Want to hike with your dog? Here’s everything you need

If your dog loves to be outside as much as you, these items are sure to make your journeys together more enjoyable.

What do you need to hike with your dog?

There is no better time to take your dog on a hike than when the autumn leaves start to fall. Going on adventures with your furry best friend is an exciting, healthy activity that only requires a little preparation.

To make the prep even easier for you, here’s everything you need to pack for a hike. No matter the weather, you’ll be ready to hit the trails with your pup.

Collar

No matter what breed of dog you have, they should have a well-fitted collar or harness for your hike. To be sure the collar or harness fits comfortably, tighten it against your dog’s body with enough space so you can slip two fingers underneath it. This indicates a comfortable fit that won’t allow your dog to slip out of their collar.

Tiger Tail Urban Nomad Dog Collar

This collar is durable, waterproof, odor-proof and bright. It’s the perfect collar for long hiking trips since you can see your dog anywhere on the trail.

Sold by Amazon

Leash

A leash can rein in your excited dog and keep you both safe and secure. Many public areas have laws requiring that dogs wear a leash. Your leash should be strong, durable and the right length for you to maintain control of your pup.

Tiger Tail LEATHERISH Dog Leash

Tiger Tail has one of the best nonleather leashes on the market. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and odor-proof.

Sold by Amazon

Water

Both you and your dog will need water while you’re hiking. Bring enough filtered water for you both to enjoy your journey. Also, make sure your dog stays away from standing water that may have bacteria or parasites.

GRAYL GeoPress 24 oz Water Purifier Bottle

If you don’t have filtered water, these portable water purifiers are perfect for camping or on the trail.

Sold by Amazon

Food

Dog snacks satisfy hunger and reward your dog for good behavior during your hike. Desirable treats will ensure your dog has a good time, but take care not to overfeed them. Just like humans, exercising on a full stomach can be very uncomfortable for dogs.

Cloud Star Wag More Bark Less Biscuits

For a quick and light treat perfect for exercising outside, look no further. This brand comes in four assorted flavors your dog will love, like Chicken & Sweet Potato.

Sold by Amazon

Collapsible bowl

Collapsible dog bowls are lightweight, portable and easy to rinse out. They come in several colors, have various features and are often made from nontoxic materials.

Awakelion Collapsible Bowl

These collapsible dog bowls are high quality and lightweight. They come in a three-piece set and are perfect for medium to large dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Poop bags

Whenever you go into nature, it’s important to take everything back out with you. This includes your dog’s waste. Bring bags for your trash, dog poop and other disposable items.

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags

This is a popular, high-quality dog waste bag. Each roll comes with 15 leakproof bags.

Sold by Amazon

Pet first-aid kit

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends bringing a first aid kit for your dog in case of emergencies. It should include basic emergency supplies like bandages, anti-itch cream, tweezers and more. It’s better to be overprepared than underprepared when it comes to keeping your dog safe.

Pet First Aid Kit with LED Safety Collar

This all-inclusive pet first aid kit includes everything your pup needs. It includes antiseptic wipes, adhesive bandages, gauze, tweezers and scissors.

Sold by Amazon

Proper clothing

Whether it is hot or cold outside, make sure you have the right clothing and shoes for your pet. Bandannas and cooling collars can be useful for hot days. Also make sure you protect your dog’s paw pads from extreme cold and heat during hikes.

Kurgo Blaze Shoes for Dogs

These dog bootees come in plenty of sizes from extra small to large. They are ventilated, water-resistant and work well in the summer or winter.

Sold by Amazon

Towel

If you want to dry or clean your pup before getting back in the car, it’s good to have a towel on hand. There are plenty of quick-dry travel towels that will suit your pet.

Bone Dry Dog Drying Towel

This towel is perfect for cleaning up muck that comes with adventuring. It is absorbent, lightweight and machine washable.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Reflective light

It’s important to include some reflective material on your dog’s collar, leash or even a vest. This allows you to see your dog more easily when wandering among the trees. Safety lights or flashlights are also useful.

SafetyPUP XD Dog Reflective Vest

You won’t lose track of your doggy best friend in this vest. It is bright orange, reflective, has adjustable straps and can fit dogs from 14-130 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

