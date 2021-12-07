Best paperweight for your desk

Paperweights first became popular in the middle of the 18th century when the interest in designing small objects with glass began to flourish.

Which paperweight for your desk is best?

Paperweights are designed to hold down stationery items on desks. These items can also be used to magnify words and hold other desk items. Paperweights that are small and compact are of best use in the office or any setting where productivity is taking place in an organized system. Despite the name, these items can be used to hold down more than just paper. Before purchasing paperweights for your desk, consider the purpose of the item, what it is made from and how stable it is when it is placed on the desk.

If you are looking for a heavy glass paperweight that features a unique design and a flat bottom for stability, the Amlong Crystal Globe Paperweight is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a paperweight for your desk

Purpose

Before purchasing a paperweight for your desk, consider what you will need the paperweight to hold down. If you plan to use the paperweight to hold down a limited amount of looseleaf papers, then the paperweight does not need to be extremely heavy. If you plan to use the paperweight to hold down other stationery items like journals, books or pieces of mail, then consider a paperweight that is a little bit heavier than the average weight. These items are most commonly used to hold down papers, but can also be used to support multiple different desk items.

Flat bottom

Paperweights that are made with one flat side will be of best use for stability when holding down stationery items on your desk. No matter the design, as long as the paperweight has one flat side, it will not roll off the desk and will hold all of the papers in place. Items that do not feature a flat edge will not serve the purpose and will not keep anything organized or stable.

Material

Before purchasing a paperweight for your desk, consider what the item is made from and how careful you need to be with it. Paperweights made from glass will typically be handmade and will provide maximum security for the items that you are holding down. However, this material will be the most fragile. On the other hand, paperweights made of plastic or metal are less likely to be broken, but do not provide as much sturdiness or magnifying properties as items made from glass.

What to look for in a quality paperweight for your desk

Design

A quality paperweight will offer the user a unique design. The product description will detail if the item is handmade and designed uniquely from all other items. Paperweights that are designed to provide the user different size and shape options will allow the user to customize the look of the items on their desk.

Magnification

Some glass paperweights double as magnification devices. Glass paperweights designed to magnify will hold down the paper while allowing the user to look more closely at the fine print on the documents that have to be looked over. These items can typically magnify print from general paper documents, but are not strong enough to magnify book prints.

Multipurpose

The best paperweights will be designed to be multipurpose. For example, paperweights that are designed with a hollow center can provide a place of storage for other stationery items like pens, pencils and highlighters while weighing down the papers. Paperweights that allow for storage will be best for those who have a lot on their desk and are in need of more organization.

How much you can expect to spend on a paperweight for your desk

The best paperweights for your desk cost $8-$70, depending on the material and size of the item. Handmade paperweights made with high-quality heavy material will be priced higher.

Paperweight for your desk FAQ

Why is it important for an item to come in a gift storage box?

A. Items that come in a durable storage box provide a safe place for the item to sit when not in use. Some paperweights are made with material that will shatter when dropped and storage boxes can be used to protect and preserve these items when the user is not in need of a paperweight.

Do all paperweights need to be heavy to work properly?

A. Paperweights do not necessarily need to be heavy to be considered a good option; rather, they just have to be heavier than the items that they are holding down. If a paperweight is lightweight, it may be able to hold items that are not as heavy.

What’s the best paperweight for your desk to buy?

Top paperweight for your desk

Amlong Crystal Globe Paperweight

What you need to know: This paperweight is delivered in a container that can be used for storage when the paperweight is not in use. The item is handcrafted and is heavy enough to hold down various stationery items on a desk.

What you’ll love: This item is compact and is made with the best quality glass. It is designed to look like the globe with the countries and lines of latitude and longitude outlined. This item is made free of lead and the bottom is flat so that it will stand rather than roll off the desk.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced the boxes being damaged when shipped and the item arrives heavier than expected. This item only comes in one color and design and is very fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paperweight for your desk for the money

LONGWIN Crystal Globe Magnifier Paperweight

What you need to know: This paperweight doubles as a magnifier so that users can see words more closely and clearly if desired. It is made with crystal and is available in three different sizes.

What you’ll love: This item gathers light to provide clarity when magnifying and is made in a half circle for stability purposes. This item is compact and is able to be stored in a variety of locations. It is heavy enough to hold down small desk items.

What you should consider: This item is too small for users to use it to magnify book text and it does not come in a gift box for security when shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dandelion Collective Paperweight

What you need to know: This item is lightweight and is easily stored. It is made in a full sphere and comes clear. There is a real dandelion trapped inside of the resin.

What you’ll love: This item is handmade and no item is made the same. It is made with durable resin and the dandelions are handpicked. The bottom of the sphere is slightly flat to prevent the item from rolling off of the desk.

What you should consider: This item does not come in a gift box and the company sticker is trapped inside of the resin and is unable to be removed from the item. The material feels like plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

