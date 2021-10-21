Best ferret toys

Which ferret toy is best?

Ferrets are popular pets because of their constant playfulness and curious, inquisitive personalities. However, because of their energy and determination, it can be challenging to provide them with toys that both appeal to their nature and withstand their chewing and aggressive playing.

The Marshall Super Thru-Way Pet Tunnel provides your ferret with a long, transparent tunnel in which it can burrow, run, hide and rest. Universally enjoyed by ferrets, this tunnel gives your pet a continuous source of flexible playtime exploration.

What to consider before you buy a ferret toy

Puzzle-solving

Ferrets are intelligent animals that relish opportunities to solve puzzles or break into challenging containers, especially if said opportunity results in a satisfying treat. Along with the usual chew toys and balls, it’s important to provide your pet with toys that allow it to exercise its mind along with its body. Remember, however, that ferrets also tend to have short attention spans. Because of this, puzzles that require prolonged effort and concentration will soon be ignored in favor of those that provide more immediate enjoyment.

Chewing

Ferrets have strong jaws and enjoy chewing and tearing apart soft or rubbery items. It’s important to make sure that the items you provide for your ferret won’t result in choking or digestive hazards. Cat toys, while a popular choice for ferrets, aren’t typically designed to withstand heavy chewing. Your ferret’s toys should be constructed of materials that won’t shatter when bitten. Select either specialized ferret items or those intended for small dogs to ensure that your pet won’t risk swallowing any potentially dangerous shards or fragments.

Stashing

Most ferrets, when presented with a new and interesting item, will immediately want to stash the object away under furniture or anywhere else that it deems to be an acceptable hiding spot. Since this is natural behavior, it should not be discouraged. However, keep in mind that many of your pet’s smaller toys may be stowed away and disappear shortly after they are presented. This makes it all the more important to ensure that what you provide for your pet is safe for them, as you may be unable to monitor how they play with it.

Hiding and burrowing

Ferrets take great pleasure in exploring tight quarters and fitting themselves into incredibly small spaces. This behavior can result in them being injured after finding their way between couch springs or into spaces that they may be unable to safely get out of. Not only does this mean that you need to “ferret proof” the area of your home where your pet will be allowed to play, but it also means that it’s important for you to give your pet opportunities to climb through tubes, pipes and other items that encourage safe exploration.

Your pet’s habits and reaction

Your ferret is the target audience for any toy you purchase. Consider your pet’s individual personality and what activities they enjoy the most. Avid chewers will enjoy tough, rubber items to exercise their jaws on, while explorers will spend their waking hours slipping through tubes and into tight spaces.

What to look for in a quality ferret toy

Resilience

Ferret toys should be rugged and strong, able to withstand biting, chewing and scratching. Vigorous wrestlers, ferrets should be given toys that won’t fall apart or disintegrate during rough play.

Color

Most pet toys are manufactured in bright, brilliant colors. However, ferret owners may be surprised to learn that their pets have poor eyesight and almost no ability to discern color. Because of this, the color of the toys you select are not relevant and can be completely up to your discretion. Choose toy colors that appeal to you, and don’t worry too much about how your pet may react to it.

Rewards

Some toys allow you to place treats inside them to provide a reward for your ferret figuring out how to get to it. Give your pet toys that promote active thinking, but remember that ferrets primarily use their paws and mouths to manipulate items and aren’t capable of fine adjustments and delicate mechanical problem-solving.

Size

Ferrets are small animals, but they are tough, fearless creatures that often bite off more than they can chew when it comes to both exploring and picking fights with other creatures. Give your pet a variety of different toys in various sizes that will allow them to punch above their weight when it comes to wrestling but also let them carry and hide smaller items.

Ferret toy tips

Ferrets love interaction. While many animals keep themselves busy with their toys while alone, ferrets especially enjoy interacting with their owners. Give your ferret time to itself to rest, but stay present during playtime to bond with your pet.

Tug of war. Sometimes the simplest games are the most fun. Tug of war is a favorite amongst ferrets and can be easily played with nothing but a rag or small towel.

Supervision. Be sure to supervise your ferret as it plays to observe how they use their toys and learn of any unexpectedly dangerous habits. Potentially hazardous toys can be chewed up and swallowed very quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a ferret toy

Because there is such a large variety of ferret toys available, they cover a broad range of price points. Small chew toys and balls can be purchased for as little as $10, while larger playpens or tubes can cost $40 or more.

Ferret toy FAQ

Are cat toys safe for ferrets?

A. Because ferrets enjoy chewing and biting as they play, most cat toys are too brittle for safe use with ferrets. Choose more resilient dog toys instead, and avoid any toys with foil streamers or small, plastic pieces.

Do ferrets destroy their toys?

A. Yes. Stuffed animals in particular are often chewed and shredded by these busy creatures. Avoid any plush toys that are stuffed with plastic beads or have plastic or glass eyes that could result in choking hazards.

My ferret’s tooth fell out. Is this normal?

A. Like many animals, young ferrets will lose their baby teeth to allow adult teeth to grow in. They will often drop a tooth while chewing or playing. For young animals, this is normal. However, if your ferret breaks a tooth or bleeds after playing, it requires veterinary attention.

What’s the best ferret toy to buy?

Top ferret toy

Marshall Super Thru-Way Pet Tunnel

What you need to know: Ferrets universally love tubes and tunnels, giving this simple toy wide appeal.

What you’ll love: At 15 feet long, this flexible tube allows for a wide range of ferret fun. It can be placed in various configurations to allow your pet to climb, tunnel and hide. Made of transparent plastic, you can easily view your ferret while it’s inside.

What you should consider: The material of this tube is prone to ripping, and some users expressed concern about the metal wire becoming exposed. Use only under supervision.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top ferret toy for the money

KONG Small Dog Toy

What you need to know: This small chew toy is tough enough for dogs and great for ferrets.

What you’ll love: Hiding your ferret’s favorite treat inside this toy will keep your pet occupied and rewarded for their efforts. It’s made of durable, safe material.

What you should consider: Ferret owners need to make sure that this toy is not hidden away out of sight where treats placed inside may spoil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and PetSmart

Worth checking out

Living World Teach N Treat Toy

What you need to know: This clever puzzle toy features three difficulty levels.

What you’ll love: Allow your ferret to put their skills to the test with this puzzle toy that encourages and rewards problem-solving. With three different difficulty settings, this toy allows you to keep your pet’s life interesting.

What you should consider: Once figured out, most ferrets will make short work of this toy’s most difficult setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.