When left unattended and not properly maintained, a plug-and-play hot tub can become a breeding ground for bacteria; make sure you’re regularly cleaning the tub and the filter and checking the pH balance.

Which plug-and-play hot tub is best?

The hot tub is a great addition to any backyard, allowing the whole family to relax. Traditional models, however, can be incredibly expensive and difficult to set up and install. Plug-and-play hot tubs are a terrific alternative, offering high-quality function at a lower price point. The best plug-and-play hot tub is the LifeSmart Spas LS100 Plug and Play Hot Tub. This model is one of the easiest to set up with an attractive appearance and included bonuses like a cover for easy storage.

What to know before you buy a plug-and-play hot tub

Why a plug-and-play hot tub?

Plug-and-play hot tubs have more benefits to them than just the nearly half-the-cost difference in price. Installing regular hot tubs involves a complex combination of plumbing and electrical work, which you have to hire a professional to complete. Plug-and-play hot tubs don’t require this amount of electrical work. Finally, they can be moved easily, whether that be to a new spot in your yard or into storage.

Cord length

Plug-and-play hot tubs are the rare items which require being plugged into an electrical outlet but which cannot be used with an extension cord. In practice this means that the available areas where you can place your plug-and-play hot tub is limited to whatever distances you can reach while remaining connected to your power source.

What to look for in a quality plug-and-play hot tub

Aesthetics

Most plug-and-play hot tubs use plastic for the interior and have either wooden or composite exteriors. There may be a limited amount of colors and designs available.

Bonuses

Just like regular hot tubs, plug-and-play hot tubs have underwater jets for relaxation. Other bonuses to consider include cup holders and LED lights.

How much you can expect to spend on a plug-and-play hot tub

A basic, limited-feature plug-and-play hot tub can cost as little as $1,500, Adding most of the features you’ll want will increase the cost to around $3,500. The best and biggest plug-and-play hot tubs usually top out around $7,000. To put that in perspective, a regular hot tub can cost as much as $15,000.

Plug-and-play hot tub FAQ

Are there any reasons someone shouldn’t get in a plug-and-play hot tub?

A. The most basic reason not to enter a plug-and-play hot tub is if you’re a person with sensitivity to heat. This can include basic sensitivity as well as increased sensitivity due to circadian conditions and even pregnancy. You should also never risk entering a plug-and-play hot tub that doesn’t look pristine, as the risk of bacterial infection otherwise is high.

Is it safe to use a plug-and-play hot tub in the winter?

A. Absolutely. Although the cold weather will greatly increase the time it takes for the plug-and-play hot tub to heat the water, they have no plumbing to worry about freezing.

What’s the best plug-and-play hot tub to buy?

Top plug-and-play hot tub

LifeSmart Spas LS100

What you need to know: LifeSmart offers the best plug-and-play hot tub available thanks to its simplicity of setup and use.

What you’ll love: A cover is included in the package and is good for both temporary and long-term storage.

What you should consider: Some found cleaning this plug-and-play hot tub to be a challenge.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top plug-and-play hot tub for the money

AquaRest Spa Premium 5-Person Plug and Play Hot Tub

What you need to know: A top budget plug-and-play hot tub for those who want all the relaxation at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: Even at a lower price, this model is still high-quality and durable.

What you should consider: Various supporting documents, including the user manual, have occasionally not arrived with the hot tub.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Essential Hot Tubs Adelaide 30-Jet Hot Tub

What you need to know: This top-tier model has six seats and a neat design.

What you’ll love: The 30 individual jets make this plug-and-play hot tub an excellent choice for hydro-massages.

What you should consider: Make sure to begin heating the water well before you intend to use this plug-and-play hot tub, as the water heater isn’t the strongest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

