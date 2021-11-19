Best small trash can for the office

Even small trash cans come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so figuring out what your office space is like and where your trash can will go are good first steps in picking out which model to buy.

Which small trash cans for the office are best?

Picking out the best small trash can for your office can be tricky, especially if you have specific needs for the office garbage can. Depending on where you want to put your trash can, how small you want it to be and if you want it to include any other features, the trash can you end up with may vary from the next person.

Those ready to buy can rest assured that the Simplehuman 10-Liter Small Trash Can includes everything they need in an office trash can, including a lid and foot lever for contactless waste-dumping.

What to know before you buy a small trash can for the office

Location

To help narrow down which are the best small trash cans for your office space, consider where you plan to put your new wastebasket. While you can ensure that it’ll fit by buying an extremely small trash can, you may also be able to get one that’s a little bigger if you know how much space you have to place the trash can.

Type of trash

You also may want to consider what you plan to throw away in your new trash can. While many offices primarily dispose of paper, those wanting to throw away food or other organic materials may benefit most from a trash can with a lid, since this helps reduce odors associated with decomposing matter. Still, others may not need a lid if their waste needs are minimal.

Shape

The shape of any given trash can also factors into how well it fits into your office. Some trash cans are oval or rectangular, allowing for their slim builds to fit in between vertical surfaces. Others may prefer square or completely round trash can shapes, depending in part on preference, as well as on what your space constraints may be.

What to look for in a quality small trash can for the office

Volume

Trash cans feature a specific volume of internal holding space, with small trash cans usually ranging from around 6-20 quarts. If you need your trash can to hold a specific amount of waste while in use, make sure you get a model that can hold that volume, at the least.

Style

Trash cans come in a wide range of styles, often varying in shape, size, material and overall aesthetics. If you want your trash can to match other decor in your office, you may want to look for specifically colored or designed models. If you don’t care how it looks, consider what features you want your trash can to include, like specific sizes and shapes or the inclusion of a lid as just a few examples.

Lid

Many trash cans include a lid to mitigate bad smells from waste. A variety of small trash cans with lids are available, with some even including a foot lever for opening the lid, making it possible to deposit trash without having to touch the garbage can with your hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a small trash can for the office

Small trash cans for the office tend to be fairly affordable, especially since they’re so little. Depending on what kind of trash can you’re looking for, small models tend to cost from $11-$25, with some high-end trash cans and bulk packs costing $25-$40.

Small trash can for the office FAQ

Do small trash cans for the office come in bulk?

A. You can buy small trash cans for the office in bulk, depending on what style you’re looking for. A wide range of trash can styles and sizes exist, though the ones that come in bulk may include a slightly narrower selection.

How tall are small trash cans for the office?

A. Small trash cans are not universal in size, so each model may be a little different. For that reason, it’s important to check the product description for any trash can you’re thinking about buying before you make your purchase to ensure it’ll fit where you plan to put it.

What are the best small trash cans for the office to buy?

Top small trash can for the office

Simplehuman 10-Liter Slim Profile Trash Can

What you need to know: This premium metal trash can features a lid for reducing odors, as well as a simple foot lever mechanism that pops the can’s lid so you don’t have to touch it with your hands.

What you’ll love: Many buyers love this small trash can’s lid, as well as its simple foot lever mechanism that makes it easy to throw things away without having to touch the trash can. It also features an inner trash basket for easy removal and emptying of the trash can.

What you should consider: Some buyers said this model shifts while opening the product with their foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small trash can for the office for the money

Rubbermaid 6-Quart Vanity Trash Can

What you need to know: For those who just need a basic trash can, this small 6-quart trash can is just big enough for those throwing away goods in an office or cubicle, with a simple, semi-oval white design.

What you’ll love: With a convenient top lip for wrapping and tying trash bags into, this basic wastebasket is a simple take on small trash cans, offering up to 6 quarts of space and a thick, durable plastic that’s sure to last for years to come. It’s also small enough to fit beneath desks, in corners or in other tight office locations.

What you should consider: This trash can’s volume was a little smaller than some buyers wanted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rolodex 15-Liter Mesh Round Wastebasket

What you need to know: This small trash can features a classic, black mesh look and a circular design that maximizes waste volume without taking up too much room.

What you’ll love: The mesh trash can style is a classic, making for a lighter can than the average metal trash can for the utmost in portability. This model’s round opening also increases the wastebasket’s volume compared to most models, housing an impressive 15 liters of volume for how small it is.

What you should consider: A few didn’t like the mesh-style trash can and elected to go with a model that includes solid can walls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

