Best calming dog bed

Which calming dog bed is best?

Whether your dog is your sole companion or a best friend to your kids, they’re a huge part of your family, and it’s crucial that they’re as comfortable as possible while they’re sleeping. Buying a calming dog bed can help your canine friend stay comfortable and happy as they curl up to go to sleep at night.

Barkbox BarkHome The Premium Bolster Bed is a first-class calming dog bed made with memory foam and featuring side bolster pillows for security and comfort.

What to know before you buy a calming dog bed

Types

There are several kinds of dog beds on the market, including cooling and heating dog beds, mattress dog beds, doughnut dog beds, raised dog beds and orthopedic dog beds. Selecting the right one for your dog is a matter of their size and activity level.

Size

The size of the dog bed you need to buy depends on your dog’s size. Measure your dog while they’re laying flat to get a properly sized bed: first, measure your dog from their nose tip to the base of their tail.

Then, measure them from the bottom of their paw to the top of their shoulder. Add a couple of inches to these two measurements to find the minimum dimensions for the dog bed — it’s best to size up rather than down when shopping for a dog bed.

Materials

Calming dog beds are made with various materials. Soft dog beds usually include plush cotton outer layers with fillings that are either hollow-fiber, memory foam or regular foam. There are also mesh raised dog beds, plastic dog beds and dog beds composed of ripstop material, which work well for dogs who like chewing on things.

What to look for in a quality calming dog bed

Type

It’s helpful to understand your dog and how they enjoy sleeping to find the right type of calming dog bed for their needs. Orthopedic dog beds work well for older dogs with joint pain, while raised dog beds are perfect for keeping dogs cool. Doughnut dog beds work well for those who like to sleep in a curled-up position.

Color

Calming dog beds come in a wide range of patterns, prints and colors. There are some calming dog beds available in neutral tones, like beige, black and brown, while other beds are found in cool patterns and bright colors. Stay away from light colors when choosing a dog bed, since light colors can easily stain and show dirt between washes.

Ease of cleaning

Consider your dog’s activity level — a dog that gets muddy and runs around a lot will probably need a bed that’s simpler to clean and has a removable cover. Plastic dog beds can easily be hosed down, but they’re not the softest option. Search for a calming dog bed with a machine-washable cover that you can remove.

Waterproof liners

Most adult dogs don’t need a waterproof dog bed liner, but it’s a good idea for puppies who may have accidents or senior dogs with incontinence issues.

How much you can expect to spend on a calming dog bed

Calming dog beds range in price from about $15 to more than $300. Budget-friendly calming dog beds vary in price from $15-$30, while mid-range calming dog beds cost about $40-$100. High-end calming dog beds range in price from about $100 to more than $300.

Calming dog bed FAQ

Should I purchase your dog a calming dog bed with raised sides?

A. If your dog likes leaning against something while they’re sleeping or enjoys propping their head up on the couch arms or cushions, they might like sleeping in a calming dog bed with raised sides. However, if they prefer laying flat, they may prefer a mattress-style dog bed.

What kind of calming dog bed should I purchase for a dog with allergies?

A. You should search for a hypoallergenic dog bed if your dog is allergic to common allergens like dust in your home. It also helps to have a dog bed that’s simple to clean, either by placing the bed in the washing machine or by hosing the bed down.

What’s the best calming dog bed to buy?

Top calming dog bed

Barkbox BarkHome The Premium Bolster Bed

What you need to know: This memory foam dog bed from Barkbox is surrounded by an extra pillow layer that works well for dogs who need additional therapeutic support.

What you’ll love: The Barkbox memory foam dog bed features side pillows that puff around the mattress pad for additional comfort, as well as a machine-washable and water-resistant cover. The dog bed comes in several different colors and sizes.

What you should consider: This calming dog bed is more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top calming dog bed for the money

Midwest Homes for Pets Quiet Time Deluxe Ombre Swirl Pet Bed

What you need to know: This calming dog bed from Midwest Homes for Pets is a perfect fit for tighter spaces like kennel enclosures and crates.

What you’ll love: This calming dog bed is comfortable, machine-washable and meant to offer additional comfort for small dogs in kennels, crates and similar enclosures.

What you should consider: This calming dog bed is not meant for dogs bigger than 25 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Big Barker 7-Inch Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: This calming dog bed from Big Barker provides plenty of therapeutic support with several layers of cushioning.

What you’ll love: This Big Barker calming dog bed works well for older dogs and bigger breeds with mobility problems. The dog bed is simple to maintain with a soft microfleece cover that can be removed and washed multiple times.

What you should consider: This calming dog bed is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

