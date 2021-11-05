Best dog raincoat

Your dog probably doesn’t like getting wet and cold on rainy days, but a dog raincoat can help keep them dry and warm during those rainy day walks.

Which dog raincoats are best?

The Ellie Dog Wear Yellow Zip Up Dog Raincoat is a top-notch product if you are searching for a first-class dog raincoat for your pet.

What to know before you buy a dog raincoat

Consider the size of your dog

It’s crucial to select a dog raincoat that is the proper size for your pet. Some dog raincoats only come in big or small sizes, so those with extra-large or extra-small dogs might need to look hard to find the right size raincoat for their dog.

Belly and chest protection

There are plenty of dog raincoats on the market that provide protection over the belly and down the chest. If your dog gets chilly easily or you’re walking through puddles and mud, you should probably find a dog raincoat with belly and chest protection to help keep their underside clean, dry, and warm. This feature also works well for short-coated dogs that get chilly during rainy day walks.

Right dog raincoat for your climate

If you live in a colder climate, then you should try to find a well-padded raincoat for your pet. Some dog raincoats have warm padded linings, while other dog raincoats are composed of waterproof and thin material. Lightweight dog raincoats usually work well for those that live in warmer climates. If you live somewhere with a temperate climate, you can try layering a thin dog raincoat on top of a warm sweater or coat on colder days.

What to look for in a quality dog raincoat

Hoods

There are some dog raincoats on the market with hoods, but these hoods tend to be more decorative rather than functional. Most dogs don’t enjoy wearing hoods. One advantage of finding a dog raincoat with a hood is that it offers some additional protection for your dog’s neck, even if you leave the hood down.

Reflective strips

Not all waterproof dog raincoats have reflective strips, but many dog raincoats do have reflective strips, which offer additional visibility on overcast days and after dark. This extra visibility can help keep you and your dog safe on darker walks.

Color

Dog raincoats come in a diverse range of different colors and patterns, including bright yellow, bubblegum pink, plaid, and more. If you like neutral and muted tones, there are plenty of dog raincoats available in gray, green, blue, and black.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog raincoat

Dog raincoats typically range in price from about $10-$80, depending on the amount of padding, the durability, and the quality. Basic and budget-friendly dog raincoats cost about $10-$20, while mid-range dog raincoats go for $20-$50 and high-end dog raincoats vary in price from $50- $80.

Dog raincoat FAQ

Why should you purchase a raincoat for your dog?

A. A raincoat can help keep your pet dry and warm on rainy days. A waterproof raincoat can also help your dog venture outside, especially if they are afraid to go outside when it’s raining outside. Furthermore, a dog raincoat can help your dog as clean as possible, especially if you are walking through mud. And a raincoat can protect your dog from getting soaked with rain and exacerbating certain medical conditions, like limber tail or rheumatism.

How do you keep your dog’s raincoat clean?

A. Most dog raincoats are machine washable, and they can either be machine dried on low or air-dried. That being said, some dog raincoats need to be washed by hand.

Should you walk your dog in the rain?

A. There’s no reason you can’t walk your dog in the rain, as long as they are willing to go for a walk in the rain and don’t have any medical conditions that prevent them from walking in the rain.

What’s the best dog raincoat to buy?

Top dog raincoat

Ellie Dog Wear Yellow Zip Up Dog Raincoat

What you need to know: This feature-packed dog raincoat from Ellie Dog Wear is meant to accommodate dog harnesses.

What you’ll love: This double-layered Ellie Dog Wear dog raincoat offers a nice interior layer, a removable hood, and several pockets for storing small items. The coat is also well-made, harness-friendly, and water-resistant.

What you should consider: The zipper on this dog raincoat can get stuck in your dog’s belly hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog raincoat for the money

Petcee Waterproof Fleece Lined Reflective Jacket

What you need to know: This fleece-lined dog rain jacket from Petcee comes with an adjustable chest, perfect for bulldogs and pugs.

What you’ll love: This windproof and waterproof dog raincoat is simple to put on, warm, machine-washable, and 100% fleece lined. The raincoat also features a leash attachment, an adjustable chest, and a magic buckle on either side of the chest.

What you should consider: You should order a bigger size for your dog if you are not sure or your pet is between sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RC Pet Products Packable Dog Rain Poncho

What you need to know: This fun poncho raincoat from RC pet products works well for long-haired dogs that don’t need any extra warmth.

What you’ll love: This hand wash-only RC Pet Products dog raincoat comes with a lightweight hood, a cute carrying pouch, and an adjustable Velcro waistband. It is available in a wide range of different sizes and colors.

What you should consider: This dog raincoat might run slightly small, and the waist strap is adjustable, so you should focus on the length, rather than the width, of the coat when selecting a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

