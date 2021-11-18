Best cat cave

Cats tend to love cat caves if they offer a cozy, enclosed space of the right size or any similar place that feels covered and secure — not unlike a cave.

Which cat caves are best?

The best cat caves can offer your feline friends solace from the hard life of being a cat, even if it only does so through naps. Cat caves offer cats a covered location of safety, which most find cozy enough to enjoy their time in, whether asleep or awake. However, depending on what your cat wants in a cat cave, they may like the model you end up with more or less, which is why it can be crucial to consider what your cat already likes before you make your purchase.

The Feltcave Premium Merino Wool Cat Cave offers a classic wool take on a cat cave, which many cats find comfortable, clean, warm and safe enough to spend much of their time inside.

What to know before you buy a cat cave

Where you’ll put your cat cave

Since a cat cave takes up a little bit of space, it’s important to identify where you plan to put the cat cave before making your purchase. Covered cat beds aren’t usually particularly big, and neither are the best cat caves. Still, the placement of a cat cave could affect how much your cat even likes it, so the cat cave’s size and shape are worth considering before you buy.

Your cat’s preferences

Like with any purchase for your cat, your cat’s preferences are going to rule on whether they like their cat cave or not. Sensitive cats may have a hard time growing comfortable with any new item in the home, though cat caves do tend to be liked by most cats due to their being designed with cats in mind.

Material

Cat caves can be made out of many different materials, though the best cat caves are usually made from thick Merino wool. Still, you can find a number of other cat caves and enclosed cat beds made from materials like cotton, plush, polyester, velvet and a range of others.

What to look for in a quality cat cave

Size

Most importantly, cross-check the cat cave’s product description with your cat’s size to ensure you don’t buy something they can’t use. Most wool cat caves work for cats up to 15 pounds, though you can find some that are rated for smaller or larger animals that may work better for your cat’s needs.

Durable

You want your cat cave to be durable, since your cat will often be jumping in and out of it. While Merino wool cat caves tend to be the most durable, others that are more malleable may work well too, since they’ll just bounce right back when being crushed, folded or otherwise manipulated.

Fits in your space

You want the cat cave you purchase to efficiently fit in with your space, and while they don’t tend to take up too much room, it can help to pick a model that fits with your space’s aesthetic too. In addition, sensitive cats may prefer their cat caves in a specific spot, so if there’s an area you know they’ll like it in, you can buy a model that fits particularly into that space.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat cave

Depending on what kind of cat cave you end up with, they can be fairly expensive compared to cheap cat toys and other inexpensive items for your furry friend. Cheap cat caves tend to cost $12-$30, while mid-tier and high-quality cat caves may range from $35-$60.

Cat cave FAQ

Are cat caves machine-washable?

A. While a number of cat caves are machine-washable, whether or not they are primarily depends on their material. Those made from cotton, plush, polyester, suede and velvet are usually machine-washable, though you should double-check the product listing if this is something that’s important to you.

Do cats use their cat caves as cat beds?

A. Many cats love using their cat caves as cat beds, taking cat naps and even longer snoozes in their little caves. Many cats also use them to play, since they offer a somewhat secure “hiding place,” that they can easily “hunt” their toys from while playing.

What are the best cat caves to buy?

Top cat cave

Feltcave Premium Merino Wool Cat Cave

What you need to know: This high-end cat cave from Feltcave is made completely from Merino wool in Nepal, and it works great for cats up to 15 pounds while repelling dirt, odor and stains.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% Merino wool that’s thick and won’t collapse on itself, cats find this cat bed super cozy and safe. This cat cave comes in a variety of colors and designs, including black and white, blue and white and solid green, among others.

What you should consider: This cat cave is not machine-washable, unlike some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top cat cave for the money

Armarkat Covered Beige Velvet Fabric Cat Cave and Dog Bed

What you need to know: Those on a budget may prefer this dog house-style cat cave, which comes at a fair price and is made from a luxe velvet fabric with extra cushioning and polyfill.

What you’ll love: This cat cave features a slightly bigger opening and overall size that may be suitable for some larger cats who don’t fit into other cat caves. This model is also machine-washable and perfectly fits the vast majority of both cats and dogs.

What you should consider: This material is cheaper than the wool used in many cat caves, though the price point makes it worth it for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Ethical Pet Sleep Zone Cuddle Cave Cat & Dog Bed

What you need to know: If you want something a little different, this cat cave is more like a sleeping bag, offering an opening with a plush faux-fur interior and a micro-suede exterior.

What you’ll love: This particular cat cave features machine-washable fabrics and filling, and measures roughly 22 by 17 by 10 inches, working especially well for cats that like crawling under the covers with its soft, malleable build. This cat cave is also available in tan, chocolate or sage and includes 100% recyclable polyfill material.

What you should consider: Some buyers elected to go with a more cave-like model than this one.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

