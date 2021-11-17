Best white computer desk

The majority of computer desks come with all the necessary tools required for assembly, but these are often low quality. You can make the process easier by using some of your own tools.

Which white computer desks are best?

Whether you work at home, need a place to do homework or simply like to play games, it makes sense to have a high-quality computer desk. If you work on your computer all day long, you may want to choose a standing desk like the Fezibo Electric Height Adjustable to reduce the amount of time you spend sitting. However, those who need to keep a lot of supplies on hand will need to opt for something that offers a bit more storage space.

What to know before you buy a white computer desk

What size desks you need

Not everyone needs the same amount of space in and on their desk. Likewise, not everyone has the same amount of space in their room or office to accommodate a desk. Both of these things should be considered when choosing a white computer desk.

Ask yourself how much desktop space you need not only to accommodate your computer but also for any other work or activities you perform at it. Additionally, consider the storage space you need. Do you need drawers or shelves? If so, does the model you are considering have them? You’ll also want to carefully measure your available floor space for a desk to ensure whatever model you are considering will fit well, without feeling oversized and completely dominating the room.

Type of computer

The type of computer you have, or plan on purchasing, should factor into your decision-making process when choosing a computer desk. Desktop computers have separate components, and certain desks are better designed to accommodate them. For example, many people with a desktop computer appreciate a desk that features a keyboard tray. This allows them to place their keyboard on a lower level, which not only may feel more ergonomic when typing but also reserves desktop space for other activities. A raised shelf where you can place the monitor is also useful for those with a desktop computer because it allows you to keep your neck at a more ergonomic angle when working.

Conversely, laptops have an all-in-one design. This means you won’t get any benefit from purchasing a desk with a laptop tray or a raised shelf for a monitor. The exception to this is if you hook up an external monitor to your laptop.

What to look for in a quality white computer desk

Storage

Not all desks offer the same amount or the same type of storage solutions. In fact, some offer no storage at all other than what you can fit on the desktop itself. If you want the ability to store files, office supplies and various other items in your computer desk, it is best to choose one that features drawers. Those who want to store books or other large items at their desk should opt for one with shelves, ideally adjustable ones if possible, or cabinets.

Keyboard tray

As touched on earlier, if you’ll be setting up a desktop computer at your desk, it makes sense to choose a model that features a keyboard tray. These sit just below the main working surface and slide in and out as needed.

Monitor shelf

Monitor shelves are raised a few inches above the desk. These can be used to raise your main monitor for a more ergonomic working position or to raise a second monitor so it isn’t obscured by your laptop screen.

Cable pass-throughs

Computer desks tend to look messy with cables running everywhere and hanging off the side or back. Cable pass-throughs provide you with a dedicated slot to run your cables to outlets below the desk for a more organized appearance.

Headphones hanger

Many people like to use headphones when working or playing games on their computers. If you fall into this group, you may want to look for a white computer desk that features a hook or post for hanging up headphones. These provide you with a safe and secure spot for your headphones so you don’t wind up tossing them in a drawer where they could be easily damaged.

Cup holder

It isn’t any secret that computers and liquids don’t mix. Rather than forgoing your morning coffee altogether when working at your desk, or risk placing it somewhere, it could potentially get knocked over, consider choosing a desk that features a cup holder.

How much can you expect to spend on a white computer desk

The most basic white computer desks start at around $50. These are often small and lack any notable storage space or useful features. For better equipped or more stylish desks made of better materials, expect to spend between $125-$1000.

White computer desk FAQ

Do all computer desks require assembly?

A. You should expect that any computer desk you are purchasing online, and many from brick and mortar stores as well, will require assembly on your part. Depending on the model, this may be very basic and only take about 15-20 minutes, or it can be more complicated and take an hour or more.

Should I buy a standing computer desk?

A. This is a matter of personal preference, but there is no question that sitting for long periods every day is bad for your health. So, if you only use your computer desk a couple of hours a day, it may be necessary. However, if you sit at it for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, it may be worth considering a standing desk.

What’s the best white computer desk to buy?

Top white computer desk

Fezibo Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

What you need to know: This motorized adjustable desk has a sleek minimalist style yet still offers plenty of space to work.

What you’ll love: It features a dedicated spot for hanging headphones and has a small drawer for storing office supplies and other essentials. Plus, it raises and lowers at the touch of a button.

What you should consider: It doesn’t feel super sturdy and wouldn’t be suitable for someone who puts a lot of heavy equipment on their desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white computer desk for the money

Furinno Econ Multipurpose Computer Desk

What you need to know: If you are looking for something small and affordable with a smart layout that maximizes its available space, the Econ Multipurpose should be your go-to choice.

What you’ll love: Despite its small size, it has a storage shelf for textbooks and a raised shelf that is ideal for a couple of decorations. A pull-out keyboard tray makes it a good choice for use with laptops and desktop PCs alike.

What you should consider: The instructions are vague and confusing, which makes it take longer to assemble than it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flash Furniture White Computer Desk

What you need to know: This desk boasts an attractive modern aesthetic and pairs that with smart features for an efficient workflow.

What you’ll love: The frosted tempered glass top is both durable and easy to wipe clean. Also, it has a stabilizing bar across the back that not only makes it very sturdy but which some people enjoy using as a footrest.

What you should consider: It takes a long time to assemble and lacks holes for cables to pass through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

