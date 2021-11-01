Best women’s running shoe

The Boston 10K for Women is the second-oldest race to exist in the U.S., with more than 2,000 women competing in 2021.

Which women’s running shoe is best?

Women are flipping the script when it comes to running. Today, more women are running and competing in races than men. Running has gained popularity with women over the years, making up about 57% of finishers in races across the U.S. For women who run daily or compete in races, a durable, comfortable running shoe is the most important item to have. Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 21 shoes get high marks for providing comfort, stability and support for the feet.

What to know before you buy a women’s running shoe

Your foot shape

Aside from shoe size, knowing your foot’s shape is a vital step in finding the right pair of running shoes. This can be difficult when reading reviews from others who love a certain style of shoe because their foot shape may be different from yours. Choosing the right athletic socks can help improve your fit, too. Remember to take the following into consideration: foot arch, width, and natural side to side movement otherwise known as pronation.

How you run

Knowing how you run can help determine how much support and stability you will need out of your running shoes. Pay attention to how your feet strike the ground when you run, does your heel hit first or the ball of your foot? This will tell you what kind of pronation you have and stability you will need, rather it be neutral, over-pronation or under-pronation support. In addition, know your average pace and running speed.

Different terrain

Shoes that allow you to run on multiple terrains can be ideal for runners who want the most out of a single pair of shoes. They will have some smooth and rough sections on the bottom of the soles. Shoes with more rigid rubber soles do not work as well on treadmills, as they grip too much and slow your pace. If you plan on running more indoors look for soles that have traction but are smoother than trail running shoes.

What to look for in a quality women’s running shoe

Stability

Your running shoe should help keep your feet stable and balanced while you run or walk. Shoes that have a wide sole near the heel and front of your feet are recommended no matter what your support needs are. This wide base acts as a platform for you to bounce off when you run. Other differences will be in the outsole of your shoe that will help with the stability when you strike the ground and come back down.

Durability

Depending on how often you plan to wear your running shoes, durability and lasting wear is a must. No one wants a shoe that begins to fall apart months into wearing them. Look for shoes made with light yet strong materials and fabrics. Quality durability comes at a cost, so be prepared to pay a little more than normal for a more durable, long-lasting running shoe.

Total foot support

A running shoe should provide your feet with complete support in every area, from the arch to the heel and even near the ankle. This will help prevent the weaker areas of your feet from weakening more and help the more stable, stronger areas stay healthy. Shoes that lack the support your feet require can cause severe damage, sometimes resulting in rolled ankles or plantar fasciitis.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s running shoe

High-end running shoes can cost as much as $200 a pair, however, most prices are $50-$140.

Women’s running shoe FAQ

How do you keep running shoes clean?

A. Before wearing your shoes, apply a stain and water-resistant aerosol spray made for fabrics. While it won’t prevent your shoes from getting dirty, it will help repel dirt and make marks easier to clean off. You can also use a toothbrush with soapy water to spot clean your shoes.

Do you need a shoe insert?

A. Using a shoe insert depends on the shoe you buy and the shape of your foot. If you have high arches, focus on shoes that have built-in arch support. If you find yourself needing extra cushion then check out which inserts are right for you.

What’s the best women’s running shoe to buy?

Top women’s running shoe

Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 21

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line shoe has a thick foam cushion for added comfort and support.

What you’ll love: This shoe works well with multiple terrains, has been selected as a great shoe for diabetics and is especially recommended for those who have flat feet.

What you should consider: It is an expensive shoe and many users said that previous models were all around better than this one.

Top women’s running shoe for the money

Saucony Women’s Cohesion 10 Running Shoe

What you need to know: This is a very affordable and popular neutral running shoe from a respected brand.

What you’ll love: This shoe provides standard cushion support and has low light reflectors for easier, safer night running at a great price.

What you should consider: The cushion in the sole is not ideal for high arches.

Worth checking out

ASICS Women’s Gel-Kayano 27 Running Shoes

What you need to know: This gel-cushioned shoe comes with bouncy foam for neutral stability support and is a good overall running shoe.

What you’ll love: The breathable mesh near the toe helps keep your feet cool and dry while the gel heel gives extra comfort and support for when your foot strikes the ground.

What you should consider: Users who reviewed this shoe said the toe box was too narrow and tight even after breaking them in, as well as being cheaply made for the cost.

