Best tablet stand

Whether you plan to use it in your store, home or otherwise, a tablet stand is a great way to display your device at modifiable angles, so you don’t have to rest it directly on precarious surfaces.

Which tablet stands are best?

Depending on what kind of tablet you own and how you plan to use your tablet, the model that’s best for you may vary. Some models offer more durable materials or other features that buyers find worth choosing, even for the extra money. For most users, the Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand has everything they need in a tablet stand and comes at a price low enough to justify the purchase.

What to know before you buy a tablet stand

Use

If you plan to use a tablet stand with a device that’s used as a register, for example, you may want something a little more sturdy that won’t break when customers move it. However, if it’s for personal use at home and you’re looking for something on a budget, it may matter less to you what material or features your stand includes.

Stationary vs. mobile

If you plan to use a stationary tablet stand that you don’t need to move or modify often, you may have a wider range of tablet stand options from which to choose. Still, most tablet stands include features making them easy to transport and move around, such as lightweight builds or fully moveable frames.

Materials

In most cases, tablet stands are made out of either metal, hard plastic or a combination of both. If you need a tablet stand that will stand up to long-term use and wear and tear, a predominantly metal stand is the most suitable pick.

What to look for in a quality tablet stand

Secure and sturdy

It’s important that the device holder you get be secure and sturdy so it won’t release your tablet when in use. If you need something extra sturdy, consider a tablet stand model with multiple gripping mechanisms from various angles, or something spring-loaded with a clamp.

Adjustable

The best tablet stands include elements of adjustable, although they often do so to varying degrees. If you need a tablet stand for use as a register, for example, you may want a model you can adjust directly beneath the device for easily tilting between the customer and the cashier. Others may include multiple adjustable moving arms, tilting at the base and device holder or a combination of both.

Cable routing

If you plan to keep your device plugged in and charging while sitting in the stand, choose a model that includes cable routing features, such as a convenient hole, gap or other design offering that can make it easy to plug in the charging cord.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet stand

In general, you can find cheap tablet stands for as low as $5-$10, while mid-tier models usually cost $15-$30. Some custom and high-end tablet stands may cost as much as $50 or $100, sometimes more.

Tablet stand FAQ

Are tablet stands universal?

A. Although it would be nice, tablet stands are not usually designed to be universal, so it’s best to double-check the product description to make sure a given stand fits your device. Still, most tablet stands work with a variety of tablets, especially commonly used models such as iPad and Kindle.

Are metal tablet stands better than plastic ones?

A. Metal tablet stands are often more durable than plastic ones, although they may not be better. If you’re using your tablet stand in a commercial, office or other widely-used and modified setting, metal might be a safe bet, although most hard plastics work great, too.

What are the best tablet stands to buy?

Top tablet stand

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand Holder for iPads, Kindles, Galaxy Tablets and More

What you need to know: This adjustable tablet stand comes at a fair price and features multi-angle modification for horizontal and vertical viewing.

What you’ll love: This tablet stand works perfectly for devices between 4 and 13 inches. It includes rubber scratch pads to avoid harming the surface it rests on, while creating enough friction to be used without moving. This tablet stand is available in silver, rose gold, gray or black.

What you should consider: Some buyers who had larger devices found this stand to be less stable than they preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet stand for the money

Amazon Basics Adjustable Tablet Stand for iPads, Kindles, Galaxy Tablets and More

What you need to know: For those on a tight budget, this economy tablet stand from Amazon includes a simple, modifiable mechanism at a price nearly anyone can afford.

What you’ll love: This tablet stand sits on a desktop or other flat surface and holds the tablet just off the ground. Purchase includes a one-year warranty and the stand is easy to take with you on the go. This model works with iPads, Kindles and a number of other tablets with or without a case.

What you should consider: This model’s legs are a little difficult to adjust, with some reporting that they didn’t like how much force they needed to apply to get it to move.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UGREEN White Adjustable Tablet Stand and Device Holder

What you need to know: This white tablet stand works great for devices between 4 and 12 inches, including iPads, Kindles and a range of other tablet devices.

What you’ll love: With an adjustable viewing angle and a full-back design, UGREEN’s tablet stand is a great pick and a slightly different style than most at this price point, with a more sturdy holding back than many tablet stands. This tablet stand is available in either white or black.

What you should consider: Some found this model too small for their needs, especially with the lip stand and tablets in cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

