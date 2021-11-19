Best mail sorter

The market research firm International Data Corporation estimates that businesses lose 20%-30% in revenue annually due to inefficiencies. While a mail sorter won’t fix that issue, an efficient mailroom can help reduce it.

Which mail sorter is best?

Even in the digital age, you still want a way to keep physical mail sorted in your office. With a greater emphasis on instant, digital communication, it’s easy to forget the importance of an efficient office mail system. A poorly run mailroom is inefficient at best and, at worst, a liability. If you don’t have a dedicated staff member to run your mail area, it’s crucial to have a good mail sorter cabinet like the Storex 12 Compartment Organizer.

What to know before you buy a mail sorter

Team size

Your team’s size will be the main determining factor in just how large your mail organizer should be. If you’re a smaller team, consider whether you plan to scale. If you expect to add to your team, buying something bigger than your immediate needs likely makes more sense. If you’re just working from home, a desktop mail sorter may be enough.

Amount of mail received

Even if your team is large, you may not need a large mail sorter if your volume is low. If your mail tends to be intermittent instead of arriving in batches, you may be fine with something smaller. Even smaller teams organize their desks for productivity, so why not ensure your mail sorting process is maximally efficient?

Office aestethic

Mail sorters come in a variety of colors and materials. If aesthetics are important to you, you should be able to find something that fits the overall theme of the office space.

What to look for in a quality mail sorter

Spatial efficiency

If you have limited room for your mail sorter, you need to carefully choose your size and shape. Vertical mail sorters are better for saving space, but they don’t look as good. If you have enough space, you’ll likely want a horizontal one for look and practicality.

Other than space, you want to decide on an open or closed back mail sorter. If you plan to put it up against a wall, closed-back is the way to go. Closed-back also ensures that nothing falls through. Open back has the advantage in convenient use, ensuring more people can use the mail sorter at once if that’s something important to your office.

Size

There are a variety of sizes for mail sorters. If you don’t need a large mail sorter, smaller ones can have significant savings in terms of space. However, if you buy something too small, you quickly run into efficiency concerns and mail piling up.

Materials

If you have a high volume of mail and many hands touching it, cheaper materials will break down and show wear more quickly. If the look doesn’t bother you, materials only matter in terms of long-term durability.

How much you can expect to spend on a mail sorter

Mail sorters have a huge price range and can cost hundreds of dollars. Generally, they start around $50, and most consumers should be satisfied in the $50-$200 range.

Mail sorter FAQ

Should I get a horizontal or vertical mail sorter?

A. Usually, horizontal is the best. Vertical is only preferred for rooms short on space. If you opt for a smaller, angled vertical sorter, shorter coworkers may have trouble getting to their mail efficiently, depending on how high the sorter is placed.

What do I need to have an efficient mail-sorting space?

A. First, you want to make sure you have a good location for it. You want a dedicated table that fits the mail sorter with some extra room. A shredder or recycling bin nearby makes disposing of paper more convenient. You want to make sure everyone’s shelf is labeled and that the inbox and outbox are also distinctly marked.

If everyone is on the same page about the rules and flow of your mailroom, you have one less inefficiency with which to be concerned.

What’s the best mail sorter to buy?

Top mail sorter

Storex 12 Compartment Organizer

What you need to know: With durable plastic construction that can hold up to 60 pounds, this organizer is wide enough for almost any profession’s needs.

What you’ll love: This product is hassle-free and has 12 compartments almost 10 inches wide and a foot deep. If you just need a basic organizational system that will last, you can’t go wrong with this organizer.

What you should consider: At only 12 compartments, larger offices may find they need something bigger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top mail sorter for the money

Pacon Classroom Keepers Mailbox

What you need to know: If you need to organize on a budget, this corrugated mail sorter offers 15 slots and does the job for the money.

What you’ll love: If you want to keep your office or classroom organized using something lightweight with a smaller footprint, this is a simple solution. While larger, it still may be helpful as a mail sorter for home purposes, should you want to organize work papers, bills, or homework.

What you should consider: Some users found the initial setup to be a bit confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Safco Products Wood Adjustable Literature Organizer

What you need to know: If you have a larger office you need to manage, this wood mail sorter has 36 compartments and can stand high-volume usage.

What you’ll love: 36 compartments of furniture-grade compressed wood with a closed back means your mail will stay organized over the long haul. Should you need to adjust the slots, it’s easy to remove and rearrange them.

What you should consider: This is a heavy organizer at 52 pounds, so make sure you’re committed to where you’re placing it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.