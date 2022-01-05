Coleman inflatable hot tub vs. Intex inflatable hot tub

Are Coleman or Intex inflatable hot tubs better?

Thinking about getting a hot tub, but worried about the care and maintenance they require? A brand new, built-in hot tub can run you anywhere from $3,000-$10,000 and will come with a hefty installation fee. Then there’s the upkeep, as well as whether or not it’s worth the cost if you ever decide to move and want to transport it to your new home.

These are just a few of the reasons that inflatable hot tubs have become an increasingly appealing alternative. They cost hundreds of dollars instead of thousands. They are easier to move and while they do require care, they are ultimately a much more manageable commitment. Coleman and Intex are just two of the top outdoor brands that have gotten into making strong, reliable inflatable hot tubs that won’t break the bank. One is a little more durable, but the other offers a wider array of fun accessories that are still worth a look.

Coleman inflatable hot tub

For over a century, Coleman has been producing practical products for everyday use with a specific focus on travel and outdoor experiences. Known best for its coolers and grills, the company manufactures camping gear, pet products and apparel, as well as hot tubs. In fact, some of their inflatable hot tubs are the best on the market. Coleman home spas are easy to use and easy to operate, with strong PVC construction that won’t puncture and fall apart.

Coleman makes inflatable hot tubs in sizes that accommodate two to four people or four to six people. Prices range from around $500 to a little over $800, which is about average when it comes to these types of spas. Coleman inflatable hot tubs can be found at Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair.

Coleman inflatable hot tub pros

Coleman inflatable spas are well-constructed and well-insulated. They are made from reinforced TriTech materials that combine PVC and polyester for a durable tub that can hold up against significant use and handle exposure to the elements outside. Internal beams provide extra support so the tub doesn’t wobble even when it’s filled to capacity.

You won’t need to go out and buy a ton of extras to set it up. Each tub comes with filters, a liner, a cover, electrical cord and a pump.

These hot tubs are efficient. It takes about 12 to 24 hours to heat up to the maximum temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about average for a good inflatable hot tub. There’s also a timer that allows you to start the heating process ahead of time.

Most tubs come with a digital control panel. This panel allows you to adjust the heat as well as the jet settings for maximum comfort.

Coleman inflatable hot tub cons

There is no built-in seating with these tubs. Some come with seats you can put in the tub, but it’s not a guarantee with all models.

The heat doesn’t always last. Once you remove the lid, outside temperatures can cool the water off and limit the amount of usable time you get with the tub. The heat and the bubble jets cannot both run at the same time.

Best Coleman inflatable hot tub

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

This polyvinyl chloride hot tub seats up to six, measuring 77 inches across and 28 inches in depth, while holding up to 254 gallons of water. It comes with a digital control panel for adjusting the temperature and the jets. There’s also a timer, so you can set the spa to heat up ahead of use.

Sold by Amazon

Intex inflatable hot tub

Intex has been producing furniture and outdoor amenities for over 50 years and were known specifically for their inflatable pool accessories in the 1970s. Today, they manufacture several inflatable hot tubs in different colors and sizes. The company is all about building family experiences and leans towards producing quality products to create lasting memories during quality family time.

Depending on the model, Intex inflatable hot tubs can seat anywhere from four to six people. Pricing tends to range from $600-$1,000. Intex inflatable hot tubs can be found at Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair.

Intex inflatable hot tub pros

An Intex hot tub heats up fast. It takes about 24 hours to heat up, which is pretty standard for inflatable hot tubs and means you can use it with only a day’s notice.

Intex inflatable hot tubs utilize Fiber-Tech construction to ensure durability. This system involves thousands of high-strength fibers so that the tub is strong, but also comfortable.

The sizes are accommodating. A six-person Intex tub is about 10 inches wider across than a six-person Coleman tub, giving occupants more room to spread out.

The features are fun. Intex hot tubs can come with luxurious extras like headrests and colorful lighting. The company also manufactures accessories like removable seats and cup holders that can be purchased separately.

Intex inflatable hot tub cons

Customer support is not always readily available, which can get especially frustrating for first-time inflatable hot tub owners who might need the extra assistance.

There is no safety shut-off option, so if you want the heat to turn off you have to make sure to do it yourself.

Seating is not included. You can purchase removable seats, but there is no built-in seating setup.

Best Intex inflatable hot tub

Intex PureSpa Plus

This vinyl inflatable hot tub measures 85 inches across and 28 inches deep, holding about 220 gallons of water. It seats up to six people and features 170 bubble jets for maximum relaxation. It also comes with two contoured headrests and an LED light panel.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Should you get a Coleman or Intex inflatable hot tub?

Both brands produce high-quality inflatable hot tubs that are made to last. Intex spas tend to be more spacious and the company offers more accessories, but Coleman wins out in terms of having a lower price and better quality overall.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.