Dog kennel covers are excellent sources of comfort for your dog to help ease their anxiety and provide them with a safe space.

Which dog kennel cover is best?

Dog owners know that kennels are important training tools for young puppies and a place of serenity for senior dogs. However, dog kennel covers can sometimes become a second thought. Whether you’re looking to increase your furry friend’s comfort level or decrease their anxiety, you need a kennel cover that ticks all the boxes.

For the best dog kennel cover, check out the Explore Land Dog Crate Cover. It provides significant breathability and durability, and it is dark enough for your dog to get a good night’s rest.

What to know before you buy a dog kennel cover

Reducing anxiety

Dogs instinctively search for dark enclosed spaces when they feel the need to rest, are fearful or get too excited. A cover is a perfect solution if your dog is already comfortable using their kennel. These covers limit visual stimuli and dampen external sounds. When stressed, your dog can easily seek comfort in the calming darkness of their covered kennel.

Privacy

While it often seems like dogs love being glued to our hips, they also occasionally crave privacy. With adequate training from a young age, your dog will quickly consider their covered kennel as their private kingdom. It’s reassuring to know that if there are ever any house parties or sudden loud noises, your dog has a space to find comfort.

Easier travel

Kennel covers also make traveling much easier for you and your dog. They can prevent your dog from experiencing triggering stimuli and help keep them calm, making for a much more leisurely drive. Of course, it helps if they don’t get bored and have some of the best indestructible dog toys to keep them entertained.

What to look for in a quality dog kennel cover

Ventilation and insulation

While the purpose of a dog kennel cover is to create a dark enclosed space, it shouldn’t suffocate your dog. The best covers come designed with a series of windows that can open and close to allow sufficient airflow and ventilation. However, if you’re required or plan to have all the windows closed, it’s best to look for one with mesh windows rather than flaps.

Ease of cleaning and maintenance

When properly trained, dogs don’t like making messes in their private domain, but sometimes it can’t be helped. A machine-washable dog kennel cover makes the cleaning process much easier. It’s best to double-check the label to see if it can also be tumble-dried. If you’re worried about shrinking, look for a cover that can be sufficiently cleaned with a damp cloth and a quick wipe down.

Durability

Durable construction is about more than the type of fabric. While using a strong, light fabric like polyester or polyethylene is important, so is the stitching. A durable cover will typically feature double-stitching to prevent ripping at the seams.

How much you can expect to spend on dog kennel covers

Depending on the size and brand, you can expect to spend between $17-$42 on a quality dog kennel cover.

Best dog kennel covers FAQ

What’s the best way to introduce my dog to a kennel cover?

A. Similar to crate training, it’s best to take it one step at a time. You can first use the cover to drape the top while leaving the sides exposed. Over a few days, lower the cover over one side. Once they’ve accepted the covered top and side, cover the second side and so forth. Plenty of praise, rewards and consistency goes a long way. You want to make their kennel a safe and happy place, not a place associated with punishment.

How safe are dog kennel covers?

A. As long as you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines, dog kennel covers are extremely safe. A few key points to keep in mind are consistent airflow, humidity levels, distance from heat sources and breathability.

What’s the best dog kennel cover to buy?

Top dog kennel cover

Explore Land Dog Crate Cover

What you need to know: This is a breathable cover that protects your pup from harsh elements.

What you’ll love: This kennel cover is made to last with Oxford polyester that secures to each corner of the cage with a toggle. It features two zipper entrances, roller shades and a mesh window for added ventilation so your pup can also enjoy a cool spring breeze. Explore Land offers this kennel cover in five sizes that fit most standard kennels.

What you should consider: Similar to most polyester products, it may need to air out to get rid of the smell before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog kennel cover for the money

Amazon Basics Dog Metal Crate Cover

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly kennel cover whose quality rivals most name brands.

What you’ll love: Unlike most budget-friendly options, this kennel cover is scratch and tear-resistant because of its durable polyester material. It offers ventilation through a side window and zippers, and hooks lock the product in place. Additionally, the cover has a top flap for easy access to the crate handle for simpler travel. If your pup ever makes a mess, you can easily wipe the surface down with a damp cloth.

What you should consider: The Velcro straps that fasten the windows may come undone over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MidWest Homes for Pets Dog Crate Cover

What you need to know: MidWest Homes presents a stain-repellent cover perfect for messy pups.

What you’ll love: This cotton and polyester blend kennel cover is Teflon protected to repel oils, liquids and stains. If you have a puppy or a generally messy furry friend, this cover can reduce the number of replacements you’d need to order every year. It has a versatile design that allows it to be used with most crates. The cover features five separate flaps for complete ventilation and is secured with hook and loop tabs. It also comes in three different designs and six sizes.

What you should consider: Unlike other covers, it only uses hook and loop tabs to secure the cover in place instead of straps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.