Which wet dog food is best?

Wet dog food has a number of different benefits, including a delicious taste, an appealing texture, healthy nutrients and quality protein. If you’re on the hunt for a stellar wet dog food for your furry friend, the Wellness Core Natural Grain-free Wet Dog Food is a fantastic pick.

What to know before you buy wet dog food

Pros and cons

There are a number of different benefits and drawbacks to consider when choosing wet dog food. Some benefits include higher levels of protein, fewer preservatives and fewer carbohydrates than dry dog food. Some of the drawbacks of wet dog food include the cost, the mess involved and the lack of dental benefits.

Ingredients

Many brands of wet dog food include artificial ingredients, fillers, animal byproducts and grains, while other brands contain vegetables, fruit, meat and brown rice or other whole grains.

Varieties

There are a number of different varieties of wet dog food for different medical issues and life stages, including sensitive skin, sensitive stomachs, weight management, seniors, active adults, less-active adults, young adults and puppies.

What to look for in quality wet dog food

Texture

Wet dog food usually comes in the form of ground meat or a loaf, but there are some pâtés available, which have a paste-like and smooth consistency. You also can find stews and slices in gravy, which work well for pets that like juicier meals.

Flavors

There are many different kinds of wet dog food flavors out there, including vegetable recipes, wild game and traditional beef and chicken flavors.

Quantity

The standard-size can of wet dog food is around 13.2 ounces, similar in size to canned soups and vegetables people eat, so it’s a fairly convenient can size to store. Wet dog food can come in some bigger and smaller cans, including 22 ounces, 5.8 ounces and 3.5 ounces.

How much you can expect to spend on wet dog food

Wet dog food varies in price from about $1.20-$4.50 per can or $8-$45 per case depending on the quality and the ingredients. The most basic cases of wet dog food go for $8-$15 and typically include some artificial ingredients, meat byproducts and fillers. Midrange cases of wet dog food cost about $24, and high-end cases of all-natural wet dog food with no fillers or grain range in price from about $30-$45.

Wet dog food FAQ

Which kind of wet dog food works best for dogs with skin allergies?

A. Many dogs experience red, itchy skin, which can stem from a number of different things. It’s essential to have your vet diagnose the medical issue, but an allergy to dog-food ingredients is a common cause of itchy skin. Sensitive dogs with skin allergies usually respond well to eating wet dog food made with no artificial ingredients, grains or meat byproducts.

What’s the best way to introduce your dog to a new brand of wet dog food after feeding them the same brand for years?

A. Gradually transition your dog from one brand of wet dog food to another to reduce the chance of symptoms such as diarrhea and upset stomach. Begin by giving your dog a small amount of the new wet dog food along with their current brand, and increase the amount of new wet dog food little by little until you have entirely replaced the old brand of wet dog food with the new brand.

Can you mix up your dog’s diet with various flavors of wet dog food?

A. Adding some variety to your dog’s diet is a great way to keep them interested in eating. It’s important to choose various flavors from the same brand to reduce the chance of digestive problems cropping up.

What’s the best wet dog food to buy?

Top wet dog food

Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Wet Dog Food

What you need to know: This meaty wet dog food from Wellness Core is the perfect grain-free, high-protein option for your pet.

What you’ll love: This 100% natural wet dog food features premium ingredients with no additives, fillers, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The dog food is grain-free, which works well for those with grain allergies.

What you should consider: Some of these cans of wet dog food may arrive with dents in them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wet dog food for the money

Purina ALPO Canned Dog Food

What you need to know: This inexpensive and popular canned wet dog food from Purina comes in a wide range of cuts and flavors.

What you’ll love: This affordable Purina dog food has multiple variety packs for various taste preferences, including Chop House, Gravy Cravers, Beef Lovers and Prime Cuts. The dog food contains all important minerals and vitamins.

What you should consider: These cans of wet dog food include some additives and fillers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hill’s Science Diet Stomach and Skin Wet Dog Food

What you need to know: This vet-approved wet dog food from Hill’s Science Diet is an excellent choice if your dog is prone to allergies.

What you’ll love: This tummy- and skin-friendly wet dog food is meant for dogs with dermatological and digestive problems, and many dog owners report a huge improvement in their pups’ diarrhea and itching symptoms.

What you should consider: This wet dog food works well for digestive issues but not as much for your dog’s skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

