Best stocking for dogs

When stuffing your dog stocking, take all tags or plastic from the treats and toys. This will make it easier to fill the stocking and keep your dog from swallowing unsafe bits.

Which stocking for dogs is best?

Holiday gift shopping isn’t complete until you have a Christmas stocking for your dog. After all, when Santa is thinking about who has been good this year, dogs are at the top of the list. There are a variety of dog stockings to choose from, but which is best? Dog stockings can come stuffed with treats and toys, or you can get an empty one to fill yourself. There are all sorts of patterns, sizes and styles to suit any dog-loving household.

Best stuffed dog stocking

If you want to go ahead and cross your pup’s name off your gift list, a stuffed stocking is the best option. Not only do you get the dog stocking, but they also come packed with many different toys and treats already inside. This makes your pup happy and makes your shopping trip that much easier.

Midlee Dog Christmas Stocking

This dog stocking is fully packed with adorable Christmas-themed toys that your dog will love. It includes a ball, a rubber Christmas tree, a rope toy, a stuffed candy cane and a little stuffed reindeer.

Sold by Amazon

Best paw-print stocking

One of the growing trends for dog stockings is the paw print style. These stockings look like the pad and four beans on your puppy’s cute feet. They have plenty of room for all of the treats and fun toys to get your dog excited for Christmas morning.

Frisco Paw Holiday Stocking

These personalized dog stockings come in different colors and are made from soft velvet. Get a red or plaid paw with your dog’s name this holiday season.

Sold by Chewy

Best knit dog stocking

Just like you had when you were a kid, your dog can have a cozy knit stocking hung by the fire this year. Knitting one yourself can be fun, but if you don’t have the time, then there are plenty you can buy. These Christmas stockings for your dog can come in many colors and are generally either foot, bone or paw-shaped.

OurWarm Dog Stocking

This set of stockings comes with two knit, bone-shaped stockings for households with more than one dog. They have a knitted red and white Christmas pattern with paws and bones stitched on each one.

Sold by Amazon

Best personalized dog stocking

If you want to put your favorite photo of Fido on the stocking, guess what? It’s possible! Just pick your favorite photo of your dog, print it and insert it into your dog’s new personalized dog stocking that’ll light up your mantle.

New Traditions Christmas Stocking

This dog stocking has a neat design that allows the photo to pop. It is made of burlap and is roomy enough for plenty of treats and bones to play with on Christmas morning.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog-breed stocking

A Christmas stocking for your dog can look just as special as your furry best friend. Personalize your dog’s stocking by matching it to their breed this holiday season. You can get one with the breed pictured on the stocking, the face of the breed in a checkered pattern across the stocking or even a stocking that looks like your dog’s head.

Pronk! Pets Hearth Hound Decorative Christmas Stocking

Get a personalized dog stocking shaped like your favorite pup this Christmas. These breed-specific stockings help your pup’s gifts stand out. They come in corgi, German shepherd, yellow Lab and many more.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best burlap dog stocking

A traditional way to go with a dog stocking is by getting one made of burlap. Burlap dog stockings are cheap and remain good over time. They can have names stitched on them or be decorated with Christmas ribbons and doggie-themed patches. Burlap dog stockings are also good for stuffing and mailing to a dog you can’t be with this holiday season.

Malier Dog Christmas Stocking

This burlap dog Christmas stocking has a hanging loop stitched on to make it easy to put up right away. It is bone-shaped, fillable and can be personalized for the individual pups in your life.

Sold by Amazon

Best handmade dog stocking

Create your dog’s stocking yourself by quilting one together with different prices of fabric. Felt or velvet is often used to give dog stockings that winter feel. If you can’t sew though, this is not a problem. There are always options to buy very cute and authentic dog stockings that provide that warm ambiance that homemade decorations bring into the home.

Glitzhome Handmade Dog Stocking

These unique stockings are available if you don’t have the time but want the look of a handmade stocking. They are Christmas-themed and large enough for many puppy presents.

Sold by Amazon

Best holiday dog stocking

As if having a dog stocking wasn’t cute enough, you can get an extra festive Christmas stocking for your dog. Holiday-themed stockings with puppies wearing Santa hats exist, and all of your prayers have been answered. There are several different versions of these dog stockings available.

ALLYORS Dog Christmas Stocking

This highly-rated plush dog stocking has been finely made with great detail. It even has “I have been a good doggie” embroidered on it with a dog in a Santa hat.

Sold by Amazon

Best toy dog stocking

To combine the whole stocking/toy buying process, you can get a stocking that doubles as a toy. There are several styles of stocking-shaped toys that your dog can feel free to bite and drool all over. Let your dog squeak to their heart’s delight as they prance around with their new favorite Christmas decoration.

STAR WARS Holiday Dog Stocking

These are stuffing free, so you don’t have to worry about pulling the fluff off of the floor and out of your dog’s mouth later.

Sold by Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.