The first lanyards were invented in the 15th century and were used by soldiers to hold whistles.

Which lanyard for keys is best?

The best lanyard for keys will be sturdy enough to hold multiple necessities that you take with you when you leave the house. Lanyards are multipurpose and you can use them for traveling and organizing personal items and keeping your essential items together. Before purchasing a lanyard for your keys, consider all that you plan to attach to it, how much the product can hold and the length.

If you are looking for a lightweight, durable lanyard that can securely hold all of your necessities, the Thread Wallet Store Key Chain Holder is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a lanyard for keys

Before purchasing a lanyard for your keys, consider what you all need to hook onto the keys. The best lanyards will hold multiple different items, including credit cards, cell phones, wallets and more. If you plan to put a lot of items on your lanyard with your keys, consider one made with more durable material so that it does not break with the pressure of all your items. Self Defense Keychains are another addition to consider adding to your lanyard for safety purposes.

Carrying capacity

The carrying capacity of the lanyard will determine how much you can place on it. If a product claims to support multiple items at a time, it will work best with heavier objects and be able to hold more weight. If a lanyard can hold more than just your keys and is designed with a large carrying capacity, it will be listed as a feature in the product description.

Length

Lanyards for keys are available in all sizes and you can hold them on either the wrist, hand, or neck. If you are planning to hold the lanyard by your wrist or attach it to a phone or wallet, consider a shorter lanyard rope. If you plan to hold cards and only a few keys with your lanyard, you will want to purchase an option that is longer so it does not constrict the neck. In addition to the length of the item, the fabric should be soft so that it does not irritate the skin.

What to look for in a quality lanyard for keys

Durable

The best lanyards for keys will be made with durable fabric and hooks. Polyester is the most common fabric choice. The hooks are best attached with a durable form of leather or plastic and the sturdiest hooks will be metal. Durability will also be determined by how these items hold together to keep the keys and other items secure.

Secure

Before purchasing one of these products, make sure that the clasp is designed with the highest quality so that each item hooked to the lanyard remains safe and secure. Secure items will be fastened together properly and provide multiple rings for users to hold their keys so that one ring is not holding too much and breaks while the user is on the go.

Color options

Quality lanyards are made with different designs so that buyers can choose the color that they prefer. These items are often available for purchase in multiple colors and patterns. This can be helpful for those who like to color coordinate all of their travel items.

How much you can expect to spend on a lanyard for keys

The best lanyards for keys will be priced anywhere from $6-$12 depending on the item’s length, material and added features. Lanyards that come with credit card-carrying cases or made with high-quality material will have a higher price.

Lanyard for keys FAQ

Why is a lanyard a convenient travel accessory?

A. Lanyards are convenient for travel because users can organize all of their items and keep them together. Whether you wear the lanyard on your wrist or neck, you can keep some of your most important items and travel necessities insight to prevent them from getting stolen. These items will save you space in a purse or bag when traveling as well.

What items should I not hook to my lanyard?

A. Anything that features fragile fabric that the lanyard could tear should not be attached to the lanyard. Wallets made of mesh material should not be attached to a lanyard because the webbing could rip and cause the contents of the wallet to fall out. Some lanyards can’t attach to another lanyard due to carrying capacity limits concerning the item’s durability.

What’s the best lanyard for keys to buy?

Top lanyard for keys

Thread Wallet Store Key Chain Holder

What you need to know: This lanyard is available in multiple colors and designs and is lightweight. It uses a high-quality material that will not irritate wherever the user carries the lanyard.

What you’ll love: The metal clasp is durable and securely holds all of the lanyard’s contents, and it is 17 inches long. This lanyard can hold cell phones, keys, IDs and other on-the-go necessities. Users can attach this lanyard to a wallet or book bag to keep all of their items in the same place.

What you should consider: This item is available in one size, and the leather piece that attaches the polyester lanyard to the metal clasp will curl up as it wears. The lanyard will not lay flat unless the polyester is twisted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lanyard for keys for the money

DMLSKY Lanyard ID Badge Holder

What you need to know: This lanyard is inexpensive and made with durable polyester and plastic. It comes with a secure carrying case for credit cards and is lightweight so that those who prefer to rest the lanyard around their neck do not experience irritation or discomfort.

What you’ll love: This item is just over 19 inches long and can hold multiple necessities at one time. Users can attach their keys and cellphone to this lanyard in addition to their credit cards so that you can store everything in one place while you are on the go. It comes in many different designs and colors so that users have options.

What you should consider: The cardholder is not large enough for some to store more than one card, and it only comes in one size. Some users have noted their lanyard arriving with scratches on the clear enveloped windows of the cardholder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

POCKT Lanyard Keychain

What you need to know: This keychain comes with two different rings so that users can store more items while they are on the go. The clasp is sturdy enough to hold a cellphone, keys, wallet, ID and any other small item that users need before leaving the house. It is available in different styles and colors.

What you’ll love: The lanyard is made with soft polyester that is durable while being soft enough for users to wrap the item around their neck or wrist when carrying without irritating. There is a spot in the middle of the lanyard that users can hang their sunglasses on and the leather that holds the clasp and lanyard together does not wear easily over time.

What you should consider: Some users have trouble with the clasp staying closed when there is a heavy key ring on the lanyard. The component that holds the sunglasses on the lanyard snags onto other objects and articles of clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

