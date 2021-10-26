Best binding machine

You can use a binding machine to compile reports for business meetings, create promotional materials for your business or publish your own works.

Which binding machines are best?

Binding machines serve a few different purposes. You can use a binding machine to compile reports for business meetings, create promotional materials for your business or publish your own works. The Fellowes Galaxy Binding Machine is the perfect choice if you are looking for the top binding machine on the market.

What to know before you buy a binding machine

Page capacity

You need to make sure to buy a binding machine that can handle the page count you want. If you want to bind a booklet with 200 pages and you buy a binding machine that can only handle up to 150 pages, it won’t be useful to you.

Page size

Just because most binding machines can create booklets of various sizes doesn’t mean it will be a simple process. If you want to make booklets with different sizes, buy a binding machine with flexible features.

Removable binding

There are some binding machines on the market that actually come apart so one person can be punching papers while the other person is binding the booklets. This binding machine feature can double your rate of production, so search for a binding machine with this feature if you want to bind booklets quickly.

What to look for in a quality binding machine

Punching capacity

If you want a quality binding machine that allows you to produce booklets more quickly, you need a binding machine with a larger punching capacity. For example, if you have a binding machine that can punch 50 sheets at a time, you will be able to produce a booklet twice as fast than you can with a binding machine that can only handle 25 sheets at a time.

Electric

You can benefit by automating both the punching and binding processes. Look for a binding machine that provides both electric binding and electric punching.

Adjustable depth margin

A binding machine with an adjustable depth margin controls how deeply the holes can be punched into the sheets. This can be an essential feature when you are developing booklets with larger page counts because if you punch the paper too close to the edge, the pages could easily tear out.

How much you can expect to spend on a binding machine

Binding machines range in price from about $35 to more than $400 depending on the quality and the durability. You can find basic and affordable binding machines that go for $35-$60, while more durable binding machines cost $60-$120. Heavy-duty binding machines with excellent features, such as electric comb inserters, range in price from $120 to $300. The heaviest-duty binding machines go for $400 or more.

Binding machine FAQ

Why would you need a binding machine if you don’t work in an office?

A. Binding machines can help you create photo albums, personalized calendars and keepsakes. You can punch and assemble items such as owner’s manuals, warranties, affirmations, ideas, crucial documents, artwork, awards and school tests to create permanent booklets you can put on your shelf for easy accessibility and storage.

What other materials do you need?

A. There are only a couple of materials you need besides printed sheets to create a booklet. You need a plastic comb that is the correct size for your project, and you need a strong front and back cover to help preserve the pages inside your booklet.

What should you do if you want to change your project after you bind the pages?

A. It’s not an issue to change your project after binding the pages as long as you are comb binding. Place the booklet in the binding machine to open the comb and take out the paper if you want to add, remove or reorganize any of the pages. You can then adjust your project however you want and close the comb to create a whole new project.

What are the best binding machines to buy?

Top binding machine

Fellowes Galaxy Binding Machine

What you need to know: This binding machine from Fellowes is an excellent option for businesses with moderate binding needs.

What you’ll love: This automatic binding machine doesn’t cause any wrist or arm strain, binds up to 500 sheets and punches 25 sheets at once, which is more than competitors.

What you should consider: The punched holes from this binding machine often are not as clean as they should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top binding machine for the money

YaeKoo 21-Hole 450 Sheets Paper Comb Punch Binder Binding Machine Scrapbook

What you need to know: This budget-friendly binding machine is ideal for small businesses and people who don’t need heavy-duty binding.

What you’ll love: This binding machine can bind up to 450 sheets.

What you should consider: It only has a punching capacity of 12 pages. Some users reported issues with jamming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Akiles WireMac-31

What you need to know: This binding machine from Akiles is the perfect option if you’re a small business that has to regularly bind short reports.

What you’ll love: This small binding machine helps produce professional booklets with clean holes and uses metal wire to bind the paper. The binding machine fits longer paper lengths of 14 inches or more because of the open sides.

What you should consider: This binding machine is limited to booklets with up to 120 pages of 20-pound paper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

