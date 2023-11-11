Appreciate their efforts

Giving a thoughtful gift to a teacher doesn’t have to be expensive, but sometimes it’s nice to get a teacher something a little pricier that they might find useful. Teachers work hard throughout the school year, spending a lot of time preparing lessons, juggling materials and actually teaching. They have a demanding job and often get a lot less attention than professionals in other careers. The best teacher gifts might give the teacher extra functionality in the classroom, help organize their classroom or even just allow them to relax outside of work. If you’re looking for teacher gift ideas, we have you covered.

What does ‘high-end’ mean?

“High-end” doesn’t need to mean breaking the bank. A lot of teaching materials are cheap, so high-end could mean as little as $20 to $30. Be aware that some educators might not want students or parents to spend a lot of money on them, so it is important to know how they will react to a pricier teacher gift. However, if you can afford a little bit more, this might be a great chance to get a teacher a gift that has been on their wishlist for a long time.

Top high-end teacher gifts for school use

Best gifts for teachers with young learners

Wacom One Drawing Tablet with Screen

This gift brings the ability to bring lessons to life on a beautiful 13.3-inch display. Draw on it with a stylus that feels just like a real pen. You can draw pictures, create diagrams or even annotate text. Most apps that are usable on a computer — such as Adobe Photoshop and SketchBook — are compatible with this drawing tablet. It can even link up with other devices like smartphones and tablets.

Best gift for music teachers

Soundcore Anker Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Music can liven up a classroom, and it’s an integral part of the classroom experience for many teachers. This Bluetooth speaker packs a punch and comes with a 360-degree sound that lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Anker speaker is waterproof and safe to take outside, and two devices can be paired to make the volume even louder.

Best gift for teachers who make arts and crafts

Cricut Explore Air 2

For teachers who want to decorate the classroom or make great crafts, this do-it-yourself cutting machine cuts what you want in mere seconds. It can cut through over 100 types of material including vinyl, cardstock and poster board. Upload your designs from your computer and watch the Cricut Explore Air 2 cut them into existence. Using a Cricut machine can be daunting to start with, but there are a lot of online communities that share resources and materials.

Best gift for the mobile teacher

Whitmor 10 Drawer Organizer Cart

Some teachers need to bounce around different classrooms. This 10-drawer organizer has wheels and makes it easy to store anything from school supplies to small tools. Each folder is 2.5 inches deep. A Phillips head screwdriver is all that is required to assemble it, and it has wheels to make it easier to move around the house or the school.

Top high-end teacher gifts for comfort

Best comfort gift for teachers

Classic Faux Leather Office Desk Guest Chair

Teachers need a comfortable spot to grade papers or take a break. This is an office chair that is comfortable but also small enough to fit in any office space. The black bonded leather looks nice, and the chair itself offers great back support. The minimalist design is great for fitting right in with the classroom setting. One thing to note is that it does take some time to assemble.

Best gift for female teachers

Bearpaw Women’s Slide Slippers

Make a teacher feel cozy and extra special with these slip-on Bearpaw women’s slippers, perfect for those who live in chilly climates. They come in a ton of different colors, and they look adorable. The lining and bottoms are made of sheepskin.

Best gift of décor

Mavivegue Book Shelf 12-Cube Storage Organizer

This adjustable bookcase could be placed in the classroom or at home. Put clothes, school supplies, books or anything else inside. It is made of durable plastic with waterproof connectors. There are 12 cubes in total that can be set up however the teacher wishes.

Top high-end teacher gifts for personal use

Best gift for coffee and tea lovers

Keurig K Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker

This popular Keurig coffee maker is the perfect gift for someone who needs their morning cup of joe, and fast. It brews a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in minutes. The machine measures less than 5 inches wide, making it easy to store in the kitchen or staff room.

Best gift for book lovers

Audible Membership

Teachers have busy hands and may not be able to read as often as they would like. Audible is here to the rescue. They have thousands of audiobooks to choose from, as well as podcasts. Teachers can keep on working while learning or listening to their favorite books.

Best gift for teachers who drink beverages in the classroom

Teacher Appreciation Coffee Mugs

This set of coffee mugs contains six 12-ounce tumblers with different inspirational quotes about teachers. They’re insulated and can keep drinks hot or cold for hours. They come in either mint or rose gold. Each set comes with stainless steel straws, bisphenol A-free lids and cleaning brushes. This makes for a great gift for one teacher, or you could give a mug to each of your favorite teachers.

Top high-end gift that all teachers will love

Amazon eGift Card

According to the We Are Teachers website, Amazon gift cards are an educator favorite. It makes sense since they allow a teacher to purchase virtually anything they want at the given price point, whether it’s for school supplies or as a personal treat. You can choose to send the gift card by text or email with different designs reading things such as “you’re amazing” and “we appreciate you.” You can even send an animated video with the gift card or make your own as a personal touch.

