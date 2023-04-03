Which portable gas grills are best?

Grilling food on the back porch on a hot summer day is among the most American of activities. When you want that experience away from home, you turn to a portable gas grill. These come in many forms, from the ultra-small grill for one or two to grills big enough to feed a fleet of people at a tailgate. However, size isn’t all there is to it; you also need to check its heating strength and consider extra features.

What to know before you buy a portable gas grill

Portability

To meet the lowest threshold to be called portable, a grill needs to be small enough to carry. But some portable grills are easier than others to move around. The best can even fold down into a wheeled form. Outside those with wheels, look for grills with at least one handle.

British thermal units

Every grill’s heating power, portable or not, is measured in Btu. Most grills list the total Btu a grill can reach when all burners are combined. For example, one grill may have three 5,000 Btu burners for a total of 15,000 Btu, but another grill may have two 8,000 Btu burners for a total of 16,000 Btu.

In these examples, the first is more likely to cook evenly, while the second is more likely to cook faster.

Size

A grill’s cooking space is measured in several ways, but the easiest to understand is how many burgers you can cook at once. The smallest grills can cook about four, while the largest can cook 15 or more.

What are the best portable gas grills to buy?

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

This portable grill has all the best features of your at-home grill, including multiple burners (in this case three), a built-in thermometer and side tables for holding your accessories and plates. It also folds down into a wheeled form for easy travel.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot

Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

This is a smaller, lower-cost version of the 285 with one fewer burner and side table. It also lacks a built-in thermometer. It still folds down into a wheeled shape, and it comes in black or red.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot

Coleman Portable Propane Grill For Camping and Tailgaiting

This grill is identical to the 225, except it has no built-in legs that fold down into a wheeled form. If you already have a suite of traveling cooking tables, save some money with this version.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Camp Propane Grill and Stove

This budget grill is perfect for going camping with your family or a few good friends. It has a main grill burner that can hold up to four hamburgers and a small stove to the side. It also has two flaps to block the wind or serve as utensil holders.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Broil Portable 240 Propane Gas Grill

This no-muss, no-fuss grill has a built-in thermometer and enough space to hold six to eight burgers. It also has attached legs, so you can place it on any surface without worrying about heat damage.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Broil Standard Portable Propane Gas Grill

Sometimes you just want to throw down some burgers and brats without worrying about anything but how long it will be before you can eat. This basic but effective grill nails that goal.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-240 Roll-Away Gas Grill

This wheeled portable grill is foldable and has a powerful 15,000 Btu burner and two side tables to keep whatever you need close by. It also has a built-in thermometer.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef’s Style Portable Propane Tabletop Gas Grill

If you want a grill powerful enough to use both on the go and at home, grab this one. It has two 10,000 Btu burners that can be carefully adjusted and a built-in thermometer. It also has a helpful carrying handle.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Cuisinart CGG-180T Petite Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

This little grill is a great choice for cooking a quick meal on the go. It can cook up to eight burgers at once and has stabilizing legs that prevent wobbling and keep the grill from damaging what you set it on.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Duke Grills Omaha Go Anywhere Portable Gas Grill

Another simple but roomy grill, this one can hold up to 10 burgers at once and cooks with an 11,000 Btu burner. It’s compatible with 16.4- and 14.1-ounce propane cylinders.

Sold by Amazon

Masterbuilt MB20030819 Portable Propane Grill

Most portable gas grills only have one grill level. This one has a second, smaller grill on top for keeping already cooked foods warm and lightly toasting buns, etc. It also has sturdy legs and a carrying handle.

Sold by Amazon

Megamaster Two-Burner Outdoor Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

This grill has two burners that combine for 16,000 Btu of heating power and enough space to cook up to six burgers at once. It has foldable legs and a carrying handle, and the lid can lock into place.

Sold by Amazon

Megamaster One-Burner Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

This is another rare portable grill with a second grill grate. Its burner can reach 11,000 Btu of heating power, and it has several soft handles for easy carrying.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Monument Grills Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

Many portable gas grills need to have the propane tank attached close to the grill. However, this one has a 40-inch hose, which means you can use big propane bottles and keep them safely away from the flames.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill

This has a massive grill space that can hold up to 15 burgers, not to mention a roomy side table, and it folds down into a wheeled form. Add a built-in thermometer and it’s hard to beat.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot

Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Grill

This miniature grill is just big enough to cook a delicious meal for two, making it great for camping trips and picnics with someone important to you. It also has foldable legs to keep it from damaging what it rests on.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot

