Best cat probiotic

Cats can benefit from taking probiotics as much as people can, especially if they have digestive issues. Cat probiotics help improve their gut health, soothe stomach troubles and regulate their digestive function. The Nutramax 30 Count Proviable Health Supplement is an excellent cat probiotic.

What to know before you buy a cat probiotic

Understand the importance of gut health for your cat

Gut health is extremely important to the well-being of your cat. It’s crucial to keep their digestive system as healthy as possible and this means maintaining the right balance of good bacteria by supplementing their diet with probiotics. Cat probiotics give your cat microorganisms that can protect their body against different diseases and illnesses.

Immunity is tied to gut health for cats, and probiotics help boost your cat’s immunity. Other benefits associated with cat probiotics include better skin, a more energetic temperament and a shinier coat.

Antibiotics

If your cat had an infection or illness recently and they are currently recovering, they might be taking an antibiotic treatment. Antibiotics tend to wipe out all bacteria indiscriminately, including all of your cat’s healthy bacteria in their gut.

You can help avoid this issue by supplementing your cat’s antibiotics with probiotics. Continue giving your cat probiotics for a couple of weeks after they have stopped taking antibiotics, since it might take a couple of weeks to replenish the healthy bacteria in your cat’s gut.

Digestive issues and illnesses

There are specific probiotics that are well suited to certain cats, depending on their current or pre-existing digestive issues. For example, inflammatory bowel disease and inflammatory bowel syndrome are common digestive issues in cats, particularly older cats. Cats with inflammatory bowel disease might need a prescription-strength probiotic supplement with higher amounts of microorganisms.

What to look for in a quality cat probiotic

Flavor

There are some appealing probiotic flavors for cats, including tuna, chicken and beef as well as hydrolyzed animal tissue. If you give your cat a probiotic with an unpleasant taste or smell, they will probably end up hiding under their bed or turning up their nose, which is why you need to find a taste or flavor they will enjoy.

Formulation

Cat probiotics usually come in chew, powder or capsule formulations. Capsules tend to be less messy than powder, but powder probiotics tend to be the most popular because you can sprinkle it on their food. Probiotic chews are fun for cats because they seem more like treats, and they usually are flavored with cat-friendly ingredients.

Types

Cat probiotics typically contain lactic acid bacteria, including strains such as lactobacillus spp, enterococcus, streptococcus and bifidobacterium. Each of these strains has its own effects on your cat’s gut health. Bifidobacterium helps treat and prevent diarrhea, while enterococcus helps regulate digestive processes. Other strains of bacteria can help maintain colonic health.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat probiotic

Cat probiotics vary in price from about $10 to more than $30. The most basic cat probiotics range in price from about $10-$20, while midrange cat probiotics cost $20-$30 and high-end cat probiotics go for more than $30.

Cat probiotic FAQ

Are dog probiotics different from cat probiotics?

A. Dog and cat probiotics share several similar ingredients, but the ingredients come in various ratios. It’s important to purchase dog probiotics for your dog and cat probiotics for your cat, unless you find a probiotic that is listed as safe for both cats and dogs.

Does the Food and Drug Administration regulate cat probiotics?

A. Cat probiotics are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, so these probiotics are not screened in the same manner that dry cat food and wet cat food are. Read customer reviews and follow veterinary guidance when choosing cat probiotics. There are USDA-certified cat probiotics, so you can select these products if you want to buy something certified.

How regularly should you give probiotics to your cat?

A. Most cats should take a dose of probiotics every day, but you speak to your vet about it first. Always follow the dosage instructions and directions on the packaging of the cat probiotic.

What’s the best cat probiotic to buy?

Top cat probiotic

NutraMax 30 Count Proviable Health Supplement

What you need to know: This prescription-strength cat probiotic from NutraMax is a great option for both long-term and short-term treatments for those cats with digestive problems.

What you’ll love: This probiotic is effective for elderly cats with renal failure or inflammatory bowel disease. The probiotic also contains prescription-strength ingredients at an affordable retail price.

What you should consider: Some cats might be sensitive to the ingredients in this cat probiotic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat probiotic for the money

NaturVet Digestive Aid Pet Supplement

What you need to know: This effective and affordable cat probiotic from NaturVet works well for both dogs and cats.

What you’ll love: This probiotic helps improve stool smells and works well with both antibiotics and steroids. The probiotic supplement is recommended for cats with sensitive tummies and works as an appetite supplement as well.

What you should consider: This cat probiotic is not quite as effective as high-end probiotics at treating or preventing diarrhea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Fortiflora Feline Nutritional Supplement

What you need to know: This cat probiotic supplement from Pro Plan Veterinary Diets is not the best option for sensitive cats.

What you’ll love: This product is fast and effective when mixed with antibiotics, and it helps address skin conditions. The flavor of the cat probiotic appeals to picky eaters.

What you should consider: This cat probiotic doesn’t work well for cats with limited-ingredient diets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

