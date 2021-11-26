Best black violin

Violinists might not move around much during play sessions, but it has been estimated that they can burn as much as 170 calories an hour.

Which black violins are best?

Wanting to learn how to play a musical instrument can be tough. There are thousands of instruments to choose from, but most tend to gravitate towards guitars, piano or drums. If you enjoy classical music or orchestral sounds, you might want to pick up the violin.

Everybody will be familiar with the natural or antique varnish, but there are also black violins available. They are obviously not as common as the traditional look, but if you’re looking for something that is eye-catching, the Bunnel Edge Electric Violin with Piezo ceramic pick-up will definitely turn heads.

What to know before you buy a black violin

The price is correlated to quality

You might want to get the best quality violin that you can, but you have to keep in mind that it will be really expensive. As with most musical instruments, the price will become higher as the quality improves. If you are just starting out or looking for a second violin, there is no need to get the best model on the market. It is better to start off with something more affordable until your skills improve, and then move up to something better.

Try before you buy

Shopping for a violin online will make this a bit tricky, but where possible, you should always try out a violin before you buy it. No two violins are the same, even if they are from the same maker, and they all have a different feeling and sound. You might enjoy the sound of one model but not the next, as each instrument has its own personality.

Get the right size violin

Playing an instrument that you are comfortable with can help greatly improve your skill. Just like guitars and keyboards, violins also come in different sizes. You might see models advertised as 4/4 (full-size length of 23-inches) or 1/2 (length of 20-inches). Even if you are buying a violin online, it is crucial that you go to a music store to see which size and length are best for you.

What to look for in a quality black violin

Construction quality and materials

Musical instruments depend on their construction to produce the best sound possible. An inferior violin will be made from cheap materials, which can give it a poor sound. They will also be harder to keep in tune and more difficult to play. A good quality violin will be made from robust wood or resin and will be able to stay in tune for a long time.

Great sound and tone

There are a few ways to judge whether a violin is of good quality or not. If you can, as an example, see tiger-like stripes on the back wood panel, then you know it is constructed well. The other factor is the sound, and it should be loud. A good quality violin will have a lot of power and clarity behind every bow stroke. Equally important to the sound and tone, is to get a balanced bow.

Correctly shaped fingerboard, nut and bridge

While the construction material of the body plays a huge role in the overall sound and quality, so too do the individual components. You will be able to spot a good quality violin when it has a correctly shaped fingerboard, nut and bridge. Those are vitally important when learning to play a tune.

How much you can expect to spend on a black violin

As with most musical instruments, the average price will depend on the maker and the overall quality. A black violin for a beginner will retail between $80-$150 but can be as high as $500. Higher-quality black violins, especially electric models, can retail for between $200-$400. Professional and concert violins retail for about $2,000.

Black violin FAQ

What is the difference between a violin and a viola?

A. The first that you’ll notice is that a violin is smaller than a viola. Another big difference is the clef that they are played in, meaning that they have different note ranges. The violin can reach the highest notes out of all the string instruments. If a violin is a soprano, then the viola is the alto.

Does a black violin sound different from a natural varnish violin?

A. All violins sound slightly different from each other, no matter the color or the varnish. In terms of function, there is no difference, as black and natural varnish violins produce the same violin sound.

What’s the best black violin to buy?

Top black violin

Bunnel Edge Electric Violin with Piezo ceramic pick-up

What you need to know: Turn heads and ears with this stunning electric violin.

What you’ll love: With a unique design that is sure to attract attention, this violin is made from solid maple. It features sliders on the face of the violin for easy access to control the tone and volume. The violin has a piezoceramic pick-up, a 1/4 inch output jack for amp, and a 1/8-inch output jack for headphones. This model ships with an Antonio Giuliani Brazilwood bow with real horsehair, a Portland oblong carrying case and a Bunnel mini violin amplifier.

What you should consider: The violin needs a battery to operate. If you don’t have one handy or it runs flat, the violin won’t produce a sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black violin for the money

SKY VN201 Black Violin with Lightweight Case

What you need to know: This beautifully crafted black violin is perfect for a beginner.

What you’ll love: This full-size black violin is made from maple wood and has an oil varnish. The tailpiece is constructed from aluminum alloy with four built-in fine tuners. It is sold with a Brazilwood bow with Mongolian horsehair, a practice mute, steel strings and a triangular violin case.

What you should consider: Some users indicated that the supplied strings will need to be changed soon after purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cecilio CVNAE Full-size Ebony violin

What you need to know: Hand-crafted and metallic black, it can be played in two ways.

What you’ll love: This beautifully crafted black violin can be played acoustically or as an electric. The top of the body is made from hand-carved spruce wood while the sides and back are made from maple. It features a volume and tone control, ebony pegs, and a tailpiece with four nickel-plated fine tuners. It ships with a Brazilwood bow with Mongolian horsehair, and hard carry case and an auxiliary cable.

What you should consider: Even though it can be played as an electric violin, you can’t connect headphones to it for private playing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

