Best CBD for cats

Most cat CBD oils and treats come in tasty flavors to help entice your furry friend into consuming them.

Which CBD products for cats are best?

If your feline is anxious, stressed, hyperactive or in pain, CBD may be one of the most natural, straightforward solutions available today. Hemp and CBD oils can offer a variety of benefits to cats, even if picking the right product seems a little intimidating.

If you don’t know what you’re looking for but you’re ready to make your purchase, the Cornbread CBD for Cats and Dogs is a safe bet that many cat owners love.

What to know before you buy CBD for cats

How you’ll use CBD for your cat

What you’re looking for in a CBD oil for your cat will largely depend on how you plan to use the CBD. Whether you hope to help your cat with stress, anxiety, pain relief or a variety of other potential uses, this may impact which product you decide to go with for your furry friend.

What is CBD?

CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis plants that has been found to have many medicinal uses in recent years. Often confused for the psychoactive compound in cannabis, called THC, CBD is completely nonpsychoactive, and instead touts effects such as added senses of calm, pain relief or even mitigating seizures — which emphasizes how many uses there are for CBD and why it’s become so popular.

CBD oil vs. CBD treats

While the vast majority of CBD products can be found in oil form via a tincture, several companies produce CBD pet treats. Still, such CBD products are relatively new, and most places require vendors to include specific certification for selling CBD, so most cat CBD still comes in the form of oil tinctures.

What to look for in a quality CBD for cats

Calming, stress and pain-relieving or other uses

Most of all, a good CBD for cats should have the intended effect — whether it’s simply to calm your pet or to help with stress, pain or digestion. Still, CBD is well documented for having these effects, so it will likely help provide these sensations for your cat in the vast majority of cases.

Flavorings

While a number of cats and other pets may not prefer the natural odor and flavor of CBD oil, most formulas made for animals include natural flavors to help make them more appealing to your pet. CBD oils for cats come with a number of flavors, so if your cat prefers specific foods, it may be helpful to pick out those with similar flavors.

Liked by your cat

Most importantly, you want your CBD purchase to be liked by your cat. If it isn’t, you likely spent a lot of money to leave a bottle of CBD sitting on the counter. If you aren’t sure which CBD to go with, or whether your cat will like it or not, it may also be beneficial to start with a smaller bottle. Fortunately, if they don’t like the CBD, most CBDs for cats are nearly identical to those made for humans, so if you can put up with whatever odd flavor it includes, you can usually just consume it yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on CBD for cats

Depending on what product you buy, CBD for cats can vary widely in price. In general, cheap CBD for cats may come in a small bottle and cost as little as $30, while larger, specific-purpose or higher-quality CBDs for cats may cost $75 or more.

CBD for cats FAQ

Is CBD safe for cats?

A. CBD is safe for cats. Along with being nontoxic and nonpsychoactive, CBD can help felines deal with stress, pain, hyperactivity or digestive issues.

How many drops of CBD should I give my cats?

A. Ultimately, it’s important to follow the instructions listed on the bottle of CBD you purchase for your cats. In most cases, for cats up to about 20 pounds, it’s good to start with just two or three drops, which can be administered up to three times per day.

What’s the best CBD for cats to buy?

Top CBD for cats

Cornbread 500 mg Bottle of CBD Oil for Cats and Dogs with 17 mg of CBD per Serving

What you need to know: This dog and cat CBD offers excellent help in your cat’s relaxation process, and it includes a corn dog flavoring that your pets are sure to love.

What you’ll love: With a total of 500 mg of CBD in the entire bottle, this CBD oil is mostly made out of organic MCT coconut oil, organic Kentucky hemp flower extract and a vegan corn dog flavoring. This is a great and natural pickup for any cats that need the extra help staying calm or getting through stress.

What you should consider: Some found that their pets either didn’t like the flavor or oily consistency of this CBD oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Cornbread CBD

Top CBD for cats for the money

TryTheCBD 600mg Bottle of CBD Oil For Cats, Dogs, Rabbits and Other Pets

What you need to know: This excellent CBD is made from hemp seed oil and is completely free of pesticides, heavy metal or other unhealthy additives.

What you’ll love: According to the company, this bottle should last the average cat or dog one to two months, even if used to help your cat relax regularly. Many buyers had success using this CBD oil to help their pets eat, or simply calm down during stressful events.

What you should consider: This product is not available for buyers in California.

Where to buy: Sold by TryTheCBD

Worth checking out

CBDFx 250mg Bottle of Bacon-Flavored Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Cats

What you need to know: This slightly smaller CBD bottle comes with 250 mg of CBD oil for those who just want to try it out and an added bacon flavor to help entice your pet.

What you’ll love: This CBD oil comes at one of the most affordable price points out there, and a flavor that many cats and dogs love. In addition, it’s vegan despite its bacon flavor, and is also made with a human-grade formula, so you can rest assured it’s safe for your pet.

What you should consider: It seems the bacon flavor is more geared toward dogs, as a few cat owners reported their felines didn’t like the flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by CBDFx

