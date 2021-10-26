Which dog bike carrier should I get?

If your furry friend likes to tag along with you, try a dog bike carrier for a convenient and fun way to travel together.

Which dog bike carrier is best?

Most dog owners enjoy taking their furry friends on walks, but what about taking a bike ride? If this way of transporting your dog is something you want to try, there are several options of dog bike carriers available.

Allowing your dog to join for a bike ride can be a fun experience, but it’s also important to keep safety in mind. Selecting the right product will depend on a variety of factors, including weight, which way the dog will face and overall comfortability.

How to choose a dog bike carrier

Always make sure you have the animal’s weight, as well as length before you purchase the product. Placement is also important, as they can be worn on the back, the chest, or installed as a basket. If you live in a rainy area, choose a product that is constructed of water-resistant material. For longer trips, an item with extra storage is ideal. Carriers can range from $15-$100. If you’re new to cycling with your dog, consider starting with a product on the lower end to ensure that it’s a fit for both you and your pet.

Varieties of dog bike carriers

Although it seems fun to tote your dog around town, there are a few things to contemplate before you buy, including weight, fabric and style.

Weight capacity: Most carriers are for dogs weighing in at 20 pounds or less. Weigh and measure your dog first to make sure you have the most current measurements.

Materials: Select a strong, weather-friendly fabric with mesh panels for airflow. Some will also contain padding, specifically the basket dog bike carriers, to provide a bit of cushioning.

Color: Find a dog bike carrier that suits your style. There are lots of options to match your bike or your dog’s fur.

Why you should choose a dog bike carrier over a backpack

It may be tempting to create a makeshift carrier, but one made specifically for a dog will likely have holes for its legs. Most backpacks do not include any mesh paneling, which could inhibit your dog’s ability to breathe.

Stick to one dog at a time

If you have two very small dogs, it may be possible to let them sit together in a basket bike carrier, but backpack carriers are typically for one dog only.

Keep your dog safe

If you worry about your dog jumping out while you’re moving, go with the backpack style. Basket bike carriers usually come with hooks to attach the leash or straps like a seatbelt.

Best dog bike carriers

Backpack style

K9 Sport Sack

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, it can carry up to 35 pounds and includes chest straps to help distribute the weight more evenly, allowing for a more comfortable ride. The back is padded for comfort, while the ventilated sides provide breathability.

Sold by Chewy

Pawaboo Pet Carrier Backpack

This backpack-style carrier has a sponge layer between your belly and the dog to maximize comfort. It allows the dog plenty of fresh air from the mesh paneling.

Sold by Amazon

Jranter Pet Carrier Backpack

This carrier is designed for holes for the legs and tail, allowing air to circulate easily. The top includes a rounded foam to take pressure off of the animal’s neck. With an extra lock for the collar, you can be confident that your pup will stay in place.

Sold by Amazon

Nicrew Legs Out Front Dog Carrier

Designed with ease in mind, this front facing carrier can be taken on and off quickly with minimal effort. It has wide straps and shoulder pads, which allows the rider a more comfortable experience, especially on longer trails.

Sold by Amazon

Woyyho Pet Dog Carrier Backpack

This ergonomic design is available in a variety of colors, with the comfort of your dog in mind. Lined with a sponge material, this carrier provides maximum comfort for your fluffy friend. This backpack is best for smaller breeds.

Sold by Amazon

Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

This backpack comes in gray or black and can hold up to 25 pounds. It’s airline approved, has a waterproof bottom and even has a sleeve for a laptop or tablet. It provides plenty of ventilation with mesh paneling and comes with a water bottle.

Sold by Amazon

Basket style

Pet Lovingly Dog Carrier

It attaches to the handlebar like a regular bicycle basket and can easily detach and be used as a carrier. It comes with an inner strap and is lined with a cozy material that can help to keep your canine calm.

Sold by Amazon

Pet-Pilot Original Dog Bike Basket Carrier by Travelin K9

This sturdy basket comes with a safety leash that easily attaches to the dog’s harness, providing an extra layer of security. It gives the pup plenty of breathing room with its mesh sides and is available in several colors.

Sold by Amazon

Petsfit Safety Dog Bike Basket

Holding up to 10 pounds, this stylish and stable bike basket is a great option for a small pup. The bottom is firm and it comes with a leash clip for added security. It’s easy to clean and is safe to toss into the washing machine.

Sold by Amazon

Pecute Dog Bike Basket

This basket comes equipped with four removable sidewalls that allow it to collapse and expand, making it very versatile. The reversible bottom cushion is coated in velvet on one side, to give the pet extra warmth when it’s cold out.

Sold by Amazon

Barkbay Dog Bike Basket Carrier

This carrier can expand and contract with its soft-sided foldable walls. It comes with two openings, reflective tape, and an additional travel bag. This one works well for small to medium size pets.

Sold by Amazon

Babeyer Dog Bike Basket Carrier

This dog carrier can fasten to the front of your bike quickly and easily with its buckle design. For extra stability, it also includes strong hook-and-loop closures to adhere on the back of the basket, securing the carrier into position.

Sold by Amazon

