Consider an all-terrain high-end dog stroller so your furry best friend can enjoy the fresh air and accompany you on your workouts.

Which high-end dog strollers are best?

If there’s one thing your furry best friend loves as much as you do, it’s going on a long walk. Unfortunately, old age or injuries can make your pup unable to step outside and enjoy the fresh air.

It’s not only that they can’t go outside, but holding your pet can quickly get uncomfortable for both parties. Luckily, owners can now take advantage of the best high-end dog strollers like HPZ Pet Rover Premium Heavy Duty Dog Stroller to enjoy a nice outing.

What to know before you buy a high-end dog stroller

Overall size

High-end dog strollers are an investment in your dog’s happiness. That’s why it’s important to get a comfortable size for them. If you have a small furry friend in need of a stroller, getting one made to hold a large Golden Retriever might not be the best choice.

If you do, your small dog might feel unsafe with nothing to hold them down as you come across bumps. On the other hand, if it’s too small, they can’t stand fully upright when the top is closed.

Additionally, you should consider the stroller’s size if it folds down and if it can fit into your vehicle.

Weight limit

The weight limit also plays a critical role in determining the best high-end dog stroller. If the weight limit is 25 pounds for a perfectly sized stroller and your dog is hovering around 23, it’s best to go with a size larger to avoid it potentially collapsing later on.

Type

Even if your dog isn’t injured and has to stay at home due to old age, they can still accompany you on runs, bike rides and even more accessible hiking trails.

Just be certain the stroller you purchase is made for that specific activity. For example, you don’t want to take a typical high-end dog stroller made for short walks on paved roads with you on a gravel off-road trail. Similarly, you don’t want to attach an off-road stroller to the back of your bike. Although, you could place your furry friend in a safe dog carrier in your bike’s front basket instead.

While these specialized strollers are generally more expensive, they come with a durable design required for those activities.

What to look for in a quality high-end dog stroller

Air circulation and folding design

While it might seem like an excellent idea to keep the hood open on your high-end dog stroller, it also presents an opportunity for your dog to jump out and hurt themselves.

The next best alternative is to find a stroller with mesh tops and sides that promote sufficient airflow so your dog stays cool and can enjoy the walk.

A majority of strollers are also naturally bulky due to their large tires and frames. The best high-end dog strollers can fold down into compact sizes to minimize the space it takes up in your garage or vehicle.

Extra storage

One advantage high-end dog strollers have is that they typically come with additional features like extra storage, cup holders, and aesthetically pleasing colors. The additional undercarriage storage also helps to carry around any medicine if your dog’s sick or even treats that they deserve.

Safety features

Similar to how jumpy your pup first was when they walked on a leash, they might get nervous the first time they’re placed into a high-end dog stroller.

Most strollers come with brakes. They’re typically brakes on the caster wheels or hand brakes for easier operation. Some of the more expensive strollers may also come with safety belts.

How much you can expect to spend on high-end dog strollers

Depending on the size and type, you can expect to spend between $60-$400 on high-end dog strollers.

High-end dog stroller FAQ

Are high-end dog strollers worth it?

A. It depends. Theoretically, it’s possible to use a walking dog stroller on a jog. However, it may prove uncomfortable after a few blocks. If you want to jog with your pet on paved sidewalks or even gravel roads, it’s best to go with an all-terrain high-end jogging stroller.

Can I bring my dog into retail stores if they’re in a stroller?

A. Typically, if establishments state they only allow service dogs into their property, then that’s it. If your dog’s not a service dog, even if they’re calmly sleeping in their stroller, they’ll likely not be allowed inside.

What are the best high-end dog strollers to buy?

Top high-end dog stroller

HPZ Pet Rover Premium Heavy Duty Dog Stroller

What you need to know: This durable stroller is perfect for larger dogs needing to get outside.

What you’ll love: Unlike most high-end dog strollers, the HPZ Pet Rover caters to large dogs up to 75 pounds. The good news is if a pet owner has two smaller dogs, there’s enough space for both of them to enjoy the walk together! It also features wheels designed to reduce vibration for a more comfortable ride.

What you should consider: This stroller is on the higher end of the spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top high-end dog stroller for the money

Pet Gear Ultra Lite Travel Dog Stroller

What you need to know: This ultralight dog stroller follows the minimalist trend in every good way.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely light, comes in at only 9 pounds and comes with a water-resistant liner to easily clean up any messes. It also helps that the smaller size is easy to fold and store.

What you should consider: It can only hold dogs up to 20 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Petique All-Terrain Jogger Pet Stroller

What you need to know: This all-terrain stroller is perfect for any owners who want to get some exercise with their pets by their sides.

What you’ll love: While on the more expensive end, this durable stroller is perfect for jogging and walking on even pavement and unruly gravel terrains. There’s no need to buy two separate strollers when you can use this one to bring your dog with you virtually anywhere.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricier end of high-end dog strollers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Wayfair

