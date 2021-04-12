Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Honoring Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: How an officer uses a gun instead of a Taser
Family of loved ones buried at illegal Prichard cemetery still seeking justice, some charges dropped
Video
Birmingham police investigating shooting after wounded victim gets on MAX Transit bus, 2 others injured
Video
‘Lost Golden City’ discovered in Egypt
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Hinch reflects on Astros sign-stealing scam in return
Top Stories
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash
‘Serve It Up With Love’ tennis tournament returns for 15th anniversary
Video
Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison
No cap crunch for Capitals, who land Mantha at deadline
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the New Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
DMX dead at 50, family confirms
Video
Top Stories
Kong vs. Godzilla Star Kaylee Hottle Has Been Announced for Pensacon!
Top Stories
Black Lightning Watch and Win Pensacon Tickets
5 Things To Do This Weekend April 9-11
Video
Pet of the Week: Cute little McDuff
Video
Scale Back Alabama kicks off April 5
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Dog Health
The best calming product for dogs
Trending Stories
No charges or arrests in Spring Break fight at Caribe Resort in Orange Beach
Video
1 dead, 1 detained in Knoxville school shooting
Video
Mobile IRS office closed until May
‘This is the hardest time I have ever experienced’: Mobile restaurants dealing with staffing issues
Video
MCSO: Man shot and killed by son while beating his wife, identified
Video