $20 a pair. Accounting for inflation, that’s equivalent to almost $400 today! Luckily, they’ve gotten less expensive over the years. Regardless, if you’re buying a pair of Danner work boots, you’re investing for the long haul and the price tag will reflect that.

Break-in time

Like most work boots, you shouldn’t expect Danners to be comfortable right out of the box. You’ll want to take a few days at least to break them in before taking them to your job site.

Sizing

Unlike some other work boots, Danner boots tend to run fairly true to size. Users with wide feet may even feel they run a bit narrow (though Danner offers wide options as well). When figuring out what size to buy, most people will be able to buy their normal size and just adjust based on the thickness of the socks they plan to wear with them.

What to look for in quality Danner work boots

High-quality materials

Danner commands a high price because of its high-quality materials. Danner work boots are made in the USA and are Berry compliant, meaning they “meet or exceed the most stringent guidelines set by the Federal Trade Commission.” You can feel good knowing you have a boot made from high-quality leather that will wear in nicely and be comfortable for years to come.

Steel toe option

For construction workers and all those on job sites where you want to keep your feet protected, Danner offers steel toe options for some of its main work boots.

Durability

Because of Danner work boots’ excellent materials, you can expect the same quality Danner has held itself to for the better part of a century.

How much you can expect to spend on Danner work boots

Expect to spend anywhere from $150 to $500 for a boot that fits your needs. Most people should be satisfied in the $200 to $300 range, assuming you don’t have extreme weather conditions.

Danner work boots FAQ

Are Danner work boots waterproof?

A. Some Danner are, but not all. Some are insulated as well. If you expect to work in a wet environment consistently, a pair of Gore-Tex Danner boots will be a great help to you.

How do I break in Danner work boots?

A. Wear them around the house for a few days to start. If you’re sure you want to keep them, you can wear them outside and break them in even more efficiently. If you’re on the fence, keep them inside until you’re sure one way or the other so you can return them if necessary.

What about oil and heat?

A. A good boot oil will help with the break-in, and it’s good for the boots’ long-term health. But don’t add excess heat to the boots, or you’ll damage them in the long run. The desert sun will help break in your work boots; using a hairdryer or a steam bath will not.

Does Danner offer work boots in women’s sizes?

A. There are some women’s sizes and styles, but as with many other brands, women’s styles are harder to come by. If a women’s style is unavailable, you can subtract a size or size and a half from a men’s style to get the best fit available. For example, a women’s size 9 will be a men’s size 8 or 7½.

What are the best Danner work boots to buy?

Top Danner work boots

Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Work Boot

What you need to know: If you want a jack-of-all-trades boot, the Bull Run is a well-known all-around offering.

What you’ll love: Besides being some of the better-looking work boots out there, the Bull Run is a comfortable, cushioned boot. With a slip-resistant outsole and electrical hazard protection, this boot keeps you safely and firmly planted on the ground.

What you should consider: This will handle most conditions well, but workers who want the most intensive four-season protection will need something better equipped for the extremes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s and women’s styles

Top Danner work boots for the money

Danner Field Ranger 6-Inch

What you need to know: Some of Danner’s most affordable boots are also waterproof.

What you’ll love: With a mix of leather and textile, these boots don’t need as much break-in as most Danner work boots do. They’re also lighter than most other Danner work boots but still feature a helpful 90-degree heel.

What you should consider: Occasionally, users found the laces needed premature replacement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Steel Toe

What you need to know: If you like the Bull Run but need extra protection, add a steel toe.

What you’ll love: At just six inches high, these boots allow you to move well while still keeping your toes protected. They’ll take time to break-in, but the high-quality leather will mold to your foot and ankle nicely after some work.

What you should consider: Some users found this boot runs narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s and women’s styles

