Best kitten playpen

As a human infant has different needs than a teenager, a kitten has different care requirements than older cats. Even if a cat has been owned in the past, it is important to research kitten-specific care.

Which kitten playpens are best?

There are many types of kitten playpens and they can be used for different purposes. One of the most practical choices for a pet cage is a wire kitten house. Mesh kitten playpens are also convenient for everyday use and can be used both as permanent and temporary solutions outside. Those seeking a portable and easy-to-store kitten playpen should consider the Furhaven Indoor-Outdoor Pop-Up Exercise Playpen Pet Tent Playground.

What to know before you buy a kitten playpen

How to welcome a kitten into the home

One way to welcome a new kitten into a home is to prepare a kitten playpen in a safe room. Providing the kitten with a safe starter room will ensure the cat’s safety and tranquility. This will also help the cat familiarize itself with the sounds and smells of its home. Here are some practical tips for creating a kitten safe home:

Provide a hiding place for the kitten in their safe room. Kittens are often nervous at first and like to hide. A cost-effective option for creating kitten hiding spaces is to use cardboard boxes or sheets draped over chairs. It is also a good idea to place a piece of clothing containing the owner’s scent in the cat’s safe room to help them become familiar with their adopted family.

Provide kitten food, water and cat litter in the safe room. It is important to use one side of the safe room for food and water and the other side for the litter box.

In the first 24 to 48 hours, shyer cats may not eat much and may have temporary diarrhea. Try some extra tasty treats like canned tuna or salmon if the cat hasn’t eaten in 48 hours. A veterinarian should be consulted if this method is unsuccessful and the kitten is having digestive issues or refusing to eat.

Get to know the newly adopted cat while they are adjusting to their new home in the safe room. Start by visiting frequently for short periods of time. A visit can be as simple as playing with or petting the new kitten, reading a book or chatting on the telephone while the kitten is around. Remember that a nervous cat may growl, hiss, twitch its tail or pull back its ears. Speaking softly, followed by some alone time, is the most effective way to respond.

Decide when the kitten is ready to leave the safe room. A kitten is likely ready to explore the rest of their new home after establishing a trusting relationship with the family. Keep in mind, it is imperative to supervise the kitten during this process.

Kitten playpen benefits

The use of a kitten playpen can be beneficial in several ways. The following are three top reasons why a kitten playpen is useful.

Guests: Having visitors over often necessitates confining the kitten to a safe, calm spot. It is also necessary to prevent a curious cat from accidentally escaping when it sees an open door. Visitors might not be as careful as the family when opening the door and a kitten could dart out. Apart from the risks associated with people coming in and out of the house, it can be stressful for cats to have unfamiliar people around. A playpen gives a cat privacy, which decreases the stress of having guests in the home.

If a cat is sick or injured, it may need to rest and recover away from other pets. In particular, this is crucial for cats recovering from surgery or broken bones, as they need to limit their movements for a period of time. During pregnancy and nursing, a cat needs privacy and security for herself and her kittens. A kitten playpen can help keep kittens safe from other pets or small children while the mother cares for them. Introducing a kitten to the household: It takes time, patience and planning to add a new cat to a household, especially one with other pets. A kitten playpen gives the new cat some space to adjust. Using a playpen also allows household pets to learn the scent of the new kitten. Pet owners can use a playpen to observe pet interactions and decide when it’s time to remove barriers and let them meet face to face.

Kitten playpen types

An owner of a kitten may need to purchase a variety of playpens depending on the needs of the kitten and family. Various types of enclosures are available. Here are three of the most popular types of kitten pens.

Pens for kittens – Playing in a pen can be a positive experience for kittens. Despite the fact that pens are not fully enclosed since the top remains open, kittens usually are not large enough to jump or climb out.

Tents for kittens – Some kitten tents can be completely closed to provide a 100% enclosed, safe space for kitties to play.

Cages for kittens – Cat owners can choose a cat cage that has a top and sides that are closed in order to keep their cats safe. This is crucial if the cage is going to be used outside.

What to look for in a quality kitten playpen

Vertical wire playpen

For kittens in a wire playpen, vertical space is more critical than horizontal space. Raised perches are an essential feature. The playpen should have enough room for food and water. It is imperative that the feeding and litter areas are far away from each other in the playpen. The vertical playpen should also provide a place for the cat to stand up, turn around, sit and lie down away from other cats.

Mesh playpen

Playpens made of mesh are often the most popular choice for cats since they are durable, safe and long-lasting. When purchasing, look at the quality of the mesh and make sure it cannot be damaged by hands. Otherwise, a cat is likely to do the same. If you’re planning to use the playpen outdoors, look for materials that are water-resistant.

Kitten playpen fences

Kitten fences are available in a variety of heights. Several of them are so high that adult cats cannot leap over them. A fence with overhang extenders can keep cats in or keep other animals out of an enclosure. Wire fences are the most common, as they prevent chewing and escaping better than mesh fences. The most effective fences have ties, ground anchors and stakes.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitten playpen

A soft kitten playpen typically costs between $25-$45 dollars, while a metal wire frame kitten playpen carries a higher price point around $50-$150 dollars.

Kitten playpen FAQ

What is a catio?

A. A growing number of people have become interested in catios, which are enclosed outdoor cat cages. The enclosure is designed to keep cats safe and secure while allowing them to enjoy the outdoors. Catios are usually permanent structures. It is possible, however, to set up an outdoor cat pen or tent in a backyard instead of a permanent structure.

What are the benefits to using a kitten playpen while traveling?

A. While traveling, the cat will have a place to stretch out comfortably in a portable kitten playpen. A portable kitten playpen makes stopping for the night easier. Cats require much more space than can be provided by a small cat carrier. Traveling can be stressful for cats, so they need this extra space. Playpens are also useful at the final destination because they give the cat a place to feel safe and get accustomed to the new environment.

What are the best kitten playpens to buy?

Top kitten playpen

Furhaven Indoor-Outdoor Pop-Up Exercise Playpen Pet Tent Playground

What you need to know: This is an open-air mesh playpen designed to provide a secure enclosed area for cats both indoors and outdoors.

What you’ll love: This portable playpen is easy to set up and store away because it is foldable.

What you should consider: Despite being constructed with double-lined mesh, cats may rip holds through the playpen with their teeth or claws.

Where to buy: Amazon and Chewy

Top kitten playpen for the money

Midwest Collapsible Wire Cat Playpen

What you need to know: As a large metal playpen with swing open front doors, secure lock latches and a rolling base, this model is perfect for creating a safe enclosure at home or while traveling.

What you’ll love: This wire cat playpen folds down for storage or travel and features a slide-out leak-proof plastic floor pan for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Due to the size and construction materials, this playpen is heavy.

Where to buy: Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Yaheetech Eight Panel Heavy-Duty Wire Pet Playpen

What you need to know: This is a heavy-duty wire playpen that’s sold with either eight, 16, 24 or 32 panels for large indoor or outdoor pet enclosures.

What you’ll love: This playpen is foldable and easy to transport, and the panels can also be put together in a variety of shapes.

What you should consider: It is possible for some cats to climb or jump over the fencing walls.

Where to buy: Amazon and Chewy

