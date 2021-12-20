Best extra-large dog bed

Knowing which materials are safe is vital if you have a dog with allergies or sensitive skin. Fleece is a great option, especially for older dogs, because it’s easy to clean, extremely soft and durable.

Which extra-large dog bed is best?

Dogs are a man’s best friend. They’re the perfect companion for any activity from running and biking to hiking and swimming. But, after a long day’s play, coming home to a comfy bed sounds like a dream.

Extra-large dog beds come in all shapes and styles, so it’s essential to understand which is best suited for your pup. Popular styles include pillow, nest, raised and donut. Heating and cooling beds are always a great option because they can generally use them year-round. Keep in mind that certain styles may not have adequate padding and will need to be replaced after a short time.

This product can come at a price. Of course, the more features and luxurious materials, the more expensive. But, spending a little extra can mean it’s long-lasting. The PetFusion Ultimate Lounge Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed is the top choice for a durable, stylish and comfortable bed at a great price.

What to know before you buy an extra-large dog bed

Extra-large dog beds should support any sleeping style, especially when it comes to age. The material shouldn’t be harsh on the skin and suitable for most climates.

Sleeping style

Dogs sleep in different positions. While the stomach and sides are common positions, many enjoy sprawling out. Dog beds should be large enough to support all sleeping postures comfortably. For pups that love to sleep in a ball, extra plush beds like the Bagel Dog Bed by Majestic Pet Products is a great choice.

Dog’s age

The type of extra large dog bed may change depending on age. For example, senior dogs may need beds that provide support and are easy on joints. For dogs with sensitive skin, purchasing a bed with gentle fabric is a must. Additionally, thick beds are perfect for active dogs.

Material

Material can often determine comfort. Knowing which materials are safe is vital if you have a dog with allergies or sensitive skin. Fleece is a great option (especially for older dogs) because it’s easy to clean, extremely soft and durable. Foam is supportive but easily prone to damage. You can use fur beds year-round because it adjusts to body temperature. However, quality may not be as good compared to other materials.

What to look for in a quality extra-large dog bed

Often, a dog’s sleeping style will determine the type of bed to purchase. There should be enough padding to support your pup and supply plenty of comfort. Whichever one you choose, washability should be easy.

Style

While there are many designs and styles of extra large dog beds, it typically comes down to the thickness when purchasing one. Bolster (or nest beds) are the most common and are typically less expensive. Their shape makes it easy to store, and the material is usually cloth. For dogs with poor joints, orthopedic beds are a great solution. Many are made with memory foam and provide extra support and firmness. Extra-large pillow dog beds are perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

Washability

If your dog uses dog beds regularly, it’s essential to purchase one that’s easy to clean. Regardless, it’s always a good idea to know how often it needs to be washed. Some are designed with covers that can easily be removed to wash, while others require the entire bed to be washed. Choosing one that’s water-resistant or waterproof is never a bad choice, but it may cost extra.

Padding

Padding is another element that determines comfort. Regardless of style, extra large dog beds should have enough supportive padding. If your dog will use the bed frequently, it’s a good idea to purchase one with extra padding, so after a few months, it’s still nurturing and provides enough cushion.

How much you can expect to spend on an extra-large dog bed

You can buy a quality extra-large dog bed for around $25. However, the design may be simple and need to be replaced after a few months. Typically, a durable bed that will last a few years will cost $100 and up.

Extra-large dog bed FAQ

Where should extra large dog beds be placed?

A. While this is simply up to personal preference, ideal locations are in the bedroom, living area or kennel. Wherever you decide, keep in mind that these beds take up a lot of space.

Are there safety considerations?

A. Yes. Regardless of what dog bed you choose, make sure it’s flame-resistant and is mostly shock-proof. While heating and cooling beds are fantastic options, memory foam usually deflates after a while, potentially causing joint discomfort.

What’s the best extra-large dog bed to buy?

Top extra-large dog bed

PetFusion Ultimate Lounge Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed

What you need to know: This extra-large bed provides top comfort for your dog.

What you’ll love: Designed with a four-inch memory foam base, it has a medium firmness. This bed is waterproof and soft on the skin due to polyester and cotton materials. It also includes a cover that’s machine washable.

What you should consider: Allow up to 48 hours for the foam to fully expand after it’s removed from the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top extra-large dog bed for the money

Majestic Pet Bagel Dog Bed

What you need to know: This is a great, durable option for those not wanting to spend a lot of money.

What you’ll love: Available in seven colors, it’s designed with a waterproof base. It’s easy to wash and the polyester makes this extra large dog bed extremely plush. The design is also great for spine support.

What you should consider: This bed isn’t designed with a zipper, so washing machines need to be big enough to clean it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

What you need to know: For dogs that get hot easily, this bed is a great selection.

What you’ll love: The simple design increases airflow to ensure dogs will stay cool. It reaches seven feet off the ground and is lightweight. The platform is supportive and easy on joints.

What you should consider: Assembly may be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.